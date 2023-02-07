Read full article on original website
Air Force leader’s spouse opened fire during Andrews breach
WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who breached Joint Base Andrews, the home of Air Force One, reached the residence of one of the Air Force’s top leaders before her spouse opened fire. That’s according to the air base and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, who confirmed the intruder had reached her home on Monday. Joint Base Andrews is home to the fleet of blue and white presidential aircraft, including Air Force One, and a frequent base for the “doomsday” 747 aircraft that can serve as the nation’s airborne nuclear command and control centers if needed.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
Wives of Dead Russian Soldiers Up In Arms As Fur Coat Gifts Taken Back
"Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts" said one woman in a video, holding up a coat, before it was reportedly taken away from her.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Turkey’s lax policing of building codes known before quake
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey has for years tempted fate by not enforcing modern construction codes while allowing — and in some cases, encouraging — a real estate boom in earthquake-prone areas, experts say. The lax enforcement, which experts in geology and engineering have long warned about, is gaining renewed scrutiny in the aftermath of this week’s devastating quakes, which flattened thousands of buildings and killed more than 22,700 people across Turkey and Syria. As one expert put it: “This is a disaster caused by shoddy construction, not by an earthquake.” The well-known construction deficiencies were largely ignored, experts said, because addressing them would be expensive, unpopular and restrain a key engine of the country’s economic growth.
Man arrested for assault on Minnesota congresswoman in DC
WASHINGTON (AP) — District of Columbia police say they have arrested a suspect in an assault on Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota. Craig was assaulted in the elevator in her Washington apartment building around 7:10 a.m. Thursday, police say, but the assailant fled when she defended herself. Craig suffered bruises while escaping serious injury in the attack, which did not appear to be politically motivated, her chief of staff says. Members of Congress have faced a sharp rise in threats since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. The Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday night it had arrested 26-year-old Kendrick Hamlin, of no fixed address, and charged him with simple assault.
Senators introduce bill on US approach to ISIS detainee and displacement camps in Syria
A bipartisan group of US senators put forward a bill to give a senior official the ability to coordinate the US government’s approach to ISIS detainee and displacement camps in Syria, where tens of thousands of refugees as well as those accused of being tied to the terrorist group are housed.
US and UK sanction Russian cybercriminal gang accused of infecting millions of computers worldwide
The US and UK governments on Thursday sanctioned six Russians and one Ukrainian for their alleged involvement in an infamous Russia-based cybercrime network that infected millions of computers worldwide, including those in American hospitals. The sanctions target seven alleged core members of a cybercrime gang known as Trickbot, whose eponymous...
20 years later, Senate eyes repeal of Iraq war authorization
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate will vote this month to repeal two decades-old measures that approved American military action in Iraq. That’s according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, who made the announcement Thursday. The Iraq vote is being sought by a bipartisan group of senators who want to reclaim congressional powers over U.S. military strikes and deployments. Their bill would repeal the 2002 measure that greenlighted that 2003 invasion, along with a separate 1991 measure that sanctioned the U.S.-led Gulf War. The vote could come just before the 20th anniversary of the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003.
North Korean hackers extorted health care organizations to fund further cyberattacks, US and South Korea say
North Korean government-backed hackers have conducted ransomware attacks on health care providers and other key sectors in the US and South Korea and used the proceeds to fund further cyberattacks on government agencies in Washington and Seoul, US and South Korean officials warned Thursday. Some of those follow-on hacks have...
Building collapses in northern Egypt; 2 killed, 20 injured
CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say at least two people were killed and 20 others were injured when an apartment building collapsed in the country’s north. It said the collapse of the four-story building in the city of Damanhour was triggered by a ‘‘gas pipe explosion.’’ Search efforts are underway to find those still missing beneath the rubble. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital. No further details were immediately provided. Egyptian media reports say the two dead are children. Building collapses are common in Egypt, where poor construction and shoddy building maintenance are common across the country.
US officials disclosed new details about the balloon’s capabilities. Here’s what we know
Biden administration officials disclosed new information Thursday about the capabilities of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that traversed the United States last week and what they are learning as the FBI begins analyzing the recovered parts after the balloon was shot down Saturday. US officials also detailed what they’ve discovered...
Exclusive: Iranian drones appear to contain modified explosives designed for maximum damage to Ukrainian infrastructure, report finds
Iran appears to be modifying the attack drones it’s providing to Russia so that the explosive warheads can inflict maximum damage on infrastructure targets inside Ukraine, according to a new investigative report obtained exclusively by CNN. Iran has given Russia hundreds of drones to use in its war in...
