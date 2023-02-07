Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Girls Down Monson on Senior Night
DALTON, Mass. – Olivia Gamberoni scored 26 points Thursday to lead the Wahconah girls basketball team to a 65-35 win over Monson on Senior Night in Dalton. Grace Wigington hit seven 3-pointers to finish with 24 points for Wahconah, which won by just six points, 46-40, when the teams met in Monson back in December.
iBerkshires.com
Agawam Girls Edge Drury in OT
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Stefanee Phillips scored 17 points, including four in overtime, Thursday to lead the Agawam girls basketball team to a 55-54 win over Drury. Grace Frasier added 16 points for the visitors, who came from behind to tie the game in the fourth quarter and outscored the Blue Devils, 11-10, in the extra session.
iBerkshires.com
Pathfinder Boys Come Back to Beat McCann Tech
PALMER, Mass. -- Cody Ostigay scored 24 points Thursday to lead the Pathfinder boys basketball team to a 55-52 win over McCann Tech. Ostigay scored 11 points in the third quarter, when the hosts outscored the Hornets, 21-11, to overcome a 29-19 half-time deficit. In the fourth, Ostigay scored seven...
iBerkshires.com
Garabedian, Lesure Lead Hurricanes Past South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. – Taylor Garabedian and Ashlyn Lesure each scored in double figures Thursday to lead the Hoosac Valley girls basketball team to a 49-40 win over South Hadley. Garabedian scored 15 points, and Lesure added 14 for the Hurricanes, who got six points apiece from Haley McNeice...
iBerkshires.com
McAlister, Doyle Lead Mount Greylock Past Turners Falls
MONTAGUE, Mass. – Max McAlister hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter to kick start the Mount Greylock boys basketball team to an 80-47 win over Turners Falls on Thursday. McAlister helped the Mounties take a 21-9 lead after one quarter on his way to an 18-point night. Chase...
iBerkshires.com
Duquette Double-Double Propels Pittsfield Past Westfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Jamie Duquette scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds Thursday to lead the Pittsfield girls basketball team to an 87-31 win over Westfield. Harolyn Castillo scored 13 points, and Abby Malumphy added 11 as the Generals won their third straight. Randi Duquette finished with five points,...
iBerkshires.com
Lee Girls Fall to Easthampton
LEE, Mass. – Lauren Morse scored 23 points Thursday to lead the Easthampton girls basketball team to a 77-37 win over Lee. Mia Puleri hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points to lead the Wildcats, who got 10 points from Taylor Salice. Lee fought back late but could not...
iBerkshires.com
Chapman Leads Wahconah in Road Win
DALTON, Mass. – Jesse Chapman scored 23 points, and Brody Calvert scored 22 Wednesday to lead the Wahconah boys basketball team to an 81-59 win over Belchertown. Pat McLaughlin scored 15, and Brady Payson added eight in the win. Wahconah (13-3) hosts Easthampton on Friday.
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Girls Overcome Slow Start, South Hadley
DALTON, Mass. – Grace Wigington scored 21 points Tuesday to lead the Wahconah girls basketball team to a 60-28 win over South Hadley. The Tigers, who dropped a 60-26 decision when the teams met in South Hadley, surprised Wahconah by jumping out to an 11-6 lead after one quarter.
iBerkshires.com
Mahar Boys Down Drury
ORANGE, Mass. -- The Mahar boys basketball team Tueaday pulled away in the second quarter to earn a 59-50 win over Drury. The Senators, who took a 51-49 win when the teams met in North Adams last month, outscored the Blue Devils, 23-15, in the last eight minutes to get the win in the rematch.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Tops Minnechaug on Senior Night
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Makai Shepardson and Keanu Arce-Jackson each scored 17 points, and the Pittsfield boys basketball team Tuesday outscored Minnechaug down the stretch to take a 65-63 win. Carter Mungin scored five of his 11 points in the fourth quarter, when the Generals outscored the Falcons, 17-13. Da’Sean...
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Boys Rout Agawam
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Tayvon Sandifer scored 20 points Tuesday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to a 76-42 win over Agawam. Steve Patch scored 10 points in a balanced scoring attack for the Thunder. Maimoudou Bamba scored nine, and Jamal Sistrunk and Christian Maturevich added eight points apiece.
iBerkshires.com
Shelsy Leads Mount Greylock Past Athol
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – The Mount Greylock boys basketball team Tuesday shook off the rust of a weeklong layoff, went on a 19-2 run to take control of the game and went on to a 74-60 win over Athol to clinch at least a share of the Hampshire North Division title.
iBerkshires.com
Holyoke Girls Down Taconic
HOLYOKE, Mass. – Bianca Ortiz-Cordero scored 37 points Tuesday to lead the Holyoke girls basketball team to a 71-37 win over Taconic. Alex Hudson scored 11 points for the Thunder, who got eight from Sophia Pringle. Taconic (5-9) hosts Holyoke on Thursday.
iBerkshires.com
Williams Men's Basketball Tops SUNY-New Paltz
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Alex Lee scored 25 points Tuesday to lead the Williams College men’s basketball team to a 63-57 win over SUNY-New Paltz. Cole Prowitt-Smith scored 11, and Evan Glatzer grabbed nine rebounds in the win. Williams (20-3) finishes the regular season on Sunday at Conn College.
iBerkshires.com
BCC Names Local Fall Dean's List Students
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) is pleased to announce it has named 106 students to the fall 2022 dean's list. To be eligible for the dean's list, full-time students must achieve a GPA of 3.750 to 4.000 to earn high honors, while students with a GPA of 3.250 to 3.749 earn an honors designation.
glensfallschronicle.com
Whole Queensbury 8th grade went inside Finch Paper
Queensbury Middle School’s entire eighth grade class — 240 students — got a rare look at an industry in action when Finch Paper brought them in for tours and talks to understand what happens inside the paper mill — and the many ways that they might be a part of it.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
39-41 Apremont Street: Howland Avenue Rt and Sharon L. Girard of Adams to Mass Rental Prop LLC, $280,000 on 01/24/2023. 29 Westview Road: Ouellette Ft and David Wilson of Lanesboro to Logan J. Wilson and Caitlin R. Galea, $200,000 on 01/25/2023. Lee. 135 Church Street: Pouliot Brian J Est and...
iBerkshires.com
Roam Finds New Home in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Artist and gallery owner Xtina Parks is excited about the future of her new neighborhood. And she is just as excited about preserving its past. "What is important to me is history and things that are important to New England," Parks said this week. "I'm originally from Springfield and have always loved architecture — historic buildings, buildings that are older.
Westfield superintendent surprises 6 educators with excellence in teaching award
WESTFIELD — Five veteran teachers and one teacher new to the profession were named 2023 Pioneer Valley Excellence in Teaching Award winners in Westfield this week. Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski surprised the winners at their schools on Feb. 7. Winners have demonstrated exemplary teaching practices and have had a strong...
