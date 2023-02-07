Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Conservative author has heated exchange with Tennessee lawmakers on trans youth
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — How old do you have to be to determine if you are male or female?. That question seems to be at the center of a heated debate between a popular blogger and a lawmaker from Nashville after Tennessee legislators advanced a handful of proposals that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
fox17.com
Plan to cut Metro Council size in half moves forward
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new law that would cap the size of Metro Council to 20 members advanced on Tuesday. The House committee voted to pass the legislation 16-5. The bill now moves on to the Finance, Ways and Means Committee. Filed by House Majority Leader William Lamberth...
fox17.com
Taxpayers fired up after proposed law to cut Metro Council size moves forward
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some taxpayers FOX 17 News spoke with Tuesday say their district council members are easily accessible, but they are worried this will change if the council size is much smaller. Sam McCullough says he is older than Metro government and he emphasizes to cut it...
fox17.com
How much are Metro Nashville double-dippers costing taxpayers?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Part-time Nashville employees already in retirement are collecting around $13 million from taxpayers, which includes monthly pension checks as a part of a program called STEP (Starting to Enjoy Your Pension). According to public records requests, around 200 Metro employees are receiving taxpayer-funded monthly pensions....
fox17.com
Concerns grow over TN law that fails students who do not pass standardized tests
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — According to the Tennessee Department of Education, under this this current law, more than half of third graders could be held back. Jack Willey’s son is a third grader in Metro Nashville Public Schools. Willey said his son is directly impacted by the state's third grade retention law.
fox17.com
Nashville 2nd best city to start an Airbnb, says new report
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville has been named the 2nd best city in the country for beginning an Airbnb business, according to a new report by Incfile. The competitor outdid Nashville for first is Greensboro, North Carolina. The cities trailing behind Nashville in the list are New Orleans, Birmingham, and Buffalo.
fox17.com
'We are here for you': Clarksville family of eight receives home from local ministry
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Clarksville-based ministry dedicated a home to a family of eight on Saturday. Habitat for Humanity, a ministry striving to serve low-income families, provided the Allen family with a home near the heart of Downtown Clarksville over the weekend. Brandon and Lakeitshia Allen and their...
fox17.com
Planned blast at Franklin quarry was 'larger than expected,' fire department says
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — An elementary school in Franklin had to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon after a nearby explosion, FOX 17 News has confirmed. The Franklin Fire Department says the "boom" many people felt was from a planned explosion at the Williamson County quarry which was "much larger than expected." It could be felt through the downtown area and Cool Springs.
fox17.com
First infant surrendered to Bowling Green's newly-installed baby box
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WZTV) — A healthy newborn baby has been anonymously surrendered in Bowling Green, making it the first surrender since the city introduced a Safe Haven Baby Box. The box installed in December is the 132nd location in the US. Safe Haven Baby Boxes says their mission...
fox17.com
Plane heading from Milwaukee to Orlando diverted to Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Southwest flight heading to south Florida from Milwaukee Thursday morning was diverted to Nashville. Flight 1169 was scheduled to arrive in Orlando just before 10 a.m. The plane had just crossed the border into Georgia when it turned around and headed for BNA. A...
fox17.com
West Nashville homeowner says man was trying to get inside her home in broad daylight
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A homeowner says a man tried to get inside her West Nashville home in broad daylight. Neighbors say the area surrounding Love Circle Park is usually very quiet, but after neighbors saw a video on Nextdoor, they say they are going to add more security.
fox17.com
Murfreesboro woman missing with extensive medical history
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman is missing out of Murfreesboro with an extensive medical history. The missing woman, 57-year-old Wendy Lane Jensen, was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 5, according to Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD). Jensen's's family has not heard from her since she was...
fox17.com
Short-term rental property burglar arrested in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say they arrested a convicted man for four break-ins of short-term rental properties in late January. 29-year-old Charles Ellison was arrested for the following break-ins, according to police:. January 26 in the 900 block of 19th Avenue North (first break-in at property);. January 18...
fox17.com
Carrie Underwood to make her way to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — American Idol made-famous superstar Carrie Underwood is coming to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for the second leg of her seventh tour. Underwood will be performing in Nashville on Mar. 1. The country music singer holds many accolades, including 28 #1 singles and 66 million sold...
fox17.com
Country star Trisha Yearwood to perform at Nashville's The Bluebird Cafe
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — American country singer Trisha Yearwood is making her way to Nashville's beloved The Bluebird Cafe. The singer, and wife of fellow country musician Garth Brooks, will be making an appearance at the famous café on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Doors open for the show at...
fox17.com
Underground cable causes power outage in Bellevue
Nashville Electric is working to restore power this morning after thousands were impacted overnight in the Bellevue area. NES says that an underground cable from a substation is to blame. Crews repaired the damage and power has been restored to the area. Get reports like this and all the news...
fox17.com
Convicted felon accused of various Cowan Street vehicle break-ins arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A convicted felon was arrested Wednesday night for more than 20 vehicle break-ins that primarily took place at a business on Cowan Street. Metro Police report 21-year-old Robert McWilliams III was arrested in January for the car break-ins, but was out on bond when another motor vehicle burglary warrant was issued.
fox17.com
Police: Man struck by pickup truck on I-40 dies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 32-year-old man died Tuesday morning after police say he was hit by a pickup truck on Interstate 40. It happened around 5:15 a.m. on I-40 West near the I-24 split. Metro Police say the pedestrian entered the roadway into the path of an oncoming Ram 1500 truck.
fox17.com
One sought, three captured in 21-year-old's Hendersonville murder
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn.--The Hendersonville Police Department (HPD) is investigating the murder of a 21-year-old found in the front yard of a Cole Court Home on Wednesday. Police say Mark McCord Jr. was found in the front yard of a home on the 100 block of Cole Court Wednesday afternoon suffering from gunshot wounds.
fox17.com
Nashville mom raises awareness for pediatric congenital heart defects
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — February is heart month, and this week is congenital heart defect (CHD) awareness week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says nearly one in one hundred babies will be born with a congenital heart defect. Enduring Hearts is the only nonprofit organization that...
