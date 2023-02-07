ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

OPD: 16-year-old arrested, accused of shooting another 16-year-old

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A 16-year-old has been arrested after being accused of shooting another 16-year-old, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). On Wednesday evening around 9:00 p.m., police found Irvin Hernandez, 16, suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of 132nd Street and West Center Road.
Food truck owners say bill would help make operating easier

OMAHA, Neb.—Jonathan Taylor is co-owner of the Modern Waffle and Three Kids Lobster food truck. "Food trucks are a big part of the community and a growing part of the community," Taylor said. He said his truck serves around Omaha, Ralston, La Vista, Papillion and other nearby communities. Because...
Offutt Air Force Base conducting training exercise on Friday

Bellevue, Neb. (KPTM) — If you're in the Bellevue area or around Offutt Air Force Base tomorrow, you might see or hear an unusual amount of commotion. Offutt announced on Thursday that it will be conducting training exercising Friday, Feb. 10. The Air Force base says there will be...
Mills County, Iowa implements burn ban after 15 grassfires in the area

Mills County, Iowa (KPTM) — Mills County, Iowa implemented a burn ban effective immediately on Tuesday after 15 grassfires were fought by first responders in the area, according to a press release from Iowa Emergency Management. Those in the county should remember:. Do not use fireworks or other items...
Common reactions to incidents like the Target shooting and where to find help

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Project Harmony held a public forum to give resources and talk about common reactions to incidents like the Target shooting. It is normal to experience unpredictable emotions after an incident like this, said Lindsay Kroll, Mental Health Coordinator for OPD Co-Responder Team. There are six...
Here's a holiday you can really a-dough: It's National Pizza Day!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Don't be a weirdough! Celebrate National Pizza Day on February 9!. Pizza is one of the most versatile foods with tons of different varieties, according to nationdaycalendar.com. It can be eaten for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. There are so many different toppings that can be...
U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visits Omaha

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The head of the U.S. Department of Education is visiting Omaha Bryan High School on Tuesday. Secretary Miguel Cardona is planning to focus on career pathways and mental health services during the visit. Secretary Cardona will tour Bryan High's Urban Agriculture, Design & Construction, and...
