Allen County, IN

RoWalk
3d ago

Bc ppl will not SLOW DOWN ‼️‼️‼️‼️ITS A HIGHWAY NOTTTT A RACE TRACK ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️

NBC4 Columbus

Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car

Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck …. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. Columbus police officer charged with dereliction …. A...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds

This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Do you speak 'Ohioan?'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you say "you're fine" when someone says "excuse me," you might be from Ohio. If you say "ope" when you nearly bump into someone, you might be from Ohio. People across the United States often use phrases that are part of their regional dialect....
OHIO STATE
103GBF

3 Things I Didn’t Know About DUI Checkpoints in Indiana

We are fortunate to live in a time where innovation has given us multiple options to get home safely after going out for drinks beyond calling a cab or having someone in the group volunteer to not have any alcohol so they can be the designated driver for the night. While those two options are still perfectly good, and better than no options at all, the rise of ride-sharing services, Uber and Lyft, over the past several years has made it even easier to get home in a way other than driving yourself because you "only had a few," or you don't think you're that bad. However, as we know, many people push their luck and try to drive themselves home regardless of how many drinks they've had. As long as that continues, law enforcement across Indiana will continue to set up DUI checkpoints in an effort to keep the roads safe. I've always assumed that if you see a checkpoint on the road, you are required to go through it. But, that's not the case. As it turns out, you do have rights.
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Closure on 700 W in Jay County

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A section of 700 W will be closed for the weekend. The area affected is the section between 700 S and 800 S.
buffalonynews.net

100-car train carrying hazardous chemicals derails in Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio: After a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line on February 4, authorities launched a federal investigation and monitored local air quality. The rail operator, Norfolk Southern, reported that a train with some 100 cars, which was carrying a variety of...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
963xke.com

ISP remind of marijuana laws in Indiana

STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police are reminding Hoosiers that marijuana is still illegal in the state. It comes after a man was arrested in Steuben County coming back from Michigan with a large amount. Police say that they stopped the man on I-69 with a large...
INDIANA STATE
Farm and Dairy

Auctioneers receive awards at Ohio Auctioneers Association conference

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Auctioneers from across the state convened for the Ohio Auctioneers Association annual conference. The conference was held at the Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center in Lewis Center, Jan. 13-14. Highlights of this year’s conference included the annual trade show with over a dozen industry vendors, the Ohio Auctioneers Championship, auction marketing awards, the hall of fame induction, presidential luncheon and the election of the board of directors.
OHIO STATE
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

IND expands area to include Wind Advisory valid at Feb 9, 4:00 AM EST for Clay, Johnson, Morgan, Owen, Rush, Shelby, Vigo [IN] till Feb 9, 7:00 PM EST https://t.co/izCvJNijJc https://t.co/OMiHr88mFW. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions...
INDIANA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 1.2-Mile Trail In Ohio Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook

There’s nothing like getting lost in the woods for an afternoon, and believe it or not, Ohio has lots of woods perfect for such an endeavor. California Woods is one of Cincinnati Parks’s East Side parks. It will sneak up on you; one minute, you’re cruising down Kellogg Avenue admiring planes and boats; and the next, you’re turning onto a one-lane, dirt road and into the woods. Within this wondrous hidden expanse, the Trillium Trail and Moon Valley Loop offer an easy breezy hike with lots of hidden surprises, including a little-known Ohio overlook sure to make you catch your breath.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Noticing more coyotes in the Greater Cincinnati area? Here's why

Coyote sightings (or hearings) are on the rise across Ohio, including in the Greater Cincinnati area. There are not more of them, they're just more active this time of year, according to officials with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. It's coyote mating season across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Video above:...
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

High winds wreak havoc across Ohio

SCIOTO VALLEY — High winds continue to wreak havoc across much of the Buckeye State this afternoon. Much of the Scioto Valley is under either a Wind Advisory or a High Wind Warning until 7 p.m. this evening. Several downed trees across the area have caused traffic delays, according...
OHIO STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri

MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
MISSOURI STATE
wfft.com

Deputies: Homestead High student arrested after lunchroom fight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- What started as a peaceful protest and discussion about race relations inside Homestead High School later escalated, including at least one fight that led to a student's arrest, authorities now say. Allen County Sheriff's deputies confirm one student was arrested Thursday after a fight in...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Biden names Holcomb to Council of Governors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — President Biden has named Governor Eric Holcomb to the Council of Governors. The council was established in 2010 and worked with the White House on national security issues. It consists of 10 bipartisan governors across the U.S., including Ohio, Michigan and Minnesota. Holcomb was appointed Thursday...
INDIANA STATE

