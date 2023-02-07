Read full article on original website
WTHI
Sycamore basketball
Sycamore men's basketball looking to build momentum as Arch Madness looms. The Indiana State men's basketball team is in the thick of the MVC title race. The Sycamores…
KFVS12
Former Advance Basketball star signs professional contract
ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) -Former Advance Basketball star Michael Hood has signed a professional basketball contract. Hood has signed a contract with the TBL’s Coastal Georgia Buccaneers. Hood was drafted in the first round, 20th overall by Coastal Georgia. He played his college basketball at Hannibal-Lagrange where he averaged about...
WTHI
WTHI
Sycamore baseball picked fourth in MVC preseason poll, two ISU players recognized
Southern Illinois baseball is the preseason pick to win the MVC. Indiana State was picked fourth. Sycamore pitcher Matt Jachec and catcher Grant Magill were named All-MVC preseason.
WTHI
Sycamores win fourth straight, stay in race for MVC regular season championship
The Indiana State men's basketball team beat Valpo 84-62 to win their fourth straight game. ISU is now 10-5 in the MVC, they sit just a game back of first place with five conference games remaining.
WTHI
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods hosts its Woods Giving Day
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday was the biggest fundraising day of the year for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. The school is asking the community to participate to help it reach its goal. Tuesday was "Woods Giving Day." The college hopes to get a thousand donors in 24 hours. Area businesses...
WTHI
Kids can spend their summer in the Junior Police Academy
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This summer, students in the Wabash Valley can get some hands-on training with local law enforcement. The Terre Haute Junior Police Academy is hosting several camps this summer. Registration begins in April. The academies are open to current 4th, 5th, or 6th-grade students.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Michael Dale Wright
Michael Dale Wright, 65, passed away Monday, February 6, 2022. Born February 13, 1957, in Orange County, he was the son of John and Nadine (Wright) Sanders. Michael was of the Christian faith. He was a lifelong construction worker and enjoyed mushroom hunting and fishing. Surviving are his son, Michael...
Fox 59
Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana
Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
WTHI
Two Wabash Valley schools awarded school counseling grant
The Indiana Department of Education announced school counseling grants Thursday. Twenty-six school districts and organizations are receiving a total of $5 million. In our area, this includes Southwest Parke and Southwest Sullivan. The goal is to expand counseling resources and improve overall student achievement. The winning applications outlined how to...
WTHI
TH Regional Airport Exec. Dir. to retire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This will be the last year in office for Terre Haute Regional Airport's leader. Jeff Hauser announced Wednesday he is retiring from his position as executive director of the airport. He said he's been serving in that position for nearly a decade. He'll finish out...
Situation at Haubstadt school ‘under control’
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Although law enforcement officers are still on scene, Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says a situation at the K-8 school in Haubstadt is “under control”. He says officers responded to Haubstadt Community School after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”. We’re told the 22-year-old was trying to […]
kbsi23.com
Vienna student surprised with more than $100K in scholarship funds
VIENNA Ill. (KBSI) – A young man from Illinois received more than $100,000 in scholarship funds to attend Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. Cambell Douglas, also known as ‘Soup,’ by his classmates, is a senior at Vienna High School who has worked tirelessly his entire school career to achieve straight A’s.
WTHI
Wanted Terre Haute man, James Williams, captured
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Law enforcement needs your help finding a man on the run. Terre Haute police say James Williams is wanted by the US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force. He's wanted on a warrant for sexual misconduct with a minor. If you know the whereabouts, you can call...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman accused of murdering stepdaughter on trial in southern Illinois
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A woman accused of murdering her stepdaughter in southern Illinois has been on trial this week. The prosecution continued to lay out its case against Julia Bevely Thursday. She's being tried for murder in Williamson County, Illinois, accused of killing her 11-year-old stepdaughter, Jade Beasley.
WTHI
THPD to receive new weapons this year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute Police Department will be changing the weapons they carry soon. Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said officers will begin to carry smaller caliber weapons. Currently, officers carry a 45 caliber glock. Soon, they'll trade those in for 9 caliber ones. But, Keen...
Kait 8
Earthquake reported in Southeast Missouri
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - On Thursday night, an earthquake rattled parts of Southeast Missouri. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck east of Risco and south of Catron near U.S. Highway 62 around 9:10 p.m. Feb. 9. Several reported feeling the tremor. There are no...
WTHI
New business opens in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce welcomed the city's newest business Tuesday. Movement Mortgage cut the ribbon on its Terre Haute location. The company helps people looking for homes get financing. There are locations across the country. Movement Mortgage's offices are open from 9 A.M....
radionwtn.com
Suspect In Calloway Co. Rape, Burglary In Custody
Mayfield, Ky.–Late Tuesday night at around 11 p.m., officers from the Hickman, Carlisle, and Graves Sheriff’s offices arrested 40-year-old Justin Riley of Graves County on a Calloway County arrest warrant charging him with Rape and Burglary from an incident that occurred last month in Calloway County. He also caused several thousand dollars of damage to the Graves Co. Sheriff’s vehicle during the arrest, according to Sheriff Jon Hayden.
