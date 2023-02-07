Read full article on original website
KYTV
Man, woman are accused of stealing mail in Marion County, Ark.
YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) -A man from Flippin and a woman from Mountain Home face dozens of charges in connection to a string of mailbox thefts in Marion County. Whitney Townsend, 31 and Tyler Dudley, 28 are each charged with three counts of theft, 14 counts of breaking or entering and 14 counts of theft of property.
KTLO
More prison time for Comstock
A number of criminal cases have been opened on J.D. Comstock in four Arkansas Counties since 2016. He pled guilty to the charges in his most recent case during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Comstock was sentenced to six years in prison. According to probable cause affidavits...
KTLO
Izard County woman charged for theft in multiple incidents
An Izard County woman is facing theft charges stemming from multiple incidents. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office dispatched to the Neighborhood Fresh Market grocery store in Horseshoe Bend for a report of an alleged theft. Upon arrival, officers were informed a suspect was...
whiterivernow.com
Two charged after historic Izard County church vandalized
An anonymous tip apparently led authorities to two people now facing charges for allegedly vandalizing a historic Izard County church. Makayla Vickers, 22, and Lane Keith Morris, 24, have each been charged in Izard County Circuit Court with one felony count of first-degree criminal mischief. According to the court information...
KTLO
Two Marion County road reported as flooded
Two roads in Marion County are have been reported as being flooded. According to Marion County Judge Jason Stumph, Marion County (MC) 6070 and MC 6071 are flooded and motorists should find an alternate route. Stay tuned to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot for updates.
KTLO
Baxter County man charged with residential burglary
A Baxter County man, identified as 32-year-old Justin Kelley, has been charged with residential burglary and theft of property stemming from a break in reported in August 2022. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a break in at a residence...
KTLO
Footprints in the snow lead to arrest of Ozark Co. man
An Ozark County man has been arrested after abandoning his vehicle and attempting to flee from police. According to the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Feb. 3, authorities witnessed a vehicle traveling east on U.S. 160 near Spring Creek. They recognized the driver as Aaron Perry, who has a revoked driver’s license. As authorities turned their patrol truck around to conduct a traffic stop, Perry passed a vehicle on a curve and sped away to evade the deputies.
howellcountynews.com
Willow Springs man arrested after 120 mph pursuit
A Jan. 31 pursuit led law enforcement from West Plains to Wright County as Samuel L. Houck, Jr., 36, of Willow Springs, attempted to avoid arrest. A Howell County Sheriff's Deputy observed Houck fail to stop at a red light at Monks St. and US Highway 63, according to a statement from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The subject did not stop for the deputy, and a pursuit began at approximately 3:35 p.m. Houck fled north on US Highway 63, “at excessive speeds."
Kait 8
Two accused of vandalizing historic church
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman this week suspected of spray painting upside-down crosses on a historic Izard County church. A judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge 22-year-old Makayla Vickers of Melbourne with first-degree criminal mischief. The judge also issued an arrest warrant for...
whiterivernow.com
Sheriff: Body discovered in submerged car identified as Southside woman
The Izard County Sheriff’s Department says the body found in a submerged car yesterday in the Sylamore area has been identified as a Southside woman. According to a post on social media Monday morning, Sheriff Charley Melton’s office said the victim inside the vehicle was identified as Anita Farrier, 52.
Kait 8
Body found in submerged vehicle identified
SYLAMORE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Izard County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body found Sunday in a car submerged in the White River. According to a news release shared on social media, the driver has been identified as 52-year-old Anita Farrier of Southside. The sheriff’s office does not suspect...
whiterivernow.com
Body discovered in submerged car at Sylamore
UPDATE, Feb. 6, 2023, 9:20 a.m.: The victim has been identified. Click here for more information. The body of an unidentified person was located Sunday morning in a submerged vehicle authorities had discovered in the White River near Mountain View. Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long said deputies were dispatched around...
KTLO
Kevin Lewis McAliney, 32, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Kevin Lewis McAliney of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away February 2, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 32. He was born January 18, 1991, in Quincy, Illinois, the son of James F. and Lynette Lewis McAliney. He married his high school sweetheart Kayla Wensel on April 16, 2022. He was employed as a Maintenance Technician and Groundskeeper for a local apartment complex.
Kait 8
1 dead and 1 injured in Independence County crash
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and another suffered injuries after a crash early Saturday morning. According to Arkansas State Police, the crash at happened at 7:43 a.m. on Feb. 4 on Highway 69 in Independence County. Terry Engles, 69, of Mount Pleasant, was traveling south in the...
KTLO
MH woman charged with theft after not returning rental car
A Mountain Home woman is being charged with a felony county of theft of property for not returning a vehicle she rented. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a theft by a local car rental of a vehicle valued at $17,500.
Kait 8
Making sure a town stays safe after concert shooting
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The mayor of Newport wants to make changes after a shooting. The shooting happened on Sunday, February 5 outside the Old Branch building after a concert ended. The shooting left one dead and four others injured. Newport Mayor Derrick Ratliffe said he was hurt when he...
whiterivernow.com
Newport Police identify woman killed in concert shooting
Police have identified the woman killed in a Sunday morning shooting at a concert in Newport. According to Newport Police Chief Larry Dulaney, Tamrionna Jarrett, 19, of Augusta, died in the shooting incident that occurred at a rap concert at the Old Branch building on Clay Street. The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Four others were injured.
KTLO
Residence catches fire south of Gamaliel
Photos courtesy of 101 Gamaliel Fire Protection District. A residence in Baxter County caught fire on Monday. According to the incident report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Wilma Mannella and her adult children were able to get out the residence unharmed. The fire was reported on Monday at...
whiterivernow.com
Flash Flood Warning in effect as rain pours across area
A downpour of rain is currently moving across a good portion of northern Arkansas, and some areas are already reporting flooding. Independence, Cleburne, White, and southern Stone counties are all under a Flash Flood Warning until 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service (NWS) says two to four inches of rain have already fallen in the warned area, and additional amounts could be between one to three inches.
Kait 8
Storm expected to bring flooding rains, possible tornadoes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm system moving across Arkansas is bringing heavy flooding rains, along with strong winds and possible tornadoes to Region 8. Following hours of steady rain, the National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for the following counties in Region 8:. Baxter. Independence. Izard. Newton. Searcy.
