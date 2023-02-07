Read full article on original website
1380kcim.com
Lake View In The Early Stages Of Replacing The Lone Bridge In Town
Lake View city officials are beginning planning for the replacement of the lone bridge in town after approving an engineering contract at their meeting earlier this week. The firm selected is Calhoun-Burns & Associates Inc., an engineering firm based out of Des Moines. City Administrator Scott Peterson says the bridge is located on North High Street. Each year, the bridge must be examined to ensure it is up to code and safe to drive on. According to Peterson, the bridge has been deteriorating over time, and last year the city applied for a grant to help replace the bridge.
kicdam.com
Grand Avenue Fire Undetermined Cause
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The state Fire Marshall’s office has completed its investigation into Spencer’s most recent downtown fire. Inspector Andrew Griere has sorted through the mess and determined the blaze did indeed start in an upstairs apartment where it was first spotted, but says it’s impossible to determine what started it.
kiwaradio.com
Two Taken To Hospital After Accident South Of Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Hawarden teen and a Sioux Center man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 5:35 p.m., 18-year-old Jacqueline Topete of Hawarden was driving a 2011 Chevy SUV northbound on Highway 75, near Sioux Feed at B46. They tell us that 27-year-old Irving Dominguez Salais of Sioux Center was northbound on 75 in a 2010 Ford SUV. They report that 33-year-old Irma Lopez Lopez of Colorado Springs, CO was driving a 2010 Ford pickup northbound on 75.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake School Board Rejects Bid for Baseball Field Turf Replacement
The Storm Lake School Board this week rejected the lone bid they received for the high school baseball field turf replacement project. The one bid received was from Woodruff Construction in the amount of nearly 823-thousand dollars, which is nearly double the estimated cost of 412-thousand dollars. Storm Lake School...
KLEM
KLEM News for Thursday, February 9, 2023
The Floyd Valley Health Care Auxiliary will be awarding two scholarships to area students this spring, and those scholarships will be worth more. Auxiliary Committee member Vicki Dixon says the scholarships are for graduating seniors from Plymouth County who wish to further their education in health care. Applications have been...
stormlakeradio.com
BV Sheriff's Reserve Fundraiser Event Happening This Coming Weekend
The Buena Vista County Sheriff's Reserve annual Dance Auction Fundraiser is happening this coming weekend. Sheriff Reserve Jason Butler says the event will take place this coming Saturday, February 11th at the Alta Community Center, with the doors opening at 7pm...(audio clip below :09 ) The event is free to...
Brave Iowa Teen Jumps into Frozen Lake to Save Man and His Dog
As a parent, you always wonder if you're doing the job right. One Iowa teen just proved to his parents that they are. On a cold day in Iowa, 17-year-old Joe Salmon was just doing his own thing ice fishing and watching snowmobiles on East Okoboji Lake. All of a sudden, according to Today.com, the teen saw Thomas Lee's Jeep plunge into the frozen lake and that's when Joe jumped into action. The entire rescue was caught by a drone flying by take by Drone Photographs by Tom Gustafson.
2-year-old run over by tractor after falling, Plymouth County sheriff says
A two-year-old was taken to a hospital after authorities said the child was partially run over by a tractor Tuesday.
stormlakeradio.com
Eggert Thomsen, age 96, of Newell
Eggert Thomsen, age 96, of Newell, Iowa died Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at his residence in Newell. A come and go Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in STORM LAKE. Burial will be at a later...
dakotanewsnow.com
Former Spencer, IA teacher accepts suspension
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A teacher who used to work in Spencer, Iowa has agreed to have her license suspended after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. According to online documents, on Nov. 30, 2021, Iowa’s Board of Educational Examiners received a complaint against Katherine Kardell...
stormlakeradio.com
Northwest Iowa League of Cities Taking High School Senior Scholarship Applications
The Northwest Iowa League of Cities is taking applications for their High School Senior Scholarship program. The program is open to any high school senior residing in a community that is a member of the Northwest Iowa League of Cities who is pursuing post-secondary education or training in a field that may result in employment by city government, such as public administration, water/wastewater, law enforcement, firefighter, EMS, code enforcement, planner, public engineer, and city attorney.
nwestiowa.com
Algona motorist cited for paraphernalia
ROCK RAPIDS—A 25-year-old Algona man was cited about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, near Rock Rapids on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The citing of Levi David Penning stemmed from the stop of a westbound 1999 Chevrolet C-2500 pickup for speeding on Highway 9 just east of Jefferson Avenue about seven miles west of Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
stormlakeradio.com
Meal Provider for Storm Lake Schools Serving More Kids This Year in District
A presentation was given on Wednesday at the Storm Lake School Board meeting from the district's meal provider Lunchtime Solutions. Food Service Manager Whitney Vohs said they're serving universal free breakfast meals this year, and they're serving more compared to last year, including at the high school. Vohs said regarding lunch meals, which are not free, they're exceeding their goal and serving more this year. Vohs said they feed around two-thousand kids per day throughout the Storm Lake district.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley motorist arrested for OWI, more
SIBLEY—A 22-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, failure to yield half of the roadway, failure to maintain a registration plate and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Eliazer Moreno Gomez stemmed from the...
kiwaradio.com
Two-Year-Old Airlifted After Being Run Over By Tractor
Craig, Iowa — A child was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital after a farm accident in the Craig, Iowa area, south of Ireton on Monday, February 6th. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes after 3:45 p.m., they received a call of a 2-year-old that had been run over by a tractor at that location. They tell us the Ireton Ambulance Squad and Plymouth County Deputies were dispatched to the scene.
stormlakeradio.com
Pilot Rock DAR Awards Given
The Pilot Rock DAR Chapter Awards were held this last Sunday, February 5th at Sanford Museum. The Chapter presented two Community Service Awards to the MMC Community Ministries Food Pantry and to the Cherokee Rotary Club. The MMC Community Ministries Food Pantry collects donations from businesses and individuals to keep...
nwestiowa.com
Driver clocked at 118 arrested by Hospers
HOSPERS—A 26-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, after the vehicle he was driving was clocked at 118 mph on the Highway 60 expressway near Hospers. The arrest of Branden John Hengeveld stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2014 Chrysler 300 on the expressway...
thebestmix1055.com
Two men arrested following fight
Fremont police arrested two men following a fight today. Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Morningside Road in reference to a physical disturbance. Police observed two men fighting in the middle of the parking lot. After Armstrong Harry, 26, of Fremont and Benedictos Kaier, 38, of Storm Lake,...
stormlakeradio.com
Clay County Tourism Unveils New Logo
Clay County Tourism has a new logo. Director Olivia Baxter says it incorporates a square outline, representative of the county’s square shape. It also features a patchwork and colors that Baxter says reflects Clay county’s natural assets. Baxter says they’re also refurbishing their website and that they are...
