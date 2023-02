The award validates the progress Affordable Solutions HVAC & Electrical is currently making in meeting the needs of homeowners in the Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill areas. The 2022 WRAL Voters' Choice Awards was held and presented by M&F Bank and people were allowed to nominate and vote for local businesses that have helped solve problems or impacted them positively. Kat Campbell and Chris Lovingood hosted the annual awards show celebrating the best of local businesses in 145 categories. Affordable Solutions HVAC & Electrical was among the businesses nominated for the awards and the company is pleased to announce it won third place ahead of the hundreds of businesses nominated in the heating and air category.

