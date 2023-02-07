ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Bowl LVII opening night returns with circus atmosphere

Behind the scenes of Super Bowl LVII opening night 02:40

PHOENIX (AP) — Nick Sirianni answered questions about Rocky, Santa Claus and even which of his players on the Philadelphia Eagles he'd want to date his 5-year-old daughter when she grows up.

Welcome to Super Bowl opening night where football talk gives way to the wild and wacky.

The circus atmosphere that kicks off the NFL's biggest week returned Monday for the first time since 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic forced teams to meet the media on video conferences the past two seasons.

Sirianni and the Eagles took the stage first at Footprint Center, home of the Phoenix Suns. "Fly, Eagles, Fly" chants greeted players and coaches before they spent an hour answering wide-ranging questions from more than 2,000 media members.

For the record, Sirianni loves the Rocky movies. He identifies with Sylvester Stallone's fictional movie character, who is part of Philadelphia's fabric as much as the cheesesteak.

"I live and coach in the greatest sports town in America," Sirianni said. "It means so much to everybody there. That's what you want. When you're a little kid playing in a peewee football game, you want everybody to see you. You want your fans to love it. You want them to be there. You want them wearing green on Friday. You want them to be throwing snowballs at Santa Claus. You want to put talent on display in front of the greatest sports town in America. I love the fact that my kids are growing up in a sports town where football means so much because football means so much to me."

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, an AP NFL MVP finalist, drew the largest crowd. Reporters staked out his spot about an hour before the event started. The first question came from Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin, an NFL Network analyst.

"I feel like it's not a time to reflect," Hurts said about his journey to stardom. "We came here to finish the job."

Overall, opening night wasn't quite as outrageous as past years.

In Arizona in 2008, a female reporter showed up wearing a white wedding dress and veil and proposed to Tom Brady, who was trying to lead the New England Patriots to the first 19-0 season in NFL history.

One radio host walked around shirtless wearing a barrel. Otherwise, it was more about odd questions than odd looks.

CBS Philly

Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m."We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Jason and Travis Kelce's Ohio school lit up green before Super Bowl LVII

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (CBS) -- A high school in Ohio is lit up in support of two famous graduates ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.Half of Cleveland Heights High School was glowing red for Travis Kelce's Chiefs.The other half is in green for Jason Kelce's Eagles.The Kelce brothers, who both play offense, will be rivals for the day -- as the Chiefs and Eagles compete for the Super Bowl title. 
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
