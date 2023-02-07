ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MMAmania.com

UFC 284 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Islam vs. Volkanovski

RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, hosts a clash of UFC’s best this Saturday (Feb. 11, 2023) when Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, challenges Lightweight roost-ruler, Islam Makhachev, atop UFC 284’s pay-per-view (PPV) card. Other title action sees Yair Rodriguez battle Josh Emmett for interim Featherweight gold, while Jack Della Maddalena attempts to continue his rise at Randy Brown’s expense and Justin Tafa meets Parker Porter at Heavyweight.
Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia To Tank: 'No Rematch Clause, Winner Takes All Coward, Stop Staying Quiet Behind Haymon'

The super fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis has been months in the making, but the final terms of their deal still have not been finalized. Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, who represents Garcia, and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, who represents Davis, are the power players behind the scenes brokering the Showtime pay-per-view event and 136-pound catchweight bout.
MiddleEasy

Exclusive: Ciryl Gane Not Afraid of Jon Jones & Shares his Prediction: ‘I’ll Be the GOAT’

Ciryl Gane is not worried about the wrestling danger of Jon Jones. Gane believes Jones will be ready for a move up to the heavyweight. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been out of action since defeating Dominick Reyes in Feb. 2020 at UFC 247. He relinquished the title following the win and embarked on a mission to become the heavyweight champion. Three years later, he will finally make his debut in the heavyweight division against former interim UFC heavyweight titleholder Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 on Mar. 4.
MMA Fighting

Islam Makhachev responds to Dana White, thinks Conor McGregor retires after loss to Michael Chandler

Islam Makhachev is coming around to Dana White’s way of thinking. Ahead of UFC 284, the UFC lightweight champion was critical of the UFC’s promotion of the event in an interview with RSports Russia, questioning why more had not been done to market his champion vs. champion fight against Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev’s comments earned a stiff rebuke from UFC president White, who on Tuesday defended the promotion’s marketing of the fight in an interview with The Jim Rome Show and said of Makhachev, “First of all, he lives in Dagestan. What does he know about what’s going on for the promotion of the fight? He doesn’t know anything.”
iheart.com

Sports: UFC Star Tracy Cortez's Beach Photos Go Viral!

WATCH: Tennis Player Throws an All-Time Temper Tantrum That Involves, Not One, Not Two, But 13 Racket Smashes. Madden Simulation Predicts the Outcome of Super Bowl LVII. Kevin Durant is Headed to The Suns in a Blockbuster NBA Trade. The Rockets Lost to a King Because of a Bogus Call...
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Rejected AJ Lee’s Pitch To Work With Former Star

Despite multiple requests by AJ Lee to work with a specific former WWE superstar, she was always turned down. AJ Lee made it right to the top of the tree in WWE, becoming Divas Champion whilst also being voted Diva Of The Year on two occasions. Lee retired from in-ring competition in April 2015, shortly after she had teamed with Saraya (known as Paige at the time) to defeat The Bella Twins at WrestleMania 31.
MiddleEasy

Alex Volkanovski Fights Mark Zuckerberg in Virtual Reality Ahead of UFC 284

Alex Volkanovski got involved in a virtual fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg ahead of his return at UFC 284. Reigning UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski will be back inside the octagon against lightweight champ Islam Makhachev this Saturday, Feb. 11. He’s coming off a dominant win over former titleholder Max Holloway in his last outing at UFC 276. He currently rides an impressive 22-fight win streak and will put his pound-for-pound king status on the line for his ambitions to become a two-division champion.
MiddleEasy

Rampage Jackson Says Jon Jones Is ‘The Dirtiest Fighter Ever’, Recalls ‘Most Embarrassing’ Moment Of Career

Despite Jon Jones being one of the greatest fighters of all time, he has also been dubbed as ‘the dirtiest fighter ever’. That’s according to former foe Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, who had a lot to say about the longtime UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. The rivals first collided at UFC 135 back in 2011. Jones would submit Jackson in round 4 to defend his title, overcoming his fear of facing ‘Rampage’ inside the Octagon.
MMAmania.com

Both Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier being replaced for UFC 284

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is making some changes to its broadcast team for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) event this weekend at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, thanks to the absence of color commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier. LIVE! Watch UFC 284 PPV On ESPN+ Here!. CHAMPION...
calfkicker.com

Islam Makachev explains what’s stopping BJJ specialists in MMA

The wrestling vs Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) debate has always been a thing. Both forms of grappling have led to a lot of success in MMA competitions. UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev recently spoke about the problems that BJJ guys face in the cage. Islam is a combat sambo specialist, which...
MMAmania.com

UFC 284 Champ vs. Champ Main Card Breakdown

The lobby was sleek and hospital-like in its sterile aesthetics. "Mr. Blevins is ready to see you." A warm smile. "Right this way." The man’s heart beat rhythmically with the succinct click-clack of the receptionist's heels against the freshly polished linoleum floor. Recessed lighting haloed around his tan pleather loafers as they walked the length of the expansive lobby.

