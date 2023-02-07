Read full article on original website
Mother last saw missing teen after dropping him off for class at NSU
Keith Anderson is 18 years old and was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Norfolk State University, according to police.
Norfolk man convicted of trying to run down ODU tennis star in 7-Eleven parking lot
A Norfolk man has been convicted for driving his car into an ODU tennis star, but for the grace of god and an Eagle Scout being nearby not killing the student-athlete. Larry Lorenzo Taylor Jr., 35, had been acting erratically at the 7-Eleven on the corner of Powhatan Avenue and 48th Street the morning of the incident on Oct. 25, 2021, to the point that an employee warned employees on the next shift to keep an eye out for him.
Funeral arrangements underway in Norfolk following arrest in 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – More than a decade after the body of a little girl was discovered in Alabama, she will finally be laid to rest this month in Norfolk. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street. She’s been referred to as the Opelika Jane […]
Portsmouth police release images of suspects in Loxley Road homicide
Portsmouth police are looking for two people who they believe are suspects connected to a homicide last weekend.
Police investigate quadruple shooting in Elizabeth City
The victims' ages range from 15 to 19. All were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
3 juveniles, 1 adult arrested following police pursuit that ended in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake police say three juveniles and one adult have been taken into custody following a police pursuit Thursday afternoon that ended in Newport News. According to Chesapeake police, an officer located a stolen vehicle around 1:55 p.m. on Portsmouth Blvd. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, it refused […]
Suffolk police investigating commercial armed robbery
Suffolk police say around 5:18 a.m. on Wednesday, two suspects entered a Holiday Food Store and produced a handgun and shotgun and demanded money.
Woman hit by car in Chesapeake seriously injured
Police dispatchers confirmed they received the first call about the accident at 4:39 p.m.
Ghent School in Norfolk placed on lockdown after students find bullets outside
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Ghent School in Norfolk is on lockdown Friday after bullets were found outside the building. According to the spokesperson for Norfolk Public Schools, students at the school found some bullets outside and the building is on lockdown as a precaution while police investigate. The spokesperson says there has been no report […]
Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice
Innocence Lost: Richneck shooting echoed 2000 Michigan incident where first grader killed classmate
In the five weeks since the shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, parents, educators, and police are all wondering how to prevent such an alarming incident from ever happening again
4 teens shot in Elizabeth City Wednesday night, police say
Four teens were hurt in a shooting Wednesday night in Elizabeth City, police said. It happened in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, according to a press release.
Two arrested in connection to shooting on Nashville Ave. in Portsmouth
According to police, 30-year-old Shamoine Briggs and 31-year-old Joseph Cross were arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, five counts of use of a firearm, robbery, carjacking, arson, larceny of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.
Hampton police identify woman killed on Aluminum Drive
The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Aluminum Drive, according to the Hampton Police Division. The victim was identified as Amy Russell, 42.
Student injured after being stabbed with pencil at Georgie Tyler Middle School in Isle of Wight
According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office, an argument occurred between students which resulted in one of the students being struck with a sharpened pencil.
Portsmouth police lead RESET walk on street where shooting claimed lives of twin brothers
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The City of Portsmouth is reeling from a violent start to the week that left at least three people dead and two hurt. On Tuesday, Police Chief Stephen Jenkins, his officers, members of the Portsmouth Fire Department and community activists hit the pavement in the area of Prentis Park for a community walk.
Newport News man sentenced to 5 years for shooting into VB home, hiding rifle
Online court documents show David White was sentenced to 10 years with eight years suspended for attempted malicious wounding, and three years for use of a firearm. White also received five years of indefinite supervision.
Judge certifies gun, abduction charges against man accused of killing Virginia Beach mother
43-year-old Gary Morton is facing a gun possession and abduction charge in Virginia Beach. This comes after a judge last month in Norfolk certified charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm.
Charges dropped against Chesapeake man shot by Portsmouth police last year
The charges against Andre Rawls, a Chesapeake man who was shot by Portsmouth police in the summer of 2022 have been nolle prossed, or dropped. He had been arrested July 11, 2022 and charged with attempted malicious injury of a police officer and attempted breaking and entering. Charges dropped against...
Charges set aside against man shot by Portsmouth police officer
Andre Rawls, who was 19 years old at the time of the incident, was arrested on July 11, 2022 and charged with attempted malicious injury of a police officer and attempted breaking and entering.
