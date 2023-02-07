Read full article on original website
For myself and much of the rest of the Black diaspora, February is one of the most special months of the year because it marks the start of Black History Month. Although the Black community is often marginalized in the United States, this is the one time of year that we can count on Black success and excellence being amplified (even if it is sometimes reduced to talking about the accomplishments of a few leaders such as Martin Luther King Jr., Ida B. Wells, Malcolm X, and Rosa Parks). At Princeton, the same holds true. Last February, the University, and the town hosted numerous events to amplify Black voices, including an event at the public library and workshops at the School of Public and International Affairs. February is an important opportunity for everyone, Black or not, to not only learn more about Black history and how to foster an inclusive space for Black people. Although I’m highly looking forward to the programming that the University and other organizations will hold in honor of the month, this time offers the opportunity to critically reflect on how the University has failed to create a safe space for members of the Black diaspora on campus.
The following is a guest contribution and reflects the author’s views alone. For information on how to submit an article to the Opinion Section, click here. How lucky we Princetonians are to have the Center for Jewish Life (CJL) as a bedrock of our community. We’re confident we speak for nearly all of our fellow Jewish students when we say that we celebrate the coming together of Jews and Gentiles for shared meals, engaging programs, and warm fellowship. Of course, the CJL’s convenient location and hospitality make its dining hall one of the busiest during the hectic school week. We would therefore like to encourage Princeton’s non-Jewish students to be aware and considerate of their Kosher-keeping peers’ dining needs.
