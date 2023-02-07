Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Papa Johns crafts the 'Mama Kelce' Super Bowl pizza exclusively for Kansas City and Philadelphia
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new item with a "Mama Kelce" endorsement is available only in Philly and Kansas City. For the first time in NFL history, two brothers will compete against each other. Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have put...
Reid, Kelce and more Chiefs talk to the media in Arizona ahead of the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs are in the final stages of their preparations for Super Bowl LVII. Thursday, head coach Andy Reid, tight end Travis Kelce and more Chiefs players are set to speak to the media ahead of their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona. Big Red was up...
Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco feeling 'highly blessed' amid remarkable path to the Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs seventh-round rookie Isiah Pacheco has captured the hearts of Chiefs fans with his boundless energy and ferocious running style. The running back has stood out on Sundays since claiming a starting role halfway through the NFL season. Pacheco compiled an impressive 830...
Rihanna loves Mahomes? Reporter pulls prank on the Chiefs quarterback ahead of Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX — The Kansas City Chiefs are now just days away from facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. That means a lot of media responsibilities for the team, especially for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Unfortunately, with all the extra attention on the QB, one reporter decided...
KC Royals' mascot Sluggerrr and the Phillie Phanatic get in on the Super Bowl bets
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals and the Philadelphia Phillies are getting in on the copious number of friendly Super Bowl wagers between the two Super Bowl cities. With the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles ready to square off in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII, the MLB teams decided to put a 'little fur' on the game.
Donna Kelce sits down to discuss the lifelong competitiveness between Travis and Jason
PHOENIX — She's the first mom ever to have her children face off in an NFL super bowl as players. The mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has stolen the show ahead of the big game in Arizona for her sweet interaction with her world-famous sons.
Kansas City artist to have his work on multiple Chiefs players' feet at the Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There will be some colorful cleats worn Sunday in the Super Bowl. One Kansas City painter and artist is set to have his work on display during warmups and in the game via the feet of multiple Chiefs players. “Ideally, I wanted to paint a...
Mock-up photos show a major glow-up for Union Station for the NFL Draft
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Isn't she lovely?. We're getting our first look at the plans for when the NFL Draft comes to Kansas City in April. We've known for months that the plan was to host the spectacle, which attracts thousands of people to the host city, at Union Station. The Kansas City Sports Commission said in October that the event would be held outside of Union Station with podium announcements of player selections taking place with Union Station in the background.
Chiefs bar in South Philadelphia will be closed on Super Bowl Sunday
PHILADELPHIA — Big Charlie’s Saloon is a neighborhood dive that’s garnered fame for its Chiefs-obsessed patrons. But on Sunday, the bar will actually be closed. Reservations for Super Bowl Sunday were in the hundreds, far above the indoor capacity. The owner also wanted to ensure the safety...
'It's just so amazing': Donna Kelce delivers cookies to her sons on Opening Night at the Super Bowl
PHOENIX — One of the stars leading up to Super Bowl LVII was a headliner Monday night as festivities officially kicked off in Arizona. No, we're not talking about Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Jalen Hurts or Haason Reddick. Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis and Jason Kelce Kelce, delivered...
'A whirlwind': Chiefs rookie George Karlaftis enjoying run to the Super Bowl
In just a year, Kansas City Chiefs rookie George Karlaftis has went from the 30th pick of the NFL Draft to a starter on a Super Bowl-bound team. Karlaftis was drafted out of Purdue and his life has changed dramatically since then. "It's incredible," he said. "The culture I've been...
Cleveland Heights High School, home of Travis and Jason Kelce, honors both the Chiefs and Eagles
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Resembling the split jersey Donna Kelce has worn this week, the high school of Travis and Jason Kelce is honoring both of them leading up to the Super Bowl this week. Cleveland Heights High School in Ohio lit up the east pillar of the school...
Chiefs charity competition brewing between a Kansas City and Philadelphia elementary school
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A friendly and positive competition is brewing ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII matchup at a Northland Elementary School. 11-year-old Alex Yaro loves a little friendly competition. "Obviously we'd like to win," Yaro said. He and his classmates at Nashua Elementary are...
