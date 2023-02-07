ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN News

Will 2023 be the year Devin Hester gets in the Hall of Fame?

CHICAGO – The first time wasn’t the charm for one of the most electrifying players in the history of the Chicago Bears, but perhaps the second can be for Devin Hester. The former kick returner will find that out on Thursday night. The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be announced on […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Why the Bulls didn’t make any moves at the trade deadline

BROOKLYN – Thursday was arguably one of the more difficult days of the three-year tenure of Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley in Chicago. Early in the day, the Bulls failed to get a deal done in order to either improve the current team or perhaps set a different course ahead of the 2 p.m. central […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Partly sunny, chilly Friday in Chicago

The Friday forecast shows decreasing clouds to mostly sunny sky with northwest winds around 10 t0 15 mph with gusts of 20 mph. High: 34. The Friday night sky is looking clear with low winds up to 5-10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph. High: 24. Full forecast details...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

9@9: Skip work & have a day date

CHICAGO – If you’re working remotely and have a little time on your hands, why not take some time to have a day date!. It’s a trend for some people as work-at-home has increased over the past few years as those interested in a potential significant other choose to ditch their job for a little afternoon fun.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Thursday ended a dry start to February

A colder but sunny Friday to be followed by a warmup for the weekend The first eight days of February produced no measurable precipitation at O’Hare Airport. Thursday’s rain turned O’Hare’s February precipitation from a deficit to a surplus. The south side of Chicago and south and southwest suburbs saw precipitation totals exceeding one inch […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Celebrate Paczki Day & Fat Tuesday with Delightful Pastries

Every year, Chicago goes wild celebrating Fat Tuesday and one of its most coveted, time-honored traditions, Paczki Day. Joining us now with some delicious paczki recipes ahead of the big day is chef and owner of Delightful Pastries, Dobra Bielinski. Last year, WGN News interviewed Bielinski on her paczki process...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

How long will the rain last?

Area rainfalls from the current storm moving on to one inch Thursday afternoon. Some colder air riding strong winds into the area could lead to some left-over sprinkles or snowflakes Thursday but no significant accumulation. The storm’s main snow has fallen in Iowa and north of us in sections of...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

6@6: Get ready for Valentine’s Day

CHICAGO – We’re counting down the days until couples celebrate their love on Valentine’s Day on February 14. The “holiday” is less than a week away, and one thing that people have to start planning for are the desserts they’ll share next Tuesday. That...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Vanilla Marshmallows

Katherine Duncan, Founder & Confectionista of Katherine Anne Confections. Second Katherine Anne Confections location to open in Irving Park in April 2023 at 3653 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago. https://www.katherine-anne.com/. –Proceeds Wednesday 2/8/23 will be donated to help Turkey Earthquake Relief Efforts. -Valentine’s Day Boxes from Katherine Anne Confections.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Heavy rains, potentially damaging winds hit Thursday

Deepening low pressure will track rapidly NE across the Chicago area Thursday. Combined with a strong jet stream flow aloft, the increasingly unstable atmosphere will produce locally heavy rains during the morning rush hour and strong winds shifting from the east to the southwest and finally the northwest 20-40 mph. As colder air follows behind the departing low pressure, temps will fall and the rain could be mixed with or change over to wet snow especially in northern portions of the area.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

