An Ozark County man has been arrested after abandoning his vehicle and attempting to flee from police. According to the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Feb. 3, authorities witnessed a vehicle traveling east on U.S. 160 near Spring Creek. They recognized the driver as Aaron Perry, who has a revoked driver’s license. As authorities turned their patrol truck around to conduct a traffic stop, Perry passed a vehicle on a curve and sped away to evade the deputies.

OZARK COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO