E! News

Popculture

'Fire Country' Star Diane Farr Reacts to Show's Season 2 Renewal (Exclusive)

Fire Country is one of CBS' most popular new shows as it's averaging around 8 million viewers per week. And with the show being successful, the network announced that it has been renewed for a second season. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Fire Country star Diane Farr, who talked about her reaction when she learned that the cast and crew will be coming back for another season.
soaphub.com

GH Spoilers Speculation: The Bone Marrow Donor Everyone Is Ignoring

GH spoilers tease that Josslyn Jacks managed to make Willow Tait’s medical crisis a little bit more about herself when she recalled her own kidney transplant from years earlier. Which got us thinking. GH Spoilers Speculation. See if this tracks: Joss (Eden McCoy) got her illegal kidney from Nelle...
soaphub.com

Devon Hamilton Walks Out After His Horrible Realization About Lily

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday brings a moment of truth for Devon Hamilton when he realizes that his sister Lily Winters isn’t willing to compromise at all. In addition to Devon’s realization, Lily and Abby clashed as he and Victoria shared a contentious moment. Sally relayed some scary pregnancy news to Nick, and Adam told Jack all about Victor and Kyle’s plans while Kyle explained his concerns about her and Jack to Diane. Finally, Tucker spilled the beans about Phyllis’s trip to Daniel (Michael Graziadei). Now let’s dig deeper into what happened.
SheKnows

Holy Crap! General Hospital Just Really Killed Willow!

But that doesn’t mean Michael should look for a new love!. When it comes to General Hospital, we’ve learned that you should never say never. As in “Oh, they’d never kill Brando and Sasha’s baby.” Or “Oh, they killed Sasha’s baby… surely they wouldn’t kill her husband, too!”
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Horror: R.I.P., Taylor?

We were as shocked as Brooke by the state in which she found her friend. We can’t believe that Bold & Beautiful would really kill off Taylor. Not only is she a beloved character, but since Krista Allen took over the role in December 2021, she’s been more compelling than ever. On top of that, the soap has struck gold with her hard-won friendship with longtime romantic rival Brooke. (Allen and Katherine Kelly Lang may wind up being the best tag team since Lang and Susan Flannery got to play Brooke and Stephanie as more than mortal enemies.)
TheDailyBeast

ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report

Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Dax Tejera's Cause of Death Revealed After ABC News Producer Died Suddenly at 37

The death was accidental, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner tells PEOPLE Dax Tejera, the executive producer of This Week on ABC who died in December, choked to death while intoxicated, according to officials. Tejera, 37, died on Dec. 23 from "asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication," the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirms to PEOPLE. The death was accidental, the office says. In December, a memo from ABC News president Kim Godwin that was shared with staff previously said Tejera died...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
soaphub.com

The Perfect Young and the Restless Baby Name For Tessa Porter and Mariah

On The Young and the Restless, Mariah Copeland and Tessa Porter spent the evening sitting on a bench – in Wisconsin…in the winter…trying out baby names for the bundle of joy to be…before learning that it was about to be any minute now. They tested out everything from Haycinth to Adele to Emerson, then decided they’d wait to meet and get to know their daughter before finalizing the perfect moniker. We, in the meantime, have some suggestions.
WISCONSIN STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Marcus Coloma shares his deep hurt at being fired by General Hospital

Marcus Coloma was hurt by the way General Hospital let him go. Soaps.com is revealing the details related to the exit of Marcus Coloma as Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital. The actor first showed up as the Cassadine Prince on Halloween 2019 and saved Ava Jerome (Maura West from drowning. They played games with one another and tried to outmaneuver each other but fell deeply in love. Coloma spoke in detail on a podcast of That's Awesome with his former castmates Steve Burton (Jason Morgan) and (Damian Spinell).
Gzeor

Who is leaving Days of our Lives in 2023?

Over the course of more than 50 years, Days of Our Lives has entertained viewers and established itself as a mainstay in the daytime television industry. Many characters have appeared and disappeared from the show, but some have made an enduring impression on fans.
SheKnows

General Hospital Bloodbath: Who’s Getting Killed Off?

It won’t just be the weather that gives us goosebumps this February, it will also be the chilling storyline that’s about to unfold. As if Wyndemere wasn’t haunted enough! In the weeks to come, the Grim Reaper will be making guest appearance after guest appearance on General Hospital as the morgue becomes busier than the nurses station. “Ava’s door is darkened twice over,” co-headwriters Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor tell Soap Opera Digest, “and Spoon Island will run red with blood.”
soaphub.com

GH Spoilers Speculation: Here’s Who Is Running Austin’s Mob Family

GH spoilers are pointing in the direction of Port Charles receiving another visit from yet another mob family. One that will give Sonny Corinthos and Selina Wu a run for their money. GH Spoilers Speculation. Or will it? Could the head of this organized crime syndicate already be on the...
E! News

RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Has the Best Response to Jennifer Aydin's Cheating Allegation

Watch: Melissa Gorga NOT on Speaking Terms With Teresa Giudice. It's safe to say Melissa Gorga is tired of shutting down bogus cheating rumors. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who has previously been the target of infidelity allegations multiple times on the hit Bravo series—none of which were proven—is addressing co-star Jennifer Aydin's claim that she was spotted making out with a man who wasn't husband of 19 years Joe Gorga in the RHONJ season 13 trailer.
soaphub.com

Reverse Psychology: Advice For Nina Reeves To Get Her General Hospital Family Back

From the time we first met Nina Reeves on General Hospital, we knew she only wanted one thing: To get back the daughter, and the family, that was stolen from her. Sure, she went about it in some underhanded ways. Drugging Ava Jerome and stealing Avery was a low point. But she’s mellowed over the years.
E! News

E! News

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

