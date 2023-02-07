LA Rams rookie, former Bulldog Ronnie Rivers wins $514K jackpot in Las Vegas

Los Angeles Rams running back Ronnie Rivers took home a huge jackpot while playing poker over the weekend in Las Vegas.

While some of the NFL's biggest names took the field for the Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium, Rivers tried his luck at Caesars Palace.

Rivers, a former Fresno State Bulldog, won a mega jackpot of $514,837 while playing three card poker at the casino.

The 24-year-old rookie was in Las Vegas to celebrate his and his mom's birthday

Players on the winning side of the Pro Bowl walked away with $84,000 each for their efforts in the game.

Rivers won six times more than that.

Officials with the casino say Rivers plans to buy a house with his winnings.