Gordon, Moton spark Grambling over Alabama A&M 66-60

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Carte’Are Gordon and Tra’Michael Moton scored 16 points apiece to lead Grambling to a 66-60 victory over Alabama A&M on Monday night.

Gordon was 4-of-6 shooting and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (15-8, 8-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Moton shot 6 of 11 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line. Cameron Christon scored 12.

Cameron Tucker led the Bulldogs (9-15, 5-6) with 17 points, five assists and three steals. Dailin Smith added 13 points and two blocks, while Garrett Hicks finished with 11 points.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Grambling hosts Texas Southern and Alabama A&M travels to play Mississippi Valley State.

