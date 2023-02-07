Bronson Reed is on the latest WWE After the Bell podcast. Bronson discusses his thoughts on being inside the Elimination Chamber, growing up a fan in Australia and his thoughts on Rhea Ripley representing his hometown of Adelaide at WrestleMania, and his pride for his home country. Plus, he talks about how his release and being in the WWE prepared him for life on the Indies again, working in New Japan, how things led to his return, trying to gain attention, making memorable moments, and much much more. Also on the podcast is,Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves discussing all the latest when it comes to The Road to Elimination Chamber including the return of Lita, Sami versus Cody in the eyes of the fans, Paul Heyman invoking The American Dream and best wishes to Jerry Lawler.

7 HOURS AGO