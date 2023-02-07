Louisville HC Kenny Payne previews Pitt matchup: ‘It’s Hard to Guard Them’

On Tuesday night, Pitt has the chance to tie for first place in the ACC regular season standings with a win over the struggling Louisville Cardinals.

The two teams squared off just weeks ago in Louisville, as Greg Elliott went for 23 points and hit five of his eight three-point attempts in the Panthers’ win. Jamarius Burton added a ten-point, 11-assist double double, and Nike Sibande cashed in on four of his six three-point tries for 12 points of his own. Louisville head coach Kenny Payne, who has the Cardinals at just 3-20 on the year, knows that this time around, his team really needs to limit Pitt’s outside ability.

“They run good stuff,” Payne said about the Panthers on Monday. “They’re a little bit undersized 1-through-4 but they make up for it with their toughness. It’s hard to guard them. They’ve got players that can score from different places. I’m not surprised that they’re averaging nine threes a game, makes. Leading the conference in attempts. To look at it, you may think they are settling. That’s not what they’re doing. They’re beating you off the dribble, they’re putting you in rotations, and they’re getting shots.”

