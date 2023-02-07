Read full article on original website
P8
3d ago
How awful. The young man was just doing his duty in protecting his family. I hope justice is fully served.
Reply(4)
24
MaryAnn Carmello
3d ago
He has 3 kids by 20 years old, 3 mothers, gets a ride home by his father. Never supported his kids. Now a murderer. Loser.
Reply(1)
7
maddog
3d ago
father should be charged with murder also,
Reply(1)
16
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in ScholarshipsAsh JurbergAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Randolph's Liberty Tree: A Legacy Lives OnMorristown MinuteRandolph Township, OH
Teacher Files Lawsuit After School District Forces her to Resign over Refusal to use Student's Preferred PronounsThe Maine WriterMassillon, OH
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
Related
Father who left baby son in hot car to die is sentenced
Landon Parrott was charged on Sept. 1 with murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangering, court records show.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for trio that viciously attacked man with special needs
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for three people who viciously attacked a special needs man while he was out on a walk early Wednesday morning. 56-year-old Joe Lewis has lived in the Bellaire Puritas neighborhood his whole life and he is pretty popular. “Everyone knows him,” said...
Man forces way into home, takes his 4-month-old baby, punches child’s mother: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
cleveland19.com
Man accused of killing 2 women in Seven Hills, found incompetent to stand trial at this time
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man accused of stabbing three people inside a Seven Hills home in July 2022, has ben found incompetent to stand trial at this time. Joseph Walter was indicted on the charges of murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault, attempted murder and attempted aggravated murder. Seven...
37-year-old man allegedly killed by girlfriend in Cleveland Heights following 'altercation'
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was allegedly killed by his girlfriend on Thursday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. City officials told 3News that officers responded...
Cleveland man charged after allegedly stealing 30 firearms from store in Akron
CLEVELAND — A 20-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly stealing 30 firearms from an Akron licensed firearms dealer in November. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Zaceeyon Teasley, whose last known address was in...
Neighbors outraged after attack on local man with disabilities
Residents of Cleveland's Puritas-Longmead neighborhood are rallying behind a man with disabilities beaten and robbed by teenagers.
cleveland19.com
Energy drink robbery suspect spits in Family Dollar employee’s face, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of spitting in a Family Dollar employee’s face as he stole energy drinks is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The robbery happened around 4:30 pm. on Feb. 5 at 14035 Puritas Ave., according to police.
cleveland19.com
Man killed in East Cleveland shooting, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police are investigating the homicide of a man in the area of Eddy Road and Hartshorn, according to a release from the department. Police said on Wednesday around 6:28 p.m., an officer responded to the area for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival,...
‘They’re scum’: Neighborhood outraged after resident beaten in robbery
Residents in a neighborhood on Cleveland's west side are up in arms after learning that 56-year-old Joe Lewis, who has been a fixture in their lives for decades, was beaten during a robbery early Wednesday morning.
cleveland19.com
Streetsboro girl escapes abduction on her way to the bus stop, police say
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police are investigating a report made by a girl who says she was grabbed on her way to the bus stop. The girl told police an unidentified man in dark clothes jumped out from behind a bush, police confirmed. Officials said she was able to...
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Suspect faces drug trafficking charges after pursuit ends in crash
An Ohio man faces more than a dozen felony charges, including drug trafficking, after he crashed an SUV while being pursued by Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Michael Lamar Gaines, 39, of Akron, Ohio, in a news release Thursday. On Monday, February...
cleveland19.com
Akron man arrested for waving gun, cocaine possession
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested an 18-year-old man after receiving reports of a male waving a gun in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard, a press release said. Police say calls came in around 1:20 p.m.. Jonte Johnson was found appearing to be concealing a weapon, officials say.
Girl attacked while heading to bus stop: Streetsboro police
Streetsboro police are investigating after a suspect reportedly attacked a minor as she was heading to the bus stop on Wednesday.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights bodycam footage shows police chase, capture of 3 juvenile carjacking suspects
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - New body camera footage released by the Cleveland Heights Police Department shows officers chasing three juvenile carjacking suspects, who eventually crashed. Two of the boys ran away, another was immediately taken into custody at gunpoint. The other two were eventually tracked down and arrested. According...
‘Breaks my heart’: Man jailed for failing to make repairs to Cleveland home
Jeffrey Ivey is normally very busy in the month of February, taking pictures at art shows and other Black History events in Cleveland. This year, however, the 60-year-old freelance photographer is locked up in the Cuyahoga County jail for failing to make timely repairs to a century home that once belonged to his grandmother.
Woman in SUV offers boy, 7, a ride after he gets off school bus: University Heights Police Blotter
At 4:40 p.m. Feb. 3, a resident reported that her 7-year-old son, after he got off a school bus, was approached and asked by a woman in a gray BMW SUV if he wanted a ride home. The woman told the boy that she knew him, but he did not...
cleveland19.com
Man pleads guilty to murdering pregnant Akron woman
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who shot and killed a pregnant woman in April 2022 pleaded guilty in Summit County Common Pleas Court. Jeremiah Williams, 21, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault. Akron police said on April 14, 2022, there was a shootout between two groups of...
Man wanted on robbery charges in Cuyahoga County accused of murder in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — A man who is wanted on multiple charges in Cuyahoga County is now facing a murder charge after he was arrested Monday and accused of the shooting death of a 52-year-old Alliance man. Canton police say Jamarri Harper, 22, tried to run from police, jumping from...
cleveland19.com
3 suspects plead not guilty to multiple carjackings in Cuyahoga County
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men accused of multiple carjackings in Cuyahoga County last summer, pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday morning. Treveon Jones, 18, Jaahdarion Louis-Jones, 20, and Anthony Evans, 21, were all ordered held on $150,000 bond. According to...
Comments / 32