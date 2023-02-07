Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Granite School District will pilot a weapons detection system at Hunter High
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — School safety is a topic that has been discussed many times over the years with no real consensus. The Granite School District plans to test out a weapons detection system at Hunter High School. In a special edition of Dave & Dujanovic at Granger...
kslnewsradio.com
One person is dead after auto-pedestrian accident in Murray
MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department said a driver is cooperating with an investigation into a fatal auto-pedestrian accident. Officials said the Murray auto-pedestrian accident happened early Thursday morning near 4500 South and 500 West and that it involved two drivers. Murray’s Public Information Officer confirmed the first...
kslnewsradio.com
Fatal auto-pedestrian accident Thursday morning in Murray
MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department says a driver is cooperating with an investigation into a fatal auto-pedestrian accident. It happened early Thursday morning near 4500 South and 500 West. One person was killed in the accident. This is a developing story and will be updated.
kslnewsradio.com
West Valley City is finding its identity, according to city manager
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — After years of development, West Vally City is finding its identity, according to city manager Wayne Pyle. In a special edition of Dave and Dujanovic broadcast live from Granger High School, Pyle joins hosts Dave Noriega and Debbie Dujanovic. Together they discuss West Valley’s future.
