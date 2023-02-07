MILFORD, Conn. — A former University of Connecticut student plead guilty to charges in relation to a series of crimes including a vicious murder in Willington in May 2020. Peter Manfredonia, 26, pled guilty to murder, assault in the first degree, and home invasion charges in connection to the death of Theodore Demers, 62, in Willington and the assault of 80-year-old John Franco, his attorney Michael Dolan confirmed. He faces up to 55 years in prison and will be sentenced on April 20.

WILLINGTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO