Three area teams ranked in top 20

The Bishop Kenny (Jacksonville) girls basketball team is on a mission. After four straight FHSAA state semifinal appearances, they are looking to finish the task this year. Last week, the Crusaders (26-1) ran their win streak to 23 game by defeating No. 10 Bolles (Jacksonville), 45-31, to win the Class 4A-District 4 title. That kept them on top of the all-classification regional rankings.
Hilliard, Tocoi Creek, Wolfson announce coaching moves

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tocoi Creek and Hilliard are on the hunt for new head football coaches, while Wolfson has its new leader. Mike Kolakowski resigned after two years with the Toros, while Waylon Cox has moved on from his position at Hilliard. The Wolfpack announced their vacancy had been filled with the hire of Jermaine Wilson, who heads to the program from Mandarin.
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida: Beauty You Have To See

This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. Honestly? I did not know about Ponte Vedra Beach the first time I visited it. I was with a friend heading to Guana River Wildlife Management Area for a day of kayaking and hiking.
Bradford Senior Thomas Sets School’s All-Time Record For Points in Basketball

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–History happened at the Bradford Field House Tuesday night. Bradford Senior Nevaeh Thomas set the all-time Bradford High School scoring record. She needed 18 points to tie the record going into last night’s match-up with crosstown rival Indian Trail, and set the record with a layup shot in the second half.
Jacksonville's Sugar Hill

The Abraham Lincoln Lewis residence at 504 8th Street. Lewis was the longtime president of the Afro-American Life Insurance Company who also founded American Beach in Nassau County. He was said to be one of the city’s first African-American millionaires. The epicenter of Jacksonville’s Black middle class community, Sugar...
Porsche Jacksonville: Proud to be part of JADA Auto Show (FCL Feb. 9, 2023)

Overturned semi blocks all I-295 NB lanes near St. Johns Bluff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The semi was moved from the highway and traffic was moving before noon. An semi overturned on Interstate 295 Thursday morning blocked all northbound lanes near St. Johns Bluff. All lanes remained closed at 9:45 a.m. as crew worked to clear the roadway.
Alton Yates backs Donna Deegan for Jacksonville Mayor

While most of the narrative has been on the Republican side of the Jacksonville mayoral race, two major Democratic candidates are also running. Now, the leading fundraiser among the two rolled out an endorsement from a local civil rights legend. Alton Yates, a retired Colonel in the Air Force was...
Jaguar Jacksonville Revved Up for the JADA Auto Show (FCL Feb. 9, 2023)

