James “Jim” Kuhn, age 92, of Hastings, died peacefully on Friday, February 3rd, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born on September 23, 1930 in Red Wing, Minnesota, to John and Gladys (Halvorsen) Kuhn. He graduated from Hastings High School and enlisted in the Minnesota Army National Guard on December 27, 1950. He served as a member of the enlisted ranks, obtaining the rank of master sergeant, until he was appointed as a Second Lieutenant on June 16, 1956. He served continually in the Minnesota Army National Guard, including Active Duty during the Korean Conflict, until his retirement on December 29, 1980. He married Audrey Niederkorn on May 1, 1954. He worked at Westinghouse Electric Supply Company in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he was a construction salesman for 36 years and retired in 1991.

HASTINGS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO