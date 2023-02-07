Updated: Standoff at Delano McDonald’s resolved, man taken to hospital

Editor’s note: This story has been updated here.

Update: The 44-year-old man who had locked himself in a bathroom at the McDonald’s at Douglas and Seneca has been taken to a hospital, Wichita police said.

The man locked himself in the bathroom Monday afternoon and told a customer he had a gun. Police said he was experiencing a mental health crisis. The situation was resolved overnight.

Original story:

Wichita police surrounded the McDonald’s near the intersection of Douglas and Seneca after a man barricaded himself in the restroom of the restaurant Monday afternoon, police spokesman Juan Rebolledo told an Eagle reporter.

As of 10 p.m., police remained on the scene.

Sedgwick County Emergency Communications received a call around 3:32 p.m. after the restaurant manager said the man locked himself in the restroom and mentioned to a patron trying to enter that he had a gun. It is unknown if the man actually had a gun, according to Rebolledo.

Crisis negotiators were called to try and get the man out. Wichita SWAT also is at the scene, Rebolledo said.

WPD had the McDonald’s cleared out and set up a safety perimeter around the area. Police had a portion of Seneca from Pearl Street to Douglas Ave. closed off both ways, then a perimeter surrounding the McDonald’s spanning from Seneca to Pearl to Walnut Street blocked off, Rebolledo said.