Tooele County, UT

One person is dead after auto-pedestrian accident in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department said a driver is cooperating with an investigation into a fatal auto-pedestrian accident. Officials said the Murray auto-pedestrian accident happened early Thursday morning near 4500 South and 500 West and that it involved two drivers. Murray’s Public Information Officer confirmed the first...
MURRAY, UT
West Valley City is finding its identity, according to city manager

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — After years of development, West Vally City is finding its identity, according to city manager Wayne Pyle. In a special edition of Dave and Dujanovic broadcast live from Granger High School, Pyle joins hosts Dave Noriega and Debbie Dujanovic. Together they discuss West Valley’s future.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT

