Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT: BROTHERS VERSUS 'BROTHERS', AND MORE
Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick. Indi says she is coming off her first Royal Rumble match and she is knocking another thing off her bucket list by wrestling on Main Event. Match Number One: Dana Brooke versus Indi Hartwell. They lock up and Indi sends Dana to...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FIRST STARS ANNOUNCED FOR WWE 2K23 VIDEO GAME
WWE Games has revealed the following WWE 2K 23 roster talents:. 2K had a Twitch stream this afternoon in which they also announced Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin are also going to be in the game. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BRONSON REED TALKS, MAYOR MATT MORGAN, CENA CONFIRMED FOR 'FAST X' AND MORE
Bronson Reed is on the latest WWE After the Bell podcast. Bronson discusses his thoughts on being inside the Elimination Chamber, growing up a fan in Australia and his thoughts on Rhea Ripley representing his hometown of Adelaide at WrestleMania, and his pride for his home country. Plus, he talks about how his release and being in the WWE prepared him for life on the Indies again, working in New Japan, how things led to his return, trying to gain attention, making memorable moments, and much much more. Also on the podcast is,Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves discussing all the latest when it comes to The Road to Elimination Chamber including the return of Lita, Sami versus Cody in the eyes of the fans, Paul Heyman invoking The American Dream and best wishes to Jerry Lawler.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT REPORT: PARTY TIME FOR THE CHAMPS, A RETURN THIS WEEK AND ONE MORE NEXT WEEK,
Your announcers are Vic Joseph and Booker T. We begin with a look back at Vengeance Day. We see Bayley arrive at the Performance Center with her arm in a sling. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams make their way to the ring. Trick says they have arrived. He says Vengeance...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHY WWE ISN'T GOING TO START LETTING NXT TALENTS WORK INDEPENDENTS, CHARLOTTE MAIN EVENTING WRESTLEMANIA AGAIN, ROMAN & CREATIVE AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. How many matches did CM Punk end up officially having in AEW? Do you think he's done?. By my count, 25. He's not done until the day his AEW contract ends. Anyone who says otherwise doesn't understand how quickly pro wrestling can change on a dime. It takes one phone call to un-nuke the bridge.
Pro Wrestling Insider
CARDONA VS. HENDRY, NO SURRENDER QUALIFYING BOUTS & MORE: IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV REPORT
Welcome to this week's PWInsider.com Impact Wrestling report!. We open with a look at everything that has led to tonight's episode. Backstage, Matt Cardona enters the building and is brought to his own private locker room. He is excited with the spread but then realizes the backstage worker believes he's Joe Hendry. He's instead brought to another room that's just a store room.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS CROWNED: COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE REPORT
It's Wednesday! You know that means AEW Dynamite is Live and on the air. Taz. Excalibur and Tony Schiavone welcome us tonight to Championship Fight Night. Code of Honor offered by MJF. He kicks Takeshita in the stomach. Takeshita responds with a flying clothesline. Knee strike by Takeshita. MJF pulls the referee in front of him to block a knee strike. MJF pounds the left arm of Takeshita. Face rake by MJF. Takeshita with elbow strikes but MJF grabs the left arm and hits a hammerlock DDT for 2. Takeshita with an exploder into the corner. Running boots by Takeshita. MJF with a rollup for 2. Takeshita with a big boot to the face. Brainbuster for 2 by Takeshita.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BEATING ROMAN, JADE’S IMPROVEMENT, KOFI-MANIA 2 AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. What are your thoughts on Jade Cargill? To me, she was greener than green when she first started. But in the last year, she has improved SO much in terms of in-ring ability, promos and presentation. She looks like a million bucks and carries herself like a boss-level star. I honestly don't understand why she still has so many naysayers in spite of the tremendous improvement she's shown.
Pro Wrestling Insider
GUNTHER MAKES MODERN DAY WWE HISTORY
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE BLOG
MJF (AEW Champion) vs Konosuke Takeshita title eliminator match. Tony lets loose our first swear word of the night. This is also MJF’s first match of the year, which is kind of amazing when you think about how AEW has the top talent work a lot on TV. MJF...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE UNDERTAKER TALKS, SETH ROLLINS HITS SUPER BOWL WEEK & MORE
Pro Wrestling Insider
MORE NAMES CONFIRMED FOR WWE 2K23 VIDEO GAME
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW REVOLUTION PPV MAIN EVENT OFFICIAL AND LOTS MORE AEW NOTES FROM EL PASO
While it was always official, Bryan Danielson vs. MJF for the AEW title in a 60 minute Iron Man match is now storyline official for the 2023 Revolution PPV. For those who asked about Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny last night, it appeared they went to the finish early after Bunny hit her head on the apron outside. There was concern backstage she was hurt after the match but we haven't confirmed that to be 100% the case.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
Pro Wrestling Insider
KURT ANGLE TO APPEAR AS JUDGE ON PFL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
Olympic gold medalist and former WWE/Impact Wrestling World Champion Kurt Angle will finally be making the transition to MMA, in the former of a celebrity judge. That’s because Angle, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Frank Mir and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort will be the guest judges for PFL Challenger Series 2023, Week 3.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS FOR THIS FRIDAY
Pro Wrestling Insider
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING TV REPORT
WOW - Women of Wrestling. Our commentary team is David McLane, Steven Dickey, and AJ Mendez. BK Rhythm and Robbie Rocket vs Jennifer Flores and Keta Rush. Once again, BK is in the opening match, they must see her as a future star. BK has a rap to start the match.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's Impact Wrestling on AXS programming:. Tonight's BTI on YouTube will be headlined by Raj Shera vs. Speedball Mike Bailey. *Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry vs. Matt Cardona. *Tommy Dreamer & Knockouts Champion Mickie James vs. The Good Hands. *Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz vs. Killer...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT WILL HEADLINE IMPACT ON AXS TONIGHT, TAYA TALKS, NEW JAPAN AND MORE
Joe Hendry vs. Matt Cardona for the Digital Media Championship will headline tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling. Online now for PWInsider Elite subscribers is a conversation with Taya Valkyrie discussing Impact's return to Las Vegas, her journey to WWE NXT, why a lot of her experience there made no sense, returning to Mexico this weekend, reuniting with Rosemary in Impact, Knockouts main eventing PPVs, a potential return to Wrestlehouse, talents she wants to face in Impact, what sets Vegas apart, John Morrison, their short film The Iron Sheik Massacre and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE: CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHT NIGHT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum:. *AEW Champion MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita (non title) *AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny (non title) *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns. *Ricky Starks enters the JAS Gauntlet.
