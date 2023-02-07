ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ISU softball ready to deliver winning season in 2023

The Indiana State softball team opens their season this Friday in the Charleston Invitational in South Carolina against James Madison. Led by a strong pitching staff ISU will be trying to deliver the program their first winning season since 2014.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Sycamore basketball

Sycamore men's basketball looking to build momentum as Arch Madness looms. The Indiana State men's basketball team is in the thick of the MVC title race. The Sycamores…
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Northview Danville

Danville used a 12-2 run in the fourth to win at Northview 75-67. Kyle Cottee had 24 points …
DANVILLE, IN
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods hosts its Woods Giving Day

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday was the biggest fundraising day of the year for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. The school is asking the community to participate to help it reach its goal. Tuesday was "Woods Giving Day." The college hopes to get a thousand donors in 24 hours. Area businesses...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
TH Regional Airport Exec. Dir. to retire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This will be the last year in office for Terre Haute Regional Airport's leader. Jeff Hauser announced Wednesday he is retiring from his position as executive director of the airport. He said he's been serving in that position for nearly a decade. He'll finish out...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Two Wabash Valley schools awarded school counseling grant

The Indiana Department of Education announced school counseling grants Thursday. Twenty-six school districts and organizations are receiving a total of $5 million. In our area, this includes Southwest Parke and Southwest Sullivan. The goal is to expand counseling resources and improve overall student achievement. The winning applications outlined how to...
INDIANA STATE
Kids can spend their summer in the Junior Police Academy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This summer, students in the Wabash Valley can get some hands-on training with local law enforcement. The Terre Haute Junior Police Academy is hosting several camps this summer. Registration begins in April. The academies are open to current 4th, 5th, or 6th-grade students.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
New library branch hosts "wall breaking" in 12 Points area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There was a celebratory step on Wednesday for a new Vigo County library branch. We've been closely following developments for the 12-Points location. The library and Keymark construction held a "wall breaking." It was their version of a ground-breaking. The ceremony marked the start of...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Wanted Terre Haute man, James Williams, captured

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Law enforcement needs your help finding a man on the run. Terre Haute police say James Williams is wanted by the US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force. He's wanted on a warrant for sexual misconduct with a minor. If you know the whereabouts, you can call...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
One hurt in Wednesday morning Terre Haute fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt after a Wednesday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened just before 9:00 at a home on 1228 3rd Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says one resident of the home went to the emergency room. The extent of that person's injuries was not immediately clear.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
"An exercise in helping them and local officials..." Clay Co., leaders need community's help to expand internet access

CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Internet access has become a necessity. That's why it has become a major focus in Clay County. But, right now there's a discrepancy on just how strong the internet is in the area. According to the FCC, Clay County is 93% broadband ready. Clay County Commissioner Marty Heffner said he's not sure how accurate that is given his own experience.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
Former Vigo County jail inmate gets partial win in Covid-19 lawsuit

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Vigo County jail inmate has won a partial victory in a lawsuit against the sheriff. A federal judge has ordered both parties to settle the case. Nathan Epple was an inmate during the pandemic. He claimed the lack of Covid-19 policies at the...
Grant money to help African American historic sites

It's in honor of Brazil native Standiford "Stan" Cox. He was the first Black chemist at Eli Lily. Cox established two preservation funds. The one in his name supports the maintenance of sites in Indiana. Indiana Landmarks is accepting applications for new projects. Applications are due by April 1. Cox's...
INDIANA STATE
Engineer's report arrives for restoration of Mecca schoolhouse after fire

MECCA, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on the restoration efforts of the Mecca schoolhouse. The people overseeing the project received an engineer's report this week. This report should help them form a plan to remove debris and begin work. You may remember a fire ripped through the building...
MECCA, IN

