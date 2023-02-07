ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KTUL

California man killed in early morning accident on Interstate 40

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — A 27-year-old from Temecula, California was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 on Thursday morning. The crash happened at 2:30 a.m. just west of County Line Road. Troopers said Wyatt James Martin, who was driving a Volvo tractor-trailer, was pronounced dead at the...
TEMECULA, CA
KTUL

Stillwater Fire Department recognizes officers for life saving actions

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater Fire Department Chief Essary and Assistant Chief Halcomb presented some officers with awards for their actions on calls. Tuesday, Lt. Millermon, Sgt. Gripe, Officer Rudluff, Officer Noles, Officer Gee, and Officer Meridith were recognized for work done on Dec. 13, and Assistant Chief Jordan and Officer Droescher were recognized for work done on Dec. 21.
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

OKCPD seizes over 123 lbs of methamphetamine during traffic stop

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Sunday, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department and deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office seized 123.3 pounds of methamphetamine and a 400 gram bag of marijuana during a traffic stop. The incident happened on the on the 2900 block of NE...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

OU Nursing announces nursing partnership to address shortage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The University of Oklahoma's College of Nursing is launching a new partnership to help address the nursing shortage in the state. The university is collaborating with two other schools in the state to build a qualified and educated nursing workforce. Starting this fall, the opportunity will...
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

4-2 game sparks new conversation on shot clock in HS basketball

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A high school basketball game is getting a lot of attention on Wednesday after the clock was simply run-down for most of the game. Points scored didn't even reach double digits. Tuesday night's game between Weatherford and Anadarko started with one three-point attempt, and not...
WEATHERFORD, OK
KTUL

OKC Zoo nominated for two USA Today's 10Best awards

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden has been nominated for USA Today's 10Best 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards in two categories, Best Zoo and Best Zoo Exhibit. “It’s an incredible honor to be nominated for this year’s 10Best awards,” said Dwight Lawson, OKC Zoo’s executive...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

