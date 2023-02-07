Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why are there wooden guard rails on US 68 from Paris to Lexington?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a road thousands of our viewers drive every day, and one of them had a question about why it looks the way it does. For today’s Good Question, Keith asks, Why are there wooden guard rails on the road from Paris to Lexington on U.S. 68?
WKYT 27
Tree falls on top of Paris home
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - a tree fell on top of a Paris home while the family was still inside. It was quite the unwelcome surprise for one Bourbon County family when a 60-foot pine tree was uprooted and came crashing down onto their Lynnwood Drive home. “We had wind expected...
fox56news.com
Officials blame calculation error for high energy bills in Paris
PARIS, Ky. (FOX 56) — Energy bills often go up when cold weather hits, but for some living in Paris had especially high bills. City officials said a calculation error was to blame for the unusually high bills. “We will be recalculating the bills for the last two months...
wbontv.com
City of Richmond set to strengthen competitive edge with purchase option on property
The City of Richmond has finalized a purchase option on 600 acres of property located off I-75 at Exit 83. This option provides the opportunity for Richmond to be a stronger competitor to attract and retain large manufacturing investment as the tract of land is prepared to meet the needs of future manufacturing interests.
WKYT 27
Airline stopping service at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Avelo Airlines will no longer be operating at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. The company confirmed that to WKYT, saying demand has not met expectations. They told us the last Avelo flight will be on February 21. They say all customers who booked past that date...
wpsdlocal6.com
American Trash Service gives explanation, update on service interruption
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — In January, several American Trash Service customers told Local 6 they prepaid for service, but the company wasn't picking up their trash — and it was starting to pile up. Office Manager Sandy Mason tells Local 6 they're doing everything they can to keep...
fox56news.com
Body found near Kilrush Drive in Lexington
A decomposing body was found near Kilrush Drive in Lexington Wednesday. A decomposing body was found near Kilrush Drive in Lexington Wednesday. Bill to remove sales tax from feminine hygeine products …. House Bill 142 was introduced to the committee on Wednesday. Evening weather forecast: 2/9/2023. Whoosh! The wind was...
fox56news.com
Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns
Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
fox56news.com
Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight fires
The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight …. The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are...
WKYT 27
High winds potentially to blame for part of Lexington building collapsing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High winds may have played a role in part of a building in Lexington collapsing. Fire officials say it happened early Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of Trade Street. They say the street-side façade of a building collapsed, potentially due to the high winds.
WTVQ
“Home From School” documentary comes to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Living Arts and Science Center is kicking off its spring semester film series screening with the documentary Home From School. It’s part of a three-part monthly film screening at the center through The Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers. The film follows 19th-century...
WKYT 27
Impeachment to move forward against Ky. prosecutor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The House Impeachment Committee voted to adopt articles of impeachment against Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy. Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos of her. Goldy is the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan Counties....
WKYT 27
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
wymt.com
‘People are going to suffer’: Leaders call on Frankfort to act on EKY housing needs
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Executive Director of the Housing Development Alliance in Hazard, Scott McReynolds said community leaders hope to receive federal funding. It would come from the Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery, but it could take anywhere between 12 to 18 months before that money is available.
wbontv.com
Golden alert issued for Richmond man
Kentucky State Police, Post 7, Richmond, is actively investigating a missing person investigation in Madison County. A Golden Alert has been issued for Gerald W. Williams, 62, of Richmond, KY. Mr. Williams suffers from an intellectual disability and was last seen in the area of Pleasure Drive in Madison County just before 6:30 p.m. this evening Thursday February 9. It is believed that Williams left his residence on foot, and he is described as a white male, 5’4’’ tall, roughly 160 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark green zip-up jacket and a Texas Roadhouse hat.
WISN
A shot in the dark that shocked the University of Kentucky community
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Stream full episodes of “Hometown Tragedy” now by downloading the Very Local app for free. Trent DiGiuro was a popular kid growing up in Oldham County, Kentucky. His friends described him as “kind, someone who always looked out for others, and a big teddy bear.” Trent’s love for football began in elementary school. After finishing playing at Oldham High school, he walked on the football team at the University of Kentucky.
Kentucky Kernel
Big family at the Little Market
Through the twists, turns, ups and downs of Bald Knob road, you’ll find yourself “a pitstop” — this country oasis some call home. They call them locals. The everyday men, women, and children that stop by the local Bald Knob Little Market call this place a second home. Characterized by the familiar faces of locals, owners Dan Midkiff and Katie Clark ask their favorite quote: “Why go into town?”
lanereport.com
Skip Cottrell’s Tire acquired by the Tire Discounters family
— Tire Discounters, the country’s largest 100% family-owned and operated tire and service provider, is joining forces with the tire and automotive service provider Skip Cottrell’s Tire in West Somerset, Kentucky. Adding Skip Cottrell’s Tire will take the total number of Tire Discounters stores in the Lexington market to 16, adding to the Tire Discounters’ existing network of more than 190 locations.
WKYT 27
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
