5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in NebraskaEast Coast TravelerOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Part of Farnam Street in Midtown Crossing to be restricted after water main break
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The City of Omaha Public Works Department announced on Thursday that a part of Farnam S treet in Midtown Crossing will be restricted for nearly two weeks due to a water main break. Farnam street between Turner boulevard and Farnam court will be restricted westbound...
OPD: 16-year-old arrested, accused of shooting another 16-year-old
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A 16-year-old has been arrested after being accused of shooting another 16-year-old, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). On Wednesday evening around 9:00 p.m., police found Irvin Hernandez, 16, suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of 132nd Street and West Center Road.
Food truck owners say bill would help make operating easier
OMAHA, Neb.—Jonathan Taylor is co-owner of the Modern Waffle and Three Kids Lobster food truck. "Food trucks are a big part of the community and a growing part of the community," Taylor said. He said his truck serves around Omaha, Ralston, La Vista, Papillion and other nearby communities. Because...
Repair shops in Omaha are fixing more cars that need repairs from thefts
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — Having your car stolen can be an expensive theft once you get it back. For repair shops around the metro, they are seeing a higher than usual number of repairs for stolen cars. "About every week, week and a half we get another...
Offutt Air Force Base conducting training exercise on Friday
Bellevue, Neb. (KPTM) — If you're in the Bellevue area or around Offutt Air Force Base tomorrow, you might see or hear an unusual amount of commotion. Offutt announced on Thursday that it will be conducting training exercising Friday, Feb. 10. The Air Force base says there will be...
Mills County, Iowa implements burn ban after 15 grassfires in the area
Mills County, Iowa (KPTM) — Mills County, Iowa implemented a burn ban effective immediately on Tuesday after 15 grassfires were fought by first responders in the area, according to a press release from Iowa Emergency Management. Those in the county should remember:. Do not use fireworks or other items...
Common reactions to incidents like the Target shooting and where to find help
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Project Harmony held a public forum to give resources and talk about common reactions to incidents like the Target shooting. It is normal to experience unpredictable emotions after an incident like this, said Lindsay Kroll, Mental Health Coordinator for OPD Co-Responder Team. There are six...
Here's a holiday you can really a-dough: It's National Pizza Day!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Don't be a weirdough! Celebrate National Pizza Day on February 9!. Pizza is one of the most versatile foods with tons of different varieties, according to nationdaycalendar.com. It can be eaten for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. There are so many different toppings that can be...
U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visits Omaha
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The head of the U.S. Department of Education is visiting Omaha Bryan High School on Tuesday. Secretary Miguel Cardona is planning to focus on career pathways and mental health services during the visit. Secretary Cardona will tour Bryan High's Urban Agriculture, Design & Construction, and...
Creighton's Scheierman named top 10 candidate for 2023 Julius Erving Award
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Thursday that Creighton senior Baylor Scheierman is a Top 10 candidate for the 2023 Julius Erving Award. Named after Class of 1993 Hall of Famer and 16-year NBA player Julius Erving, the annual honor recognizes the top...
In visit to Omaha, Biden's education secretary talks career pathways, mental health
OMAHA, Neb.—Department of Education Secretary Dr. Miguel Cardona toured Bryan high school Wednesday, getting a look at its career pathways programs. He called Bryan a blueprint. “What I would like to see is what I'm seeing here," Cardona said. "I'm seeing career pathways that are connected to employers. I'm...
