Hilo, HI

Update: Hawai‘i police find missing woman

Update: Hawai’i Island police report that 77-year-old Serena Nishihara, who was previously reported missing, has been located in good health. Original post: The Hawai‘i Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating an elderly woman who is considered at risk. Seventy-seven-year-old Serena Nishihara was last seen this...
HILO, HI
Man from California with outstanding warrant last known to be in Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 53-year-old Thomas Bird, who is wanted for an outstanding warrant out of Orange County, Calif. Bird is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known location was in the Hilo district.
HILO, HI
Puna man gets 15-year prison term

A 36-year-old Puna man was sentenced to concurrent prison terms in Hilo Circuit Court for Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree as well as a number of other property and drug offenses on Tuesday. At the time of the commission of the Unauthorized Control of a...
HILO, HI
Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes its doors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Staff at Kalamapii Playschool are moving out after the facility’s lease was terminated. The closure comes despite tremendous support from parents. There was even a push...
HILO, HI
High wind warning issued for parts of the Big Island

A high wind warning is in effect for North and South Kohala and a wind advisory is in effect for the rest of the Big Island, including the summits, through Friday. According to Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency, strong winds and downed trees are being reported in Kohala. Motorists in...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
Be part of Hilo High history: Attend the 2023 Homecoming Ho‘olaule‘a this weekend

A Big Island high school is celebrating its past, present and future this week, and the community is invited to come be part of its history. The 2023 Hilo High School Homecoming Ho‘olaule‘a will wrap up a week of festivities that looked back at the events that contributed to the school’s storied history. This year’s Homecoming theme: “Once Upon A Time At Hilo High.”
HILO, HI
Flood advisory for East Hawaiʻi until 3 p.m. Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for East Hawaiʻi until 3 p.m. on Tuesday. At noon, radar indicated scattered downpours moving across portions of the South Hilo, Puna, and Kaʻu districts on the Big Island. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2...
HILO, HI
18 Robotics Teams Qualify for World Event

Sponsored by Hawaiian Electric, the Hawaii VEX IQ Robotics Elementary and Middle School State Championships, held on January 28 at Hanalani Schools and February 4 at University of Hawaii at Hilo, qualified 18 out of 67 Hawaii VEX robotics teams that will advance to the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championships.
HILO, HI

