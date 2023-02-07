Look: 1 Chiefs' Starter Announced Injury Update At Super Bowl Opening Night

An every-game starter on the Chiefs' defense has just provided the NFL world with an injury update.

Kansas City cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, concussed in the Chiefs' AFC title game win over the Bengals, reportedly cleared concussion protocol today.

According to NFL insider Field Yates, Sneed himself shared the news at Super Bowl Opening Night.

Sneed clearing protocol this early in the week "puts him on track to play Sunday," per Yates.

Kansas City will certainly be hoping that's the case.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Sneed has slowly but surely worked his way up to becoming a leader in the Chiefs' secondary. This past season, he led the Kansas City defensive backs room in tackles (108), sacks (3.5), forced fumbles (3), passes defended (11) and interceptions (3).

We'll keep an eye out for Sneed's official status later in the week.