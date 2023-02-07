ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAL

Recall issued for Purina prescription dry dog food over concerns over vitamin D levels

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company has announced a voluntary recall of certain types of prescription dry dog food due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D. According to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, certain 8-pound and 20-pound bags of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental are included in the recall.

