Kansas City, MO

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Mock-up photos show a major glow-up for Union Station for the NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Isn't she lovely?. We're getting our first look at the plans for when the NFL Draft comes to Kansas City in April. We've known for months that the plan was to host the spectacle, which attracts thousands of people to the host city, at Union Station. The Kansas City Sports Commission said in October that the event would be held outside of Union Station with podium announcements of player selections taking place with Union Station in the background.
Chiefs bar in South Philadelphia will be closed on Super Bowl Sunday

PHILADELPHIA — Big Charlie’s Saloon is a neighborhood dive that’s garnered fame for its Chiefs-obsessed patrons. But on Sunday, the bar will actually be closed. Reservations for Super Bowl Sunday were in the hundreds, far above the indoor capacity. The owner also wanted to ensure the safety...
