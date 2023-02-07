Read full article on original website
KTUL
Two-year-old girl found alone in OKC apartment, while her mother was passed out on Xanax
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 21-year-old woman is now behind bars after police found her two-year-old daughter abandoned in her apartment early Monday morning. Police say they got a call from someone who was concerned when they saw the child alone in the apartment around midnight on Monday. They later found the mother passed out inside of her truck.
KTUL
California man killed in early morning accident on Interstate 40
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — A 27-year-old from Temecula, California was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 on Thursday morning. The crash happened at 2:30 a.m. just west of County Line Road. Troopers said Wyatt James Martin, who was driving a Volvo tractor-trailer, was pronounced dead at the...
KTUL
Stillwater Fire Department recognizes officers for life saving actions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater Fire Department Chief Essary and Assistant Chief Halcomb presented some officers with awards for their actions on calls. Tuesday, Lt. Millermon, Sgt. Gripe, Officer Rudluff, Officer Noles, Officer Gee, and Officer Meridith were recognized for work done on Dec. 13, and Assistant Chief Jordan and Officer Droescher were recognized for work done on Dec. 21.
KTUL
OKCPD seizes over 123 lbs of methamphetamine during traffic stop
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Sunday, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department and deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office seized 123.3 pounds of methamphetamine and a 400 gram bag of marijuana during a traffic stop. The incident happened on the on the 2900 block of NE...
KTUL
Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
KTUL
OU Nursing announces nursing partnership to address shortage
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The University of Oklahoma's College of Nursing is launching a new partnership to help address the nursing shortage in the state. The university is collaborating with two other schools in the state to build a qualified and educated nursing workforce. Starting this fall, the opportunity will...
KTUL
Oklahoma Senator, OBI team up for 'Legislators for Life, Battle of the Chambers'
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma State Senator Blake "Cowboy" Stephens and the Oklahoma Blood Institute teamed up for a blood drive at the State Capitol. The blood drive was dubbed "Legislators for Life - Battle of the Chambers." The blood drive is a competition between Senate and House to see who can get the most donors.
KTUL
4-2 game sparks new conversation on shot clock in HS basketball
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A high school basketball game is getting a lot of attention on Wednesday after the clock was simply run-down for most of the game. Points scored didn't even reach double digits. Tuesday night's game between Weatherford and Anadarko started with one three-point attempt, and not...
KTUL
OKC Zoo nominated for two USA Today's 10Best awards
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden has been nominated for USA Today's 10Best 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards in two categories, Best Zoo and Best Zoo Exhibit. “It’s an incredible honor to be nominated for this year’s 10Best awards,” said Dwight Lawson, OKC Zoo’s executive...
KTUL
'We need to take care of this': Canadian County businesses work to change Sunday booze law
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — A push to be able to serve mimosas at Sunday brunch. Businesses in Canadian County are working to change the region’s alcohol restriction, which says you can’t sell booze between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday's. Fox 25 stopped by Pauline's Southern...
