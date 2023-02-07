Read full article on original website
Sycamores win fourth straight, stay in race for MVC regular season championship
The Indiana State men's basketball team beat Valpo 84-62 to win their fourth straight game. ISU is now 10-5 in the MVC, they sit just a game back of first place with five conference games remaining.
ISU softball ready to deliver winning season in 2023
The Indiana State softball team opens their season this Friday in the Charleston Invitational in South Carolina against James Madison. Led by a strong pitching staff ISU will be trying to deliver the program their first winning season since 2014.
Sycamore baseball picked fourth in MVC preseason poll, two ISU players recognized
Southern Illinois baseball is the preseason pick to win the MVC. Indiana State was picked fourth. Sycamore pitcher Matt Jachec and catcher Grant Magill were named All-MVC preseason.
Sycamore basketball
Sycamore men's basketball looking to build momentum as Arch Madness looms. The Indiana State men's basketball team is in the thick of the MVC title race. The Sycamores…
Northview Danville
Danville used a 12-2 run in the fourth to win at Northview 75-67. Kyle Cottee had 24 points …
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods hosts its Woods Giving Day
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday was the biggest fundraising day of the year for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. The school is asking the community to participate to help it reach its goal. Tuesday was "Woods Giving Day." The college hopes to get a thousand donors in 24 hours. Area businesses...
TH Regional Airport Exec. Dir. to retire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This will be the last year in office for Terre Haute Regional Airport's leader. Jeff Hauser announced Wednesday he is retiring from his position as executive director of the airport. He said he's been serving in that position for nearly a decade. He'll finish out...
Two Wabash Valley schools awarded school counseling grant
The Indiana Department of Education announced school counseling grants Thursday. Twenty-six school districts and organizations are receiving a total of $5 million. In our area, this includes Southwest Parke and Southwest Sullivan. The goal is to expand counseling resources and improve overall student achievement. The winning applications outlined how to...
Kids can spend their summer in the Junior Police Academy
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This summer, students in the Wabash Valley can get some hands-on training with local law enforcement. The Terre Haute Junior Police Academy is hosting several camps this summer. Registration begins in April. The academies are open to current 4th, 5th, or 6th-grade students.
"It's been great..." Terre Haute Regional Airport leader is stepping down
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute leader is stepping down from his role. Jeff Hauser serves as the executive director of the Terre Haute Regional Airport. He announced he would be leaving at this week's airport board meeting. Hauser has worked at the airport for the past eight years.
New library branch hosts "wall breaking" in 12 Points area
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There was a celebratory step on Wednesday for a new Vigo County library branch. We've been closely following developments for the 12-Points location. The library and Keymark construction held a "wall breaking." It was their version of a ground-breaking. The ceremony marked the start of...
The move to the new Hobby Lobby location in Terre Haute will happen sooner than anticipated
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The move to a new Hobby Lobby location in Terre Haute will happen sooner than anticipated. The craft store will open its doors on Monday morning. It is located across the street from its current location. You'll find it in the old Kmart building on the city's south side.
Darwin Road Study - Vigo County leaders are taking steps to address concerns at a dangerous intersection in West Terre Haute
WEST TERRE HAUTE- Ind. (WTHI) The county is launching a study about the intersection of Darwin Road and US Highway 40. Semis often use the area. Over the years, many big rigs have tipped over due to the road make-up. When semis turn right here into Darwin Road, they sometimes...
Wanted Terre Haute man, James Williams, captured
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Law enforcement needs your help finding a man on the run. Terre Haute police say James Williams is wanted by the US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force. He's wanted on a warrant for sexual misconduct with a minor. If you know the whereabouts, you can call...
One hurt in Wednesday morning Terre Haute fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt after a Wednesday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened just before 9:00 at a home on 1228 3rd Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says one resident of the home went to the emergency room. The extent of that person's injuries was not immediately clear.
"An exercise in helping them and local officials..." Clay Co., leaders need community's help to expand internet access
CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Internet access has become a necessity. That's why it has become a major focus in Clay County. But, right now there's a discrepancy on just how strong the internet is in the area. According to the FCC, Clay County is 93% broadband ready. Clay County Commissioner Marty Heffner said he's not sure how accurate that is given his own experience.
Former Vigo County jail inmate gets partial win in Covid-19 lawsuit
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Vigo County jail inmate has won a partial victory in a lawsuit against the sheriff. A federal judge has ordered both parties to settle the case. Nathan Epple was an inmate during the pandemic. He claimed the lack of Covid-19 policies at the...
Grant money to help African American historic sites
It's in honor of Brazil native Standiford "Stan" Cox. He was the first Black chemist at Eli Lily. Cox established two preservation funds. The one in his name supports the maintenance of sites in Indiana. Indiana Landmarks is accepting applications for new projects. Applications are due by April 1. Cox's...
Engineer's report arrives for restoration of Mecca schoolhouse after fire
MECCA, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on the restoration efforts of the Mecca schoolhouse. The people overseeing the project received an engineer's report this week. This report should help them form a plan to remove debris and begin work. You may remember a fire ripped through the building...
