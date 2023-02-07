Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
Southeast Alaska drug taskforce seizes meth shipment, arrests 2. Sen. Murkowski and Sullivan attend a second briefing on the flight path of the Chinese spy balloon. Senator Sullivan suggested heightened public transparency on the balloon, and the wider ramifications for national security, to keep Americans informed. Girdwood housing development postponed...
kinyradio.com
Alaska applicants could get share of $41 M in wood innovation, community wood grant programs
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Millions in federal funds could be granted to help Tribal Nations, and local Alaska communities, businesses, and groups expand the use of wood products and strengthen emerging wood energy markets from materials removed from unhealthy, overgrown forests. About $41 million, under the 2023 Wood Innovations and...
alaskareporter.com
Senate group briefed on future of Cook Inlet gas
The heads of Alaska’s Railbelt utilities last week that clean energy projects and new natural gas solutions are among the ways they plan to fill the gap between demand and supply of Cook Inlet natural gas, which a new state report says is getting smaller. Homer Electric Association General...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Anchorage Assembly is suing to get answers from the Mayor...
kinyradio.com
Catching up: Researchers track 6,000 Alaskans’ paths after their 2005 high school graduations
A collection of yearbooks from 2005, seen on Wednesday, show images of the graduating classes at Anchorage’s high schools. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Anchorage, Alaska (Alaska Beacon)- Nearly 18 years ago, about 6,000 young Alaskans left high school and launched into adulthood. Where did they end up?. Slightly...
alaskasnewssource.com
FastCast Feb. 10, 2023
A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said. Southeast Alaska drug taskforce seizes meth shipment, arrests 2. Sen. Murkowski and Sullivan attend a second briefing on the flight path of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Access to rural Alaska remains a struggle for Alaska National Guard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Jan. 25, Alaska National Guard Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe addressed the challenges Arctic Warriors face in the Arctic during the National Guard Arctic Interest Council. One of the large takeaways from his address was the critical need for better access to the Arctic. “We have...
morethanjustparks.com
10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Alaska (Expert Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Alaska. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
kdll.org
Ranked choice debate comes to Kenai
As the State of the Union wrapped up in Washington, D.C., Kelly Tshibaka stood in front of an American flag of her own, in Kenai. Tshibaka — a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate who ran an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate last November — just launched an organization called Preserve Democracy to fight Alaska's ranked choice voting system, narrowly passed through a ballot initiative in 2020.
State of Alaska takes steps to tackle opioid crisis with new education initiative
ANCHORAGE, AK. - Alaska's House Bill No. 6 aims to address the growing problem of opioid abuse in the state by introducing an opioid abuse awareness and prevention curriculum for students. The bill was introduced by Representative Rauscher and was referred to the Health and Social Services, Education, and Finance committees.
ktoo.org
Peltola’s hiring of former Republican legislator sparks outrage among some Alaska progressives
Fury and confusion arose from Alaska Democrats — some of them, anyway — over Congresswoman Mary Peltola’s announcement last week that she’s hired a Republican to be her state director. Not just any Republican but former state legislator Josh Revak, who got top marks from the right-wing Alaska Family Action in his last campaign.
kmxt.org
Midday Report February 09, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Brent Sass won the Yukon Quest 550 sled dog race in Fairbanks last night. School districts around the state are grappling with holes in their budgets for the coming school year. And the tanner crab fishery begins this weekend in Southeast Alaska.
alaskapublic.org
Kelly Tshibaka takes on a new opponent: Alaska ranked choice voting
As the State of the Union wrapped up in Washington, D.C., Kelly Tshibaka stood in front of an American flag of her own, in Kenai. Tshibaka — a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate who ran an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate last November — just launched an organization called Preserve Democracy to fight Alaska’s ranked choice voting system, narrowly passed through a ballot initiative in 2020.
akbizmag.com
Two Southeast Alaska Credit Unions Merge
Tongass Federal Credit Union (TFCU) merged with ALPS Federal Credit Union, uniting two institutions that span Southeast Alaska. The two credit unions became one legal entity operating under the TFCU name, effective February 1. The merger received final approval in January when 69 percent of ALPS members voted in favor.
alaskasnewssource.com
Below average temperatures returning to much of Alaska
Retrial begins for Wasilla man accused of killing 15-month-old daughter in 2008. Before the jury was brought into the courtroom, Superior Court Judge Patrick McKay asked Allison to confirm his rejection of a plea deal the state offered before the trial got underway. Embattled Anchorage nonprofit presents no proof it...
Readers respond: Two sides to Greater Idaho debate
I hope the media will cover both sides of the question on whether some Oregon counties should become part of Idaho, (“Idaho Republican wants to talk to Oregon about Greater Idaho movement,” Feb. 2). I only hear about the exit side. In Union County we were given the question, “Shall the county commissioners meet to explore...?” It passed by just over 50%. This is not a mandate to leave Oregon. The question had no fiscal component and no sunset clause. So, for how many years are the commissioners obligated to continue? 2020 was a massive year politically and there was no campaign to oppose the measure. After all, it was an exploratory suggestion. The commissioners had better use their time and energy solving real problems. We don’t need to create an artificial problem that sucks up all their attention.
alaskafish.news
Former Yukon reality TV star named to AK Board of Fisheries
Alaska gov provided no notice nor input on the new appointment. Many in Alaska’s fishing industry will be surprised to learn that a former reality television star is the newest member on the state Board of Fisheries (BOF). With no publicity, introduction or input, Stan Zuray of Tanana was...
alaskasnewssource.com
Pair of large storms with big impacts head for Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Churning through the state over the next 24 hours will be two large low pressure systems. The Southeast panhandle will see winter weather and high winds around Hydaburg on Wednesday night, with southeast winds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. The arriving storm brings in rain as it moves over the southern southeast, and turns to a rain-snow mix from the central portion of the region and then snow. Juneau could see up to 9 inches of snow with a Winter Weather Advisory in place for the state capital.
ktoo.org
More Southeast Alaska communities set to join opposition to lawsuit that threatens king salmon fishery
Local governments around Southeast Alaska are speaking out against a lawsuit that threatens to shut down trolling for king salmon across the region this year. The lawsuit aims to protect an endangered population of orcas in Washington state. Ketchikan, Wrangell and Petersburg are set to join a growing chorus of...
khns.org
Tanner Crab Fishery to open on Sunday
The tanner crab fishery begins this weekend in Southeast Alaska. Crabbers are facing low prices, and bitter crab disease is expected to reduce the sellable catch. The tanner crab fishery will start on Sunday. Typically sixty to eighty boats participate throughout Southeast. This year the prices are expected to be...
