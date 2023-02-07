Read full article on original website
Related
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
WGAL
Recall issued for Purina prescription dry dog food over concerns over vitamin D levels
Nestlé Purina PetCare Company has announced a voluntary recall of certain types of prescription dry dog food due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D. According to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, certain 8-pound and 20-pound bags of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental are included in the recall.
Comments / 0