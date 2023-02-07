ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Plan to cut Metro Council size in half moves forward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new law that would cap the size of Metro Council to 20 members advanced on Tuesday. The House committee voted to pass the legislation 16-5. The bill now moves on to the Finance, Ways and Means Committee. Filed by House Majority Leader William Lamberth...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

How much are Metro Nashville double-dippers costing taxpayers?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Part-time Nashville employees already in retirement are collecting around $13 million from taxpayers, which includes monthly pension checks as a part of a program called STEP (Starting to Enjoy Your Pension). According to public records requests, around 200 Metro employees are receiving taxpayer-funded monthly pensions....
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville 2nd best city to start an Airbnb, says new report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville has been named the 2nd best city in the country for beginning an Airbnb business, according to a new report by Incfile. The competitor outdid Nashville for first is Greensboro, North Carolina. The cities trailing behind Nashville in the list are New Orleans, Birmingham, and Buffalo.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Planned blast at Franklin quarry was 'larger than expected,' fire department says

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — An elementary school in Franklin had to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon after a nearby explosion, FOX 17 News has confirmed. The Franklin Fire Department says the "boom" many people felt was from a planned explosion at the Williamson County quarry which was "much larger than expected." It could be felt through the downtown area and Cool Springs.
FRANKLIN, TN
fox17.com

Plane heading from Milwaukee to Orlando diverted to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Southwest flight heading to south Florida from Milwaukee Thursday morning was diverted to Nashville. Flight 1169 was scheduled to arrive in Orlando just before 10 a.m. The plane had just crossed the border into Georgia when it turned around and headed for BNA. A...
ORLANDO, FL
fox17.com

Murfreesboro woman missing with extensive medical history

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman is missing out of Murfreesboro with an extensive medical history. The missing woman, 57-year-old Wendy Lane Jensen, was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 5, according to Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD). Jensen's's family has not heard from her since she was...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Short-term rental property burglar arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say they arrested a convicted man for four break-ins of short-term rental properties in late January. 29-year-old Charles Ellison was arrested for the following break-ins, according to police:. January 26 in the 900 block of 19th Avenue North (first break-in at property);. January 18...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Carrie Underwood to make her way to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — American Idol made-famous superstar Carrie Underwood is coming to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for the second leg of her seventh tour. Underwood will be performing in Nashville on Mar. 1. The country music singer holds many accolades, including 28 #1 singles and 66 million sold...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Underground cable causes power outage in Bellevue

Nashville Electric is working to restore power this morning after thousands were impacted overnight in the Bellevue area. NES says that an underground cable from a substation is to blame. Crews repaired the damage and power has been restored to the area. Get reports like this and all the news...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Convicted felon accused of various Cowan Street vehicle break-ins arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A convicted felon was arrested Wednesday night for more than 20 vehicle break-ins that primarily took place at a business on Cowan Street. Metro Police report 21-year-old Robert McWilliams III was arrested in January for the car break-ins, but was out on bond when another motor vehicle burglary warrant was issued.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: Man struck by pickup truck on I-40 dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 32-year-old man died Tuesday morning after police say he was hit by a pickup truck on Interstate 40. It happened around 5:15 a.m. on I-40 West near the I-24 split. Metro Police say the pedestrian entered the roadway into the path of an oncoming Ram 1500 truck.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

One sought, three captured in 21-year-old's Hendersonville murder

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn.--The Hendersonville Police Department (HPD) is investigating the murder of a 21-year-old found in the front yard of a Cole Court Home on Wednesday. Police say Mark McCord Jr. was found in the front yard of a home on the 100 block of Cole Court Wednesday afternoon suffering from gunshot wounds.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville mom raises awareness for pediatric congenital heart defects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — February is heart month, and this week is congenital heart defect (CHD) awareness week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says nearly one in one hundred babies will be born with a congenital heart defect. Enduring Hearts is the only nonprofit organization that...
NASHVILLE, TN

