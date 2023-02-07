The novel immerses the reader in the high-stakes actions of Josephine, an undercover agent as she navigates dangerous events to maintain her cover and complete her mission. Author L.J. Golicz is pleased to announce the release of “The Fifth Day Lady: Can She Make it Work?” The book is a captivating novel about an undercover agent that goes on a dangerous mission. This thrilling tale is a masterpiece in every sense and it takes readers on a journey filled with twists, turns, and suspense as the protagonist tries to navigate through very difficult situations, all while trying to maintain her cover and complete the mission.

