Are you tonight’s lucky winner? Grab your tickets and check your numbers. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot continues to rise after someone won the $31 million prize on January 31. Here are the winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing:. 09-15-46-55-57; Mega Ball: 04; Megaplier: 2X. The estimated jackpot for...
