Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Jacksonville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyJacksonville, FL
In two Florida cities, half of all home buyers pay with cashEllen EastwoodFlorida State
The Kiss of Life: The incredible story behind the iconic photoLord GaneshJacksonville, FL
Leaders of Jacksonville drug trafficking organization sentencedDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
2023 spring music festivals for every music fan near JacksonvilleDebra FineJacksonville Beach, FL
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com
Three area teams ranked in top 20
The Bishop Kenny (Jacksonville) girls basketball team is on a mission. After four straight FHSAA state semifinal appearances, they are looking to finish the task this year. Last week, the Crusaders (26-1) ran their win streak to 23 game by defeating No. 10 Bolles (Jacksonville), 45-31, to win the Class 4A-District 4 title. That kept them on top of the all-classification regional rankings.
News4Jax.com
Hilliard, Tocoi Creek, Wolfson announce coaching moves
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tocoi Creek and Hilliard are on the hunt for new head football coaches, while Wolfson has its new leader. Mike Kolakowski resigned after two years with the Toros, while Waylon Cox has moved on from his position at Hilliard. The Wolfpack announced their vacancy had been filled with the hire of Jermaine Wilson, who heads to the program from Mandarin.
denisesanger.com
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida: Beauty You Have To See
This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. Honestly? I did not know about Ponte Vedra Beach the first time I visited it. I was with a friend heading to Guana River Wildlife Management Area for a day of kayaking and hiking.
8 Jacksonville Apartments Under $800 a Month
Jacksonville, Fla. - Jacksonville is a large city known for having a lower cost of living than the national average. However, one aspect of the otherwise affordable city that can be pricey is renting an apartment.
No, you cannot hear a rocket launch in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida is home to the space coast and we are able to watch rockets launching into space almost weekly. One viewer claims he heard the launch all the way in Jacksonville! Let’s verify. QUESTION: Can you hear the rocket launch from Cape Canaveral in Jacksonville?
wlip.com
Bradford Senior Thomas Sets School’s All-Time Record For Points in Basketball
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–History happened at the Bradford Field House Tuesday night. Bradford Senior Nevaeh Thomas set the all-time Bradford High School scoring record. She needed 18 points to tie the record going into last night’s match-up with crosstown rival Indian Trail, and set the record with a layup shot in the second half.
First Coast News
Step Afrika! performing in Jacksonville
Come one, come all to the Feb. 9th performance! The Feb. 10th show is part of the Florida Theatre's Theatreworks program, which is solely for local school groups.
Florida Black Expo returns during Black History Month to showcase small businesses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Black Expo is back and it's now during Black History Month. The event starts Thursday at TIAA Bank Field and the Ritz Theatre and Museum in Jacksonville with the goal of promoting Black-owned business growth and exposure. Florida Black Expo President Mincy Pollock says the expo is both empowering and entertaining.
Event Wednesday to outline future of Jacksonville's riverfront
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What could Downtown Jacksonville look like in a few years?. The list of development projects in the works is long, but as for which ones will actually get past the renderings and become reality, one of the people working to build up downtown says this time "the momentum is unstoppable."
thejaxsonmag.com
Jacksonville's Sugar Hill
The Abraham Lincoln Lewis residence at 504 8th Street. Lewis was the longtime president of the Afro-American Life Insurance Company who also founded American Beach in Nassau County. He was said to be one of the city’s first African-American millionaires. The epicenter of Jacksonville’s Black middle class community, Sugar...
Le Petit Paris to Open Third Location in Baymeadows
The authentic French restaurant is expanding in 2023, with its third location in just four years of business.
Jacksonville, UF to explore possible graduate campus
Three-year, $50 million proposal to be considered by Jacksonville City Council.
Biggby Coffee Opening First Jacksonville Location
The coffee chain Biggby Coffee will open their third Florida location in Jacksonville this year.
First Coast News
Porsche Jacksonville: Proud to be part of JADA Auto Show (FCL Feb. 9, 2023)
Are you shopping new cars for sale? We're proud to feature the latest new Porsche cars, including the Porsche Cayenne and the Porsche Macan. Found your perfect new Porsche or used car match and ready to take the next step? Speak with one of our finance professionals to see how you can secure a car loan in Jacksonville, FL. By working with a long list of local and national lenders (many who have worked with us for decades), we are able to offer you what many options. Of course, Porsche also offers a variety of finance incentives often, so we'll make sure to give you information on those as well. Our Porsche Dealer is the best 'car dealer near me'!
LaVilla native plans to use neglected buildings to drive a revival
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Empty lots and rundown buildings line Ashley and Broad Streets in LaVilla. A far cry from what the neighborhood once was. “I mean this place is magical,” said LaVilla native, Malcolm Jackson. “Martin Luther King walked on these very same steps on these sidewalks. Cab...
First Coast Foodies gas station edition: Daily's Dash impresses with rotisserie chicken and specialty sandwiches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Hey Foodies!. On this First Coast Foodies gas station edition, we're heading to a spot you may frequent, but have you really sunk your teeth into its food? Let's go to Daily's Dash to find some bites you might not expect at just any convenience store.
First Coast News
Overturned semi blocks all I-295 NB lanes near St. Johns Bluff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The semi was moved from the highway and traffic was moving before noon. An semi overturned on Interstate 295 Thursday morning blocked all northbound lanes near St. Johns Bluff. All lanes remained closed at 9:45 a.m. as crew worked to clear the roadway.
floridapolitics.com
Alton Yates backs Donna Deegan for Jacksonville Mayor
While most of the narrative has been on the Republican side of the Jacksonville mayoral race, two major Democratic candidates are also running. Now, the leading fundraiser among the two rolled out an endorsement from a local civil rights legend. Alton Yates, a retired Colonel in the Air Force was...
First Coast News
Jaguar Jacksonville Revved Up for the JADA Auto Show (FCL Feb. 9, 2023)
Jaguar Jacksonville treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We understand that you have high expectations, and as your Jacksonville Dealership, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you about our great new models like the Jaguar F-PACE! We encourage you to browse our online inventory of new cars and used cars, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a Jaguar using our online form or by calling (877) 371-5584. We look forward to serving you, at your 'Jaguar dealership near me'!
Comments / 0