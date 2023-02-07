Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State hits the road again to face Notre Dame in weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Indiana Man Finds 5K in His Fast-food Bag –Then Does ThisjoemoodyElkhart, IN
Hall Of Fame Football Icon DiesOnlyHomersSouth Bend, IN
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
Bears QB Justin Fields looks ahead to the 2023 season at Super Bowl LVII
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is getting ready for his third season in the NFL, which he talked about with Jarrett Payton in Phoenix ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
WGN at 75: How Channel 9 covered the 1991 NHL All-Star Game
In this edition of the segment on WGN News Now in tribute to the 75th anniversary of the station, we look at how Channel 9 covered the last All-Star Game for the NHL to be played in Chicago in January 1991.
‘A great ending’: Suburban prep player recovering from injury surprised during senior night
Despite having a serious injury that ended her senior season in December, McHenry Community High School forward Lynette Alsot had the chance to take the floor one last time in high school on senior night.
WGN sports anchor Wendell Smith, responsible for Jackie Robinson’s rise, broke barriers in baseball and broadcasting
As WGN TV celebrates 75 years, we’re looking back with a series of stories on the history and the memories Wendell Smith left his mark on sports, society, and Chicago. In 1973, the Chicago Board of Education named an elementary school in his honor. In 1975, the Chicago Park District named a nearby park after […]
Will 2023 be the year Devin Hester gets in the Hall of Fame?
CHICAGO – The first time wasn’t the charm for one of the most electrifying players in the history of the Chicago Bears, but perhaps the second can be for Devin Hester. The former kick returner will find that out on Thursday night. The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be announced on […]
Why the Bulls didn’t make any moves at the trade deadline
BROOKLYN – Thursday was arguably one of the more difficult days of the three-year tenure of Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley in Chicago. Early in the day, the Bulls failed to get a deal done in order to either improve the current team or perhaps set a different course ahead of the 2 p.m. central […]
One milestone the Bulls haven’t reached in 2022-2023
During the 2022-2023 season, the Chicago Bulls have failed to sustain a lengthy losing streak, with another chance escaping them on Tuesday.
Illinois Gaming Board approves Medinah Temple as temporary casino site
The city plans to use gaming revenues to shore up the city's fire and police pension funds.
Zac Brown Band, Darius Rucker among Windy City Smokeout 2023 headliners
CHICAGO — Windy City Smokeout has announced its 2023 lineup. The four-day festival returns outside of the United Center on July 13 through July 16. Zach Bryan is headlining Thursday, Darius Rucker is headlining Friday, Luke Bryan is headlining Saturday and Zac Brown Band is headlining Sunday. The festival...
Partly sunny, chilly Friday in Chicago
The Friday forecast shows decreasing clouds to mostly sunny sky with northwest winds around 10 t0 15 mph with gusts of 20 mph. High: 34. The Friday night sky is looking clear with low winds up to 5-10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph. High: 24. Full forecast details...
9@9: Skip work & have a day date
CHICAGO – If you’re working remotely and have a little time on your hands, why not take some time to have a day date!. It’s a trend for some people as work-at-home has increased over the past few years as those interested in a potential significant other choose to ditch their job for a little afternoon fun.
Thursday ended a dry start to February
A colder but sunny Friday to be followed by a warmup for the weekend The first eight days of February produced no measurable precipitation at O’Hare Airport. Thursday’s rain turned O’Hare’s February precipitation from a deficit to a surplus. The south side of Chicago and south and southwest suburbs saw precipitation totals exceeding one inch […]
Dean’s Weekender: Sarah Silverman, Chicago Auto Show and more
Check out Dean’s Weekender for the latest events coming to the Chicagoland area this weekend. Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!
Are there Chicago weather record that are likely to never be surpassed?
I am a freak for weather records. Do you think there is any Chicago weather record that will never be surpassed?. No, I do not. Every Chicago weather record will eventually be broken by a more extreme weather event. Some all-time extremes that have been established within the memory of...
Celebrate Paczki Day & Fat Tuesday with Delightful Pastries
Every year, Chicago goes wild celebrating Fat Tuesday and one of its most coveted, time-honored traditions, Paczki Day. Joining us now with some delicious paczki recipes ahead of the big day is chef and owner of Delightful Pastries, Dobra Bielinski. Last year, WGN News interviewed Bielinski on her paczki process...
How long will the rain last?
Area rainfalls from the current storm moving on to one inch Thursday afternoon. Some colder air riding strong winds into the area could lead to some left-over sprinkles or snowflakes Thursday but no significant accumulation. The storm’s main snow has fallen in Iowa and north of us in sections of...
6@6: Get ready for Valentine’s Day
CHICAGO – We’re counting down the days until couples celebrate their love on Valentine’s Day on February 14. The “holiday” is less than a week away, and one thing that people have to start planning for are the desserts they’ll share next Tuesday. That...
Lunchbreak: Vanilla Marshmallows
Katherine Duncan, Founder & Confectionista of Katherine Anne Confections. Second Katherine Anne Confections location to open in Irving Park in April 2023 at 3653 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago. https://www.katherine-anne.com/. –Proceeds Wednesday 2/8/23 will be donated to help Turkey Earthquake Relief Efforts. -Valentine’s Day Boxes from Katherine Anne Confections.
Heavy rains, potentially damaging winds hit Thursday
Deepening low pressure will track rapidly NE across the Chicago area Thursday. Combined with a strong jet stream flow aloft, the increasingly unstable atmosphere will produce locally heavy rains during the morning rush hour and strong winds shifting from the east to the southwest and finally the northwest 20-40 mph. As colder air follows behind the departing low pressure, temps will fall and the rain could be mixed with or change over to wet snow especially in northern portions of the area.
‘I’m in good spirits,’ says chef who survived brutal Lincoln Park attack in first public comments
Dakotah Earley will soon undergo his 14th surgery stemming from the shooting.
