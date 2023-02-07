Read full article on original website
kauainownews.com
Video: Big Island police body camera footage of suspect shot by officer getting first-aid
The Hawai‘i Police Department released body-worn camera footage of moments following a Hilo shooting last week that left a suspect injured. Aina Kealoha Bill Cachero, 32 of Hilo, was charged with a litany of offenses on Feb. 4 after being shot by a Hawai‘i police officer the day before during a confrontation involving an active vehicle theft.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County police suspect speed, impairment were factors in crash that left 2 dead
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said two men died and one was injured in a single-car crash early Sunday. Authorities said they responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. on Queen Kaahumanu Highway. Investigators determined that a gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee carrying three men was traveling northbound on Queen...
bigislandnow.com
Update: Hawai‘i police find missing woman
Update: Hawai’i Island police report that 77-year-old Serena Nishihara, who was previously reported missing, has been located in good health. Original post: The Hawai‘i Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating an elderly woman who is considered at risk. Seventy-seven-year-old Serena Nishihara was last seen this...
23 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Jan. 23 through Jan. 29.
bigislandnow.com
Man from California with outstanding warrant last known to be in Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 53-year-old Thomas Bird, who is wanted for an outstanding warrant out of Orange County, Calif. Bird is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known location was in the Hilo district.
ʻŌlaʻa Rd. in Kurtistown closed due to vehicle accident
The Hawaiʻi Police Department said that ʻŌlaʻa Road is closed due to a traffic accident.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In effort to bolster force, Hawaii County Police Department ramps up recruiting
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to bolster its force, the Hawaii County Police Department is ramping up recruiting. Adding more officers is a top priority of new Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz. Over the next week, the department is opening applications for entry-level officers. Recruitment opened Sunday and will close...
bigislandnow.com
Puna man gets 15-year prison term
A 36-year-old Puna man was sentenced to concurrent prison terms in Hilo Circuit Court for Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree as well as a number of other property and drug offenses on Tuesday. At the time of the commission of the Unauthorized Control of a...
bigislandnow.com
Update: Highway 19 reopen between Honoka‘a and Waimea, still closed near Napa Auto Parts in Waimea
This story was updated at 8:11 a.m. Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reports that as of 8 a.m. today, the portion of Māmalahoa Highway (Highway 19) between Honoka‘a and Waimea that was closed because of a disabled fuel tanker is now reopen. However, Highway 19 near Napa Auto...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island struggling with stray, neglected, vicious animals. Is new agency the solution?
When Bubba, a yellow short-hair mixed-breed dog, wandered onto a ranch in Waimea last summer he was starving. Waimea resident Judy Howard said the animal was initially found on her neighbor’s property, but since they didn’t have a place to secure him, she took him in, joining her pack of 10 dogs.
bigislandnow.com
Big Island detectives continue investigations into three Puna missing persons cases
Detectives with the Hawai‘i Police Department are continuing their investigations in three cases involving missing people from Puna during the past few years. Although not confirmed, police do suspect foul play might be involved in each of the cases. The three missing people are:. 37-year-old Jarryd Lee Kalanihuli Ah...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes its doors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Staff at Kalamapii Playschool are moving out after the facility’s lease was terminated. The closure comes despite tremendous support from parents. There was even a push...
2traveldads.com
Hilo Travel Guide: Things to Do and Where to Eat on the Big Island of Hawaii
Welcome to Hilo, Hawaii! This Hilo Travel Guide is the go-to resource for the best things to do in Hilo, Hawaii from waterfalls to where to shop and support locally. We’ve got where to eat in Hilo, tour recommendations and what to add to your Hilo itinerary. From the...
Another rockslide crashes onto Kamehameha Highway
A temporary retaining rock wall placed Sunday, Feb. 5, along Kamehameha Highway was smashed by another rockslide on Monday, Feb. 6.
bigislandnow.com
High wind warning issued for parts of the Big Island
A high wind warning is in effect for North and South Kohala and a wind advisory is in effect for the rest of the Big Island, including the summits, through Friday. According to Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency, strong winds and downed trees are being reported in Kohala. Motorists in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Researchers make potential breakthrough in fight against rat lungworm disease
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the Jarvi Lab at the University of Hawaii Hilo, Dr. Susan Jarvi and graduate research assistant John Jacob have made a potential breakthrough in the fight against rat lungworm disease. They say their latest findings are eye-opening and go against a widely held belief that using...
bigislandnow.com
Be part of Hilo High history: Attend the 2023 Homecoming Ho‘olaule‘a this weekend
A Big Island high school is celebrating its past, present and future this week, and the community is invited to come be part of its history. The 2023 Hilo High School Homecoming Ho‘olaule‘a will wrap up a week of festivities that looked back at the events that contributed to the school’s storied history. This year’s Homecoming theme: “Once Upon A Time At Hilo High.”
bigislandnow.com
Flood advisory for East Hawaiʻi until 3 p.m. Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for East Hawaiʻi until 3 p.m. on Tuesday. At noon, radar indicated scattered downpours moving across portions of the South Hilo, Puna, and Kaʻu districts on the Big Island. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Her child care business was a labor of love ― until she couldn’t make a living with it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For more than a decade, Dorren Kodani owned and operated Hilo Keiki Cares. “Where else can you find a job that gives you unconditional love,” quipped Kodani, 69. “They would tell me Aunty I love you,” she said. “Gosh, that touched my heart.”. But...
bigislandgazette.com
18 Robotics Teams Qualify for World Event
Sponsored by Hawaiian Electric, the Hawaii VEX IQ Robotics Elementary and Middle School State Championships, held on January 28 at Hanalani Schools and February 4 at University of Hawaii at Hilo, qualified 18 out of 67 Hawaii VEX robotics teams that will advance to the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championships.
