ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Izard County, AR

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

Man, woman are accused of stealing mail in Marion County, Ark.

YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) -A man from Flippin and a woman from Mountain Home face dozens of charges in connection to a string of mailbox thefts in Marion County. Whitney Townsend, 31 and Tyler Dudley, 28 are each charged with three counts of theft, 14 counts of breaking or entering and 14 counts of theft of property.
MARION COUNTY, AR
KTLO

More prison time for Comstock

A number of criminal cases have been opened on J.D. Comstock in four Arkansas Counties since 2016. He pled guilty to the charges in his most recent case during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Comstock was sentenced to six years in prison. According to probable cause affidavits...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Izard County woman charged for theft in multiple incidents

An Izard County woman is facing theft charges stemming from multiple incidents. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office dispatched to the Neighborhood Fresh Market grocery store in Horseshoe Bend for a report of an alleged theft. Upon arrival, officers were informed a suspect was...
IZARD COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Two charged after historic Izard County church vandalized

An anonymous tip apparently led authorities to two people now facing charges for allegedly vandalizing a historic Izard County church. Makayla Vickers, 22, and Lane Keith Morris, 24, have each been charged in Izard County Circuit Court with one felony count of first-degree criminal mischief. According to the court information...
IZARD COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Two Marion County road reported as flooded

Two roads in Marion County are have been reported as being flooded. According to Marion County Judge Jason Stumph, Marion County (MC) 6070 and MC 6071 are flooded and motorists should find an alternate route. Stay tuned to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot for updates.
KTLO

Baxter County man charged with residential burglary

A Baxter County man, identified as 32-year-old Justin Kelley, has been charged with residential burglary and theft of property stemming from a break in reported in August 2022. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a break in at a residence...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Footprints in the snow lead to arrest of Ozark Co. man

An Ozark County man has been arrested after abandoning his vehicle and attempting to flee from police. According to the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Feb. 3, authorities witnessed a vehicle traveling east on U.S. 160 near Spring Creek. They recognized the driver as Aaron Perry, who has a revoked driver’s license. As authorities turned their patrol truck around to conduct a traffic stop, Perry passed a vehicle on a curve and sped away to evade the deputies.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
howellcountynews.com

Willow Springs man arrested after 120 mph pursuit

A Jan. 31 pursuit led law enforcement from West Plains to Wright County as Samuel L. Houck, Jr., 36, of Willow Springs, attempted to avoid arrest. A Howell County Sheriff's Deputy observed Houck fail to stop at a red light at Monks St. and US Highway 63, according to a statement from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The subject did not stop for the deputy, and a pursuit began at approximately 3:35 p.m. Houck fled north on US Highway 63, “at excessive speeds."
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
Kait 8

Two accused of vandalizing historic church

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman this week suspected of spray painting upside-down crosses on a historic Izard County church. A judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge 22-year-old Makayla Vickers of Melbourne with first-degree criminal mischief. The judge also issued an arrest warrant for...
IZARD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Body found in submerged vehicle identified

SYLAMORE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Izard County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body found Sunday in a car submerged in the White River. According to a news release shared on social media, the driver has been identified as 52-year-old Anita Farrier of Southside. The sheriff’s office does not suspect...
IZARD COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Body discovered in submerged car at Sylamore

UPDATE, Feb. 6, 2023, 9:20 a.m.: The victim has been identified. Click here for more information. The body of an unidentified person was located Sunday morning in a submerged vehicle authorities had discovered in the White River near Mountain View. Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long said deputies were dispatched around...
IZARD COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Kevin Lewis McAliney, 32, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Kevin Lewis McAliney of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away February 2, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 32. He was born January 18, 1991, in Quincy, Illinois, the son of James F. and Lynette Lewis McAliney. He married his high school sweetheart Kayla Wensel on April 16, 2022. He was employed as a Maintenance Technician and Groundskeeper for a local apartment complex.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Kait 8

1 dead and 1 injured in Independence County crash

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and another suffered injuries after a crash early Saturday morning. According to Arkansas State Police, the crash at happened at 7:43 a.m. on Feb. 4 on Highway 69 in Independence County. Terry Engles, 69, of Mount Pleasant, was traveling south in the...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

MH woman charged with theft after not returning rental car

A Mountain Home woman is being charged with a felony county of theft of property for not returning a vehicle she rented. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a theft by a local car rental of a vehicle valued at $17,500.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Kait 8

Making sure a town stays safe after concert shooting

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The mayor of Newport wants to make changes after a shooting. The shooting happened on Sunday, February 5 outside the Old Branch building after a concert ended. The shooting left one dead and four others injured. Newport Mayor Derrick Ratliffe said he was hurt when he...
NEWPORT, AR
whiterivernow.com

Newport Police identify woman killed in concert shooting

Police have identified the woman killed in a Sunday morning shooting at a concert in Newport. According to Newport Police Chief Larry Dulaney, Tamrionna Jarrett, 19, of Augusta, died in the shooting incident that occurred at a rap concert at the Old Branch building on Clay Street. The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Four others were injured.
NEWPORT, AR
KTLO

Residence catches fire south of Gamaliel

Photos courtesy of 101 Gamaliel Fire Protection District. A residence in Baxter County caught fire on Monday. According to the incident report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Wilma Mannella and her adult children were able to get out the residence unharmed. The fire was reported on Monday at...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Flash Flood Warning in effect as rain pours across area

A downpour of rain is currently moving across a good portion of northern Arkansas, and some areas are already reporting flooding. Independence, Cleburne, White, and southern Stone counties are all under a Flash Flood Warning until 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service (NWS) says two to four inches of rain have already fallen in the warned area, and additional amounts could be between one to three inches.
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Storm expected to bring flooding rains, possible tornadoes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm system moving across Arkansas is bringing heavy flooding rains, along with strong winds and possible tornadoes to Region 8. Following hours of steady rain, the National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for the following counties in Region 8:. Baxter. Independence. Izard. Newton. Searcy.
JONESBORO, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy