Indianapolis Indians hosting February hiring fair for game day employees

By Adam Schumes
WRTV
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indians are hoping to make a home run experience for fans this season.

To help make the fun happen and events run smoothly, they're looking to hire for several game day roles at Victory Field.

Positions include guest relations ambassadors, kid zone game operators, merchandise associates, parking attendants, Rowdie Crew, stadium porters, ticket sellers, ticket takers and ushers.

A hiring fair will take place Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 3-7 p.m. at Victory Field. Free parking is available in the Victory Field parking lot.

Applicants should enter the ballpark through the administration entrance and be prepared to complete an application and in-person interview. Applicants must be at least 16-years-old.

The Indians’ 75-game home schedule begins Friday, March 31 at 7:05 p.m. against the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Descriptions and applications for every open position can be found here .

WRTV

