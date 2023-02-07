Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
78 Legends: University of Kentucky Men's Basketball Bourbon ReleaseJC PhelpsLexington, KY
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this weekKristen WaltersLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
Related
WKYT 27
Police respond to shots-fired incident at Lexington McDonald’s
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police responded to a shots-fired incident at a Lexington restaurant. It happened Thursday afternoon at McDonald’s on Elkhorn Drive, right off Winchester Road. Police say they found a man who was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not...
WTVQ
Pedestrian hit by car on Leestown Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A pedestrian was hit by a car on Leestown Road Friday morning. According to Lexington police, around 6 a.m. officers responded to the 3300 block of Leestown Road. Police say believe the pedestrian was standing in the road when the car hit him. He was...
fox56news.com
Lexington officer shoots woman involved in alleged domestic incident, police chase
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police have identified the woman who was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident and led authorities on a chase Tuesday evening. Lasielle White is facing multiple multiple charges including attempted murder, wanton endangerment, and fleeing or evading police. According to the arrest...
fox56news.com
Lexington man wanted on theft, other charges
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man wanted in multiple theft cases is the Crime Stoppers wanted person of the week. Curtis Walker has several active warrants for theft by unlawful taking over $1000, possession of a forged instrument, reckless driving, fleeing and evading, and multiple misdemeanor theft and shoplifting warrants.
WKYT 27
Police investigating serious crash on Royster road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a serious crash that happened off Winchester Road Tuesday. Police say one car was involved. We are still working to learn details about what happened in the crash.
WKYT 27
Woman shot by Lexington officer, arrested after chase identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is in custody after a police chase ended off of Newtown Pike. Lexington police say they were called to the 2300 block of Lonan Court at 4:15 p.m. for a domestic violence incident involving a weapon. According to court documents, Lasielle White is accused...
WKYT 27
Coroner identifies body found near water tank in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man whose body was found near a water tank tower by workers in Lexington has been released. The coroner says the man has been identified as 55-year-old Gary Randall Slone of Lexington. Slone’s body was found on Kilrush Drive off Alexandria Drive...
fox56news.com
Body camera footage released from NewsNation reporter's arrest | Rush Hour
NewsNation has obtained body camera footage of the arrest of a NewsNation reporter. It shows the moments leading up to the arrest, including an argument between a National Guardsman and Evan Lambert. #EvanLambert #Ohio #police. Body camera footage released from NewsNation reporter’s …. NewsNation has obtained body camera footage...
WKYT 27
Name released of Ky. man killed after being hit by train
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man killed after being hit by a train in Cynthiana Wednesday night has been released. The Harrison County Coroner identified the victim as 60-year-old Danny Brierly of Cynthia. Police say the train hit Brierly around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday on East Pleasant Street.
WTVQ
Cynthiana man hit, killed by train
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Cynthiana man was hit and killed by a train Wednesday night. According to Cynthiana police, a deputy was flagged down by someone who said a man was hit by a train on Walnut and East Pleasant Street at 9:21 p.m. Police say the man,...
wbontv.com
Golden alert issued for Richmond man
Kentucky State Police, Post 7, Richmond, is actively investigating a missing person investigation in Madison County. A Golden Alert has been issued for Gerald W. Williams, 62, of Richmond, KY. Mr. Williams suffers from an intellectual disability and was last seen in the area of Pleasure Drive in Madison County just before 6:30 p.m. this evening Thursday February 9. It is believed that Williams left his residence on foot, and he is described as a white male, 5’4’’ tall, roughly 160 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark green zip-up jacket and a Texas Roadhouse hat.
WTVQ
Montgomery Co. Schools goes into lockdown after student makes ‘threatening statement’
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Montgomery County Schools went into lockdown Friday morning after a student allegedly made a “threatening statement.”. According to a Facebook post from the school system, officials heard rumors of a student making a threatening statement and began investigating at the high school with police.
WTVQ
Family of Lexington homicide victim says city must do more to curb gun violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Monday night’s murder marked the first homicide for the city of Lexington this year. The city finished 2022 by breaking its homicide record finishing at 39. “I’m fighting, I will not give up, I love my babies,” said Andre Maxberry through tears, as she...
WKYT 27
Pickup truck crashes into Lexington restaurant
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pickup truck crashed into a building in Lexington. It happened Wednesday afternoon at the Arby’s on Plaudit Place in Hamburg. Police say the driver had a medical emergency that caused the crash. No serious injuries were reported. The driver was transported to the hospital.
Man dead after being hit by train in Cynthiana
A man is dead in Cynthiana after being hit by a train.
WTVQ
Crews respond to house fire on E. Seventh Street in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Fire Department crews responded to a house fire on E. Seventh Street Wednesday afternoon. Crews are still assessing the damage to the home but say no one was injured in the fire. No word on what may have caused the fire yet. This is...
fox56news.com
Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight fires
The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight …. The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are...
WTVQ
One hospitalized after house fire on Tisdale Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — One person was hospitalized after a fire on Tisdale Drive in Lexington Wednesday night. According to the Lexington Fire Department, firefighters responded to a home on Tisdale Drive around 7 p.m. where they saw smoke and flames coming from the basement. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
wdrb.com
Member of motorcycle club convicted of murder in June 2021 shootout in Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A North Vernon, Indiana, man has been found guilty of murder and other related charges stemming from a 2021 shootout. In addition to murder, 34-year-old Michael J. Karnuth was also convicted of attempted burglary committed while armed with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery committed while armed with a deadly weapon and obstruction of justice. Karnuth is facing 90 to 130 years in prison, according to the Jefferson County, Indiana, prosecutor's office.
WKYT 27
2nd person charged in connection with Lexington fraud case
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A second person has been charged in connection with a scheme to defraud Lexington out of nearly four million dollars. According to court documents, Nana Amuah is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Investigators allege Amuah convinced and instructed...
Comments / 0