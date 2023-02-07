Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
KTEN.com
Biden says US-China relations have not taken a hit in wake of spy balloon shoot down
President Joe Biden said in a new interview that the recently recovered Chinese spy balloon that traversed the continental US did not damage bilateral relations between the two countries. "The idea shooting down a balloon that's gathering information over America and that makes relations worse?" Biden told PBS NewsHour's Judy...
KTEN.com
BTS agency HYBE buys stake in its K-pop rival
HYBE, the management agency behind superstar boy band BTS, will become the biggest shareholder of its K-pop rival, SM Entertainment. The move strengthens HYBE's dominance in South Korea's music industry, where it is already the biggest player, even as it seeks to expand abroad. The South Korean entertainment giants announced...
Comments / 0