Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshWestbrook, ME
A Wake-Up Call For Parents: The Urgent Need to Protect Toddlers and Young Children from Cannabis OverdoseRachel PerkinsPortland, ME
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
Pleasanton Express
Ramos signs on to play football at Bowdoin College in Maine
Sean Ramos made his college plans official last week after he signed his letter of intent to continue his athletic career at Bowdoin College. The senior helped lead Pleasanton to three straight playoff appearances including the schools first trip to the third round of the playoffs since 2007. The 2021 District 14-4A Offensive MVP finished his illustrious career with 5,148 passing yards for 58 touchdowns to go with 829 yards on the ground.
WGME
Maine Mariners return to Portland for important series
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Mariners are back at the Cross Insurance Arena this Friday night to face off against division rival Trois-Rivieres. It's a home and home series with the two teams heading up to Quebec on Saturday night. The Mariners were back at practice Wednesday, gearing up for a busy stretch of six games in nine nights, and right now, the team is just two points out of second place.
Portland Declares February 7 ‘207 Day’ While the Rest of Maine is Ignored
Maine should really be broken up into two states because it seems that one half of it isn't too fond of the other half. According to the 2022 US Census, Cumberland and York Counties combined have a population of 519,822. That's 40% of Maine's population in the southern part of the state. The two counties also comprise 7% of the land in Maine.
WGME
Lewiston superintendent suggests apprenticeship program to fill open teaching positions
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston school officials say schools could be forced to close if they don't find a real solution to vacant teaching positions. Some Lewiston school officials say an alternative method to certifying teachers could be the solution to staffing shortages. Lewiston's superintendent came up with the idea. His...
WGME
Two pups from Maine to star in Puppy Bowl
If you're looking for a dose of cuteness right before the Super Bowl on Sunday night, get ready for the Puppy Bowl. Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIX will feature 122 puppies from 67 shelters across 34 states. Two of the four legged friends taking part were adopted from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.
wabi.tv
Former Sea Dogs owners share profits from sale with staff
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The now-former owners of the Portland Sea Dogs have shared their profits from the sale of the team with staff members. The Burke family sold the Red Sox AA affiliate to Diamond Baseball Holdings in December 2022. The family had owned the team for more than...
Luchador Tacos Opening Its Fourth Location In Auburn, Maine
Luchador Tacos started out as a small taco stand across from the Oxford County Courthouse in South Paris, Maine. Business was good, so it needed a bigger space, so it was moved to what was a small convenience store on Nichols Street in South Paris, the street I grew up on.
Has This College Closed Its Central Maine Location Permanently?
Even though thousands of people have had great success with completely online college programs, others are far more comfortable with an in-person college experience. Even for those who have been raised using social media and having internet access on their phones, there is something beneficial about spending time in the classroom with your fellow students.
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped object
A Maine witness at Westbrook reported watching a shiny, 100-foot-long, cigar-shaped object at 12:30 p.m. on March 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WGME
TD Beach to Beacon 10K announces online registration dates for 2023
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Race organizers for the TD Beach to Beacon 10K road race, which will celebrate its 25th running of the iconic race, announced the registration dates for this year’s race. Open registration for Cape Elizabeth residents will take place Wednesday, April 19, followed by open registration...
The Inside Scoop On Why This Maine Credit Union Shut Down
A few days ago, I noticed I wasn't able to log into my mobile banking. Sometimes this happens for different tech reasons so I waited a bit and tried again, nothing. Then I tried the next day, nothing. I got nervous and called my mom to ask if she could...
Friday’s Insane Subzero Wind Caused Chaos at the Brunswick, Maine, Shaw’s
No cap. I've legit never seen anything like this before in my life. Not even during the insane tornado season I experienced while living in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where there was literally some type of tornado almost every single day in May 2019. And I guess technically, I didn't. first-hand what...
WMTW
'Marty on the Mountain' talks about years atop New England's tallest peak
FRYEBURG, Maine — When you talk about WMTW Channel 8 and Mount Washington, the one person that comes to mind is Marty Engstrom, also know as Marty on the Mountain. For decades Engstrom was an engineer for the station, but so many people remember him as the guy on Mount Washington who did the weather with a smile.
Central Maine Teen Steals Car, Lead Police on 100 MPH High Speed Chase
A 17-year-old boy from Central Maine is in custody following a high speed chase and vehicle theft that reportedly happened on Monday. According to the Kennebec Journal, multiple teenagers were involved in an apparent vehicle theft that resulted in a high-speed chase. The KJ reports that on Monday morning around 11:30, an officer with the Wiscasset Police Department noticed a vehicle drive by that didn't have any license plates on it. Additionally, the officer reported that the car appeared to have 'multiple defects' and was being 'operated erratically'.
WMTW
Bird watchers are flocking to Maine to catch glimpse of rare eagle
GEORGETOWN, Maine — A rare Steller's Sea-Eagle has made its return to Maine, and people are flocking from across the coast to try and catch a glimpse of her. Maine Audubon has been keeping track of the once-in-a-lifetime bird for most watchers since Feb. 4, when the eagle was spotted from a bridge on Route 127 between Arrowsic and Georgetown.
The Groundhog Was Wrong! Maine Gets A Taste Of Spring This Week
Weather-wise, the last few months have really been a roller coaster ride, haven't they? We had a heatwave the first week of November, followed by a month and a half of really mild weather. We had a bit of a Nor'Easter just before Christmas. No real snow, just a lot of wind and rain.
FireRescue1
Maine firefighter, city named in wrongful death suit
PORTLAND, Maine — The father of a man who drowned in Back Cove in April 2020 filed an amended complaint in U.S. District Court on Tuesday naming the city of Portland and a Portland firefighter as defendants. The wrongful death lawsuit filed by John Cohen, whose son Eric Cohen...
WPFO
Bed bugs found at Maine elementary school
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Hartford-Sumner Elementary School says another bedbug was found in the school Monday. The school says it will continue to remain open and conduct inspections if necessary. In a Facebook post, the school says a pest control company will be treating the school over winter break.
