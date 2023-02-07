CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Internet access has become a necessity. That's why it has become a major focus in Clay County. But, right now there's a discrepancy on just how strong the internet is in the area. According to the FCC, Clay County is 93% broadband ready. Clay County Commissioner Marty Heffner said he's not sure how accurate that is given his own experience.

CLAY COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO