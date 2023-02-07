Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
UFC 284 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Islam vs. Volkanovski
RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, hosts a clash of UFC’s best this Saturday (Feb. 11, 2023) when Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, challenges Lightweight roost-ruler, Islam Makhachev, atop UFC 284’s pay-per-view (PPV) card. Other title action sees Yair Rodriguez battle Josh Emmett for interim Featherweight gold, while Jack Della Maddalena attempts to continue his rise at Randy Brown’s expense and Justin Tafa meets Parker Porter at Heavyweight.
MMAmania.com
Kevin Holland accuses Logan Paul’s PRIME of lowballing UFC fighters: ‘They don’t want to pay any f—ing money’
Logan Paul and KSI’s PRIME Hydration Drink is now the, “Official Global Sports Drink of UFC.” That title is part of a big money deal between Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and the young Influencer duo that is sure to be profitable for both parties. Will it result...
sportszion.com
Francis Ngannou accepts Tyson Fury’s offer to box inside cage with Mike Tyson as referee, want to fight Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua
Fans knew something big was about to come when Francis Ngannou refused an offer from the UFC that would have made him the highest-paid heavyweight of all time. The wait didn’t go on for too long with hints at Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury dropping from the main man himself.
MMA Fighting
Anthony Pettis calls pay for Roy Jones Jr. boxing bout ‘awesome,’ expects to fight on PFL PPV later this year
Anthony Pettis wants to have it all in 2023. The former UFC lightweight champion is scheduled to fight boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. at Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing 4 on April 1 in his hometown of Milwaukee and if all goes according to plan, he’ll return to the PFL later this year to compete on an upcoming pay-per-view card.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia To Tank: 'No Rematch Clause, Winner Takes All Coward, Stop Staying Quiet Behind Haymon'
The super fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis has been months in the making, but the final terms of their deal still have not been finalized. Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, who represents Garcia, and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, who represents Davis, are the power players behind the scenes brokering the Showtime pay-per-view event and 136-pound catchweight bout.
Exclusive: Ciryl Gane Not Afraid of Jon Jones & Shares his Prediction: ‘I’ll Be the GOAT’
Ciryl Gane is not worried about the wrestling danger of Jon Jones. Gane believes Jones will be ready for a move up to the heavyweight. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been out of action since defeating Dominick Reyes in Feb. 2020 at UFC 247. He relinquished the title following the win and embarked on a mission to become the heavyweight champion. Three years later, he will finally make his debut in the heavyweight division against former interim UFC heavyweight titleholder Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 on Mar. 4.
UFC 284 | Pro fighters make their picks for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski title fight
In the main event of UFC 284, Islam Makhachev looks to defend his lightweight title for the first time against featherweight champ, Alexander Volkanovski. Heading into the fight, Makhachev is a -400 favorite while the Aussie is a +285 underdog on FanDuel. Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to...
MMA Fighting
Islam Makhachev responds to Dana White, thinks Conor McGregor retires after loss to Michael Chandler
Islam Makhachev is coming around to Dana White’s way of thinking. Ahead of UFC 284, the UFC lightweight champion was critical of the UFC’s promotion of the event in an interview with RSports Russia, questioning why more had not been done to market his champion vs. champion fight against Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev’s comments earned a stiff rebuke from UFC president White, who on Tuesday defended the promotion’s marketing of the fight in an interview with The Jim Rome Show and said of Makhachev, “First of all, he lives in Dagestan. What does he know about what’s going on for the promotion of the fight? He doesn’t know anything.”
Dana White says Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will be at lightweight, uncertain if winner gets a title shot
Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler won’t be fighting at welterweight after all. It was recently announced that McGregor and Chandler will coach TUF and will fight later this year. It was then reported the fight would be at welterweight, with even Chandler saying that will be the case, but now White says it will be at lightweight.
iheart.com
Sports: UFC Star Tracy Cortez's Beach Photos Go Viral!
WATCH: Tennis Player Throws an All-Time Temper Tantrum That Involves, Not One, Not Two, But 13 Racket Smashes. Madden Simulation Predicts the Outcome of Super Bowl LVII. Kevin Durant is Headed to The Suns in a Blockbuster NBA Trade. The Rockets Lost to a King Because of a Bogus Call...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Rejected AJ Lee’s Pitch To Work With Former Star
Despite multiple requests by AJ Lee to work with a specific former WWE superstar, she was always turned down. AJ Lee made it right to the top of the tree in WWE, becoming Divas Champion whilst also being voted Diva Of The Year on two occasions. Lee retired from in-ring competition in April 2015, shortly after she had teamed with Saraya (known as Paige at the time) to defeat The Bella Twins at WrestleMania 31.
Alex Volkanovski Fights Mark Zuckerberg in Virtual Reality Ahead of UFC 284
Alex Volkanovski got involved in a virtual fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg ahead of his return at UFC 284. Reigning UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski will be back inside the octagon against lightweight champ Islam Makhachev this Saturday, Feb. 11. He’s coming off a dominant win over former titleholder Max Holloway in his last outing at UFC 276. He currently rides an impressive 22-fight win streak and will put his pound-for-pound king status on the line for his ambitions to become a two-division champion.
sportszion.com
UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Purse, Payouts, Salaries: How Much Will the Fighters Make?
The world is set to witness one of the finest combat sports events at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on February 11, 2023, when homeboy Alexander Volkanovski will square off against the Daghestani fighter Islam Makhachev. After lifting the lightweight title at UFC 280 against the Brazilian Charles Oliveira,...
Rampage Jackson Says Jon Jones Is ‘The Dirtiest Fighter Ever’, Recalls ‘Most Embarrassing’ Moment Of Career
Despite Jon Jones being one of the greatest fighters of all time, he has also been dubbed as ‘the dirtiest fighter ever’. That’s according to former foe Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, who had a lot to say about the longtime UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. The rivals first collided at UFC 135 back in 2011. Jones would submit Jackson in round 4 to defend his title, overcoming his fear of facing ‘Rampage’ inside the Octagon.
MMAmania.com
Busted! UFC 284’s Islam Makhachev caught breaking the law in Australia — ‘It is illegal’
Islam Makhachev arrived in Australia earlier this week and had the opportunity to spend a day at Rottnest Island near Perth, just a few days before the UFC lightweight champion defends his 155-pound strap at UFC 284 inside RAC Arena against local hero and reigning 145-pound titleholder Alexander Volkanovski. LIVE!...
MMAmania.com
Both Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier being replaced for UFC 284
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is making some changes to its broadcast team for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) event this weekend at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, thanks to the absence of color commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier. LIVE! Watch UFC 284 PPV On ESPN+ Here!. CHAMPION...
MMAmania.com
Boxing martyr Tommy Fury reveals ‘private and personal matter’ that kept him from Jake Paul presser
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were scheduled to attend a special kickoff press conference to help promote their upcoming “The Truth” boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, but the former “Love Island” reality show contestant failed to appear, leaving “The Problem Child” high and dry.
MMAmania.com
Embedded! Josh Emmett ‘living the ultimate dream’ ahead of Yair Rodriguez title fight at UFC 284
Josh Emmett has come a long way from the Las Vegas nosebleeds. The No. 5-ranked featherweight title contender is just one victory away from capturing the interim 145-pound title against No. 2-ranked Yair Rodriguez in the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event this weekend at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.
calfkicker.com
Islam Makachev explains what’s stopping BJJ specialists in MMA
The wrestling vs Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) debate has always been a thing. Both forms of grappling have led to a lot of success in MMA competitions. UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev recently spoke about the problems that BJJ guys face in the cage. Islam is a combat sambo specialist, which...
MMAmania.com
UFC 284 Champ vs. Champ Main Card Breakdown
The lobby was sleek and hospital-like in its sterile aesthetics. "Mr. Blevins is ready to see you." A warm smile. "Right this way." The man’s heart beat rhythmically with the succinct click-clack of the receptionist's heels against the freshly polished linoleum floor. Recessed lighting haloed around his tan pleather loafers as they walked the length of the expansive lobby.
