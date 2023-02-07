Read full article on original website
Idaho State Journal
Asia shares mostly fall, eyeing inflation, earnings, growth
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Friday after Wall Street retreated for a second day as market watchers considered earnings reports and various indicators about whether inflation is waning in the U.S. and elsewhere. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.3% to 27,650.80. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped...
Disney cuts Simpsons 'forced labor' episode in Hong Kong
HONG KONG (AP) — Walt Disney Co. has removed an episode from cartoon series The Simpsons that included a reference to “forced labor camps” in China from its streaming service in Hong Kong. The company declined to comment on why the episode, “One Angry Lisa” from The...
