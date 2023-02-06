Dan Snyder's Potomac estate officially hits the market

Dan Snyder’s football team isn’t the only thing he has for sale. Michael Neibauer of the Washington Business Journal reported Monday that Snyder’s Potomac estate is officially on the market for $49 million.

In addition to Snyder and his wife Tanya taking bids for the NFL’s Washington Commanders, Snyder’s home, called the “River House,” has been available since 2018. However, it wasn’t officially listed until recently.

If the Potomac, Md. home is sold for its asking price, it would be the most expensive home sale in DMV [D.C., Maryland & Virginia] history. In this case, Snyder would be breaking his own record. Snyder purchased a home in Alexandria in 2021 for $48 million.

Snyder’s Potomac home is 30K square feet, has nine bedrooms, 13.5 bathrooms, a 12-car garage, gym, spa lounge, library and so much more. The home sits on 15 wooded riverfront acres.

Snyder bought the Potomac home in 2000 for $8.64 million — one year after he purchased the then-Washington Redskins. The Snyder family doesn’t live a the River House, and while it’s been available in recent years, this is the first it has gone on the market.

In addition to the two homes, Snyder owns a 305-foot superyacht where he is known to spend a lot of his time. Snyder also owns property in England, which he listed as his primary residence this year.

Snyder has never said if his family is selling the Commanders outright or if he’s looking for investors. However, everyone around the NFL anticipates a full-team sale.