WASHINGTON (AP) — District of Columbia police say they have arrested a suspect in an assault on Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota. Craig was assaulted in the elevator in her Washington apartment building around 7:10 a.m. Thursday, police say, but the assailant fled when she defended herself. Craig suffered bruises while escaping serious injury in the attack, which did not appear to be politically motivated, her chief of staff says. Members of Congress have faced a sharp rise in threats since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. The Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday night it had arrested 26-year-old Kendrick Hamlin, of no fixed address, and charged him with simple assault.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 21 HOURS AGO