WTVW
Boys' Basketball 2A Sectional to move to Washington, IN
Boys’ Basketball 2A Sectional to move to Washington, …. Boys' Basketball 2A Sectional to move to Washington, IN. People pose with Dolly Parton cutout for a good cause. People pose with Dolly Parton cutout for a good cause. Region prepares for 2024 total solar eclipse. Region prepares for 2024...
WTHI
wbiw.com
Benter, the Breaker of Backboards, will crash BNL Fieldhouse as Braves seek to shatter BNL’s winning streak
BEDFORD – With one glass-shattering, game-disrupting, budget-busting dunk, Jack Benter became southern Indiana’s king of viral videos. He claimed the Iron Throne of Internet clicks, thus earning a new title worthy of Westeros and his majestic fame. He’s now Benter of House Brownstown, the First of His Name,...
WTHI
Sycamore baseball picked fourth in MVC preseason poll, two ISU players recognized
Southern Illinois baseball is the preseason pick to win the MVC. Indiana State was picked fourth. Sycamore pitcher Matt Jachec and catcher Grant Magill were named All-MVC preseason.
saturdaytradition.com
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes Indiana program history in win over No. 24 Rutgers
Trayce Jackson-Davis is a top 5 player in college basketball right now, objectively. The star center is averaging a double-double each outing, with just under 20 points per game and 11 rebounds per game. He’s cementing his legacy as one of the all-time Indiana basketball greats, too. Tuesday night he...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Indiana, preseason Big Ten favorite, back on track after January slide
Indiana suffered a three-game losing streak in January that dropped the Hoosiers to 1-4 in the Big Ten. That's never good for a program of Indiana's caliber, but it was especially bad considering IU was the preseason favorite to win the conference. The third loss dropped the Hoosiers to 33rd at KenPom.com and 37th in the NET, and things were trending in the wrong direction. As any coach will tell you, though, these seasons are long and often filled with twists and turns. The best thing about struggling in January is that you still have February and March to get back on track.
These are Indiana’s Best Pizza Joints According To Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy
Indiana is home to several great pizza joints, some of which have been featured on Barstool Sports' web series, called "One Bite," but which ones are the highest rated?. National Pizza Day is coming up on February 9th, so in honor of that, I thought it would be fun to talk about some of the best pizzas throughout Indiana. What better way to do that than by Dave Portnoy's reviews of Indiana pizza joints from "One Bite?"
Here are Indiana’s 2023 Free Fishing Days
It still might be a little cold outside now, but it's never too early to prepare for a nice fishing trip...especially if you don't have to have a fishing license in Indiana. As you know, we have so many places in the Evansville area where you can cast a line out on the water and enjoy a day full of fishing. I know it's only February, but I cannot wait to get out on my kayak or hop aboard my friend's boat to go fishing. It's one of my favorite pastimes. Hopefully, it will start warming up sooner rather than later so we can do that, but in the meantime, we can wait as patiently as possible and start planning those fishing trips. Whether it is with friends, family, or just by yourself, a day on the lake is much better than a day at work, right?
WTHI
Kids can spend their summer in the Junior Police Academy
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This summer, students in the Wabash Valley can get some hands-on training with local law enforcement. The Terre Haute Junior Police Academy is hosting several camps this summer. Registration begins in April. The academies are open to current 4th, 5th, or 6th-grade students.
WTHI
Two Wabash Valley schools awarded school counseling grant
The Indiana Department of Education announced school counseling grants Thursday. Twenty-six school districts and organizations are receiving a total of $5 million. In our area, this includes Southwest Parke and Southwest Sullivan. The goal is to expand counseling resources and improve overall student achievement. The winning applications outlined how to...
14news.com
Gibson Co. needs deputies after school trespassing incident
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven said on Thursday that they need more deputies after an incident one day earlier where a man managed to enter Haubstadt Community School without permission. South Gibson School Corporation Superintendent Bruce Perry says a student spotted a man in the school...
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
wbiw.com
Hayden Baker wins DNR longest fish award with 56-inch longnose gar
INDIANA – Hayden Baker is the winner in the longest fish award after catching a 56-inch longnose gar caught in Aikman Creek in Daviess County. Indiana’s Fish of the Year program is back and bigger than ever. In 2022, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species. Submissions...
Boonville mayor gives updates on Quail Crossing project
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The new building at Quail Crossing has the walls and the roof up, according to Mayor Charles “Charlie” Wyatt of Boonville. A news release says Premier Electric, BNG, Graber Construction and Chapman Construction had a good meeting this week to get a plan together to finish up the building. Officials say […]
Indiana State Park Hosting Civil War Winter Battle Complete With Reenactors, and a Speech By Abraham Lincoln
Spring Mill State Park will host a historical event on February 18th and 19th. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
vincennespbs.org
Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022
Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
A 25-year career by the numbers
9,131 — that’s how many days were in the past 25 years. That’s how many days since Judi Brown began her career with the Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) on January 1, 1998. The days have quickly dwindled on that career, with her retirement on January 31st.
14news.com
Strong winds causing power outages across Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With strong winds moving through the Tri-State, some areas are experiencing power outages. Around 6 a.m. Thursday more than 1,000 outages were being reported in Warrick County. More than 1,000 outages were also reported near Poseyville and Blairsville. Over in Henderson, over 500 people are without...
Stunning Images Capture Two Indiana Trees Embraced in a Kiss of Death
Recently in a Facebook group called Indiana Native Plant Society, there were photos posted of two trees that look to be kissing, but this isn't a kiss of love, this is more of a kiss of death. What is actually happening in these photos is both stunning and a bit brutal.
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
