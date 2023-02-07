ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTHI

Sycamore basketball

Sycamore men's basketball looking to build momentum as Arch Madness looms. The Indiana State men's basketball team is in the thick of the MVC title race. The Sycamores…
TERRE HAUTE, IN
KFVS12

Former Advance Basketball star signs professional contract

ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) -Former Advance Basketball star Michael Hood has signed a professional basketball contract. Hood has signed a contract with the TBL’s Coastal Georgia Buccaneers. Hood was drafted in the first round, 20th overall by Coastal Georgia. He played his college basketball at Hannibal-Lagrange where he averaged about...
ADVANCE, MO
WTHI

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods hosts its Woods Giving Day

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday was the biggest fundraising day of the year for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. The school is asking the community to participate to help it reach its goal. Tuesday was "Woods Giving Day." The college hopes to get a thousand donors in 24 hours. Area businesses...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Kids can spend their summer in the Junior Police Academy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This summer, students in the Wabash Valley can get some hands-on training with local law enforcement. The Terre Haute Junior Police Academy is hosting several camps this summer. Registration begins in April. The academies are open to current 4th, 5th, or 6th-grade students.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Michael Dale Wright

Michael Dale Wright, 65, passed away Monday, February 6, 2022. Born February 13, 1957, in Orange County, he was the son of John and Nadine (Wright) Sanders. Michael was of the Christian faith. He was a lifelong construction worker and enjoyed mushroom hunting and fishing. Surviving are his son, Michael...
ORANGE COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana

Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
MITCHELL, IN
WTHI

Two Wabash Valley schools awarded school counseling grant

The Indiana Department of Education announced school counseling grants Thursday. Twenty-six school districts and organizations are receiving a total of $5 million. In our area, this includes Southwest Parke and Southwest Sullivan. The goal is to expand counseling resources and improve overall student achievement. The winning applications outlined how to...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

TH Regional Airport Exec. Dir. to retire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This will be the last year in office for Terre Haute Regional Airport's leader. Jeff Hauser announced Wednesday he is retiring from his position as executive director of the airport. He said he's been serving in that position for nearly a decade. He'll finish out...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Situation at Haubstadt school ‘under control’

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Although law enforcement officers are still on scene, Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says a situation at the K-8 school in Haubstadt is “under control”. He says officers responded to Haubstadt Community School after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”. We’re told the 22-year-old was trying to […]
HAUBSTADT, IN
kbsi23.com

Vienna student surprised with more than $100K in scholarship funds

VIENNA Ill. (KBSI) – A young man from Illinois received more than $100,000 in scholarship funds to attend Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. Cambell Douglas, also known as ‘Soup,’ by his classmates, is a senior at Vienna High School who has worked tirelessly his entire school career to achieve straight A’s.
VIENNA, IL
WTHI

Wanted Terre Haute man, James Williams, captured

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Law enforcement needs your help finding a man on the run. Terre Haute police say James Williams is wanted by the US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force. He's wanted on a warrant for sexual misconduct with a minor. If you know the whereabouts, you can call...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

THPD to receive new weapons this year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute Police Department will be changing the weapons they carry soon. Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said officers will begin to carry smaller caliber weapons. Currently, officers carry a 45 caliber glock. Soon, they'll trade those in for 9 caliber ones. But, Keen...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Kait 8

Earthquake reported in Southeast Missouri

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - On Thursday night, an earthquake rattled parts of Southeast Missouri. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck east of Risco and south of Catron near U.S. Highway 62 around 9:10 p.m. Feb. 9. Several reported feeling the tremor. There are no...
MISSOURI STATE
WTHI

New business opens in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce welcomed the city's newest business Tuesday. Movement Mortgage cut the ribbon on its Terre Haute location. The company helps people looking for homes get financing. There are locations across the country. Movement Mortgage's offices are open from 9 A.M....
TERRE HAUTE, IN
radionwtn.com

Suspect In Calloway Co. Rape, Burglary In Custody

Mayfield, Ky.–Late Tuesday night at around 11 p.m., officers from the Hickman, Carlisle, and Graves Sheriff’s offices arrested 40-year-old Justin Riley of Graves County on a Calloway County arrest warrant charging him with Rape and Burglary from an incident that occurred last month in Calloway County. He also caused several thousand dollars of damage to the Graves Co. Sheriff’s vehicle during the arrest, according to Sheriff Jon Hayden.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY

