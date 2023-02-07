ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora PD joins initiative to increase number of women in law enforcement

By Amy Wadas
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NaORo_0kejt3kv00

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department announced Monday it will join the 30x30 Initiative , a national movement working to increase the number of women in law enforcement. Right now, just 11% of the department's sworn officers are women.

Michelle Aguayo joined Aurora PD in 2020 and became the school resource officer for Vista Peak Preparatory not long after in November 2021. She says she's always wanted to be a police officer, with the dream of becoming a detective one day — maybe.

“I actually love this position now, so I don't know if detective will be the end goal or not,” said Aguayo.

Aguayo is part of the 11% of women who make up Aurora's police force, and she's proud of it.

“I feel like women need to feel more empowered to be able to do this kind of job to see more representation,” she said.

The goal of the 30x30 Initiative is to have women make up 30% of police recruitment classes by 2030. According to the initiative, women make up only 12% of sworn officers and 3% of police leadership in the U.S.

Aguayo says she's excited her department has signed the pledge.

“If I can do it, they can do it,” she told Denver7.

Research suggests that women officers use less excessive force, are named in fewer complaints and lawsuits, are perceived by communities as being more honest and compassionate and see better outcomes for crime victims, especially in sexual assault cases.

“I’ve been here for eight or nine weeks. I don't think I’ve seen a single complaint yet involving a female officer since I’ve been here come to my desk. Not one yet, anyway," said Interim Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo. "Now does it mean women are perfect, no."

Acevedo says the 30x30 Initiative is something he's always believed in.

"I think women make phenomenal police officers. They tend to use their intellect first," he said.

Acevedo says the department is taking several steps to reach its goal by 2030.

"We're starting with our messaging specifically tailored to women, our messaging carried out by women officers," he told Denver7.

The department is also using tactics like informational academies for women to encourage recruitment and more.

"Anytime you're trying to make the department better, anytime you're trying to make the department more diverse, including gender diversity, it speaks to a commitment to be an organization that has the welcome mat for all segments of society," said Acevedo.

As for other police departments in the Denver metro area, the Denver Police Department reports 15.48% of its officers are women, while the Boulder Police Department says 20% of its officers are women. Both the Denver and Boulder police departments have taken the 30x30 pledge .

If you're interested in joining Aurora PD, click here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JYgLc_0kejt3kv00
The Follow Up What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject (What is this follow-up idea about? Please be specific) Body Security Check

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

Police: Shoplifter shot after lunging at officer

A shoplifting suspect was confronted by Lakeside police at a gas station near 44th and Sheridan. He was then shot after allegedly lunging at an officer with a knife. A shoplifting suspect was confronted by Lakeside police at a gas station near 44th and Sheridan. He was then shot after allegedly lunging at an officer with a knife.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Driver shot after chasing down hit-and-run suspect

Police said someone was shot in Aurora after chasing down a driver who hit their parked car and drove away. Driver shot after chasing down hit-and-run suspect. Police said someone was shot in Aurora after chasing down a driver who hit their parked car and drove away. How weather impacts...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Trail guide: After a brutal attack, Debi Hunter Holen reflects on a new normal, finding justice

A splintered board. A tree with blood on it. Her clothes, also bloody. Her bruised body after she was newly admitted to the hospital. Those are some of the photos that Debi Hunter Holen looked at during the November trial for the man who assaulted her on the High Line Canal trail more than two years ago. Last month, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Douglas County reduces number of unsheltered people by 46%

Douglas County has released the results of its Point in Time count of those experiencing homeless. The county claims it has reduced the number of unsheltered people by 46%. On Jan. 31, volunteers hit the streets of the Denver metro area to count those people experiencing homelessness for the annual Point In Time Count which is part of a national effort to identify the extent of homelessness in the country. The annual count comprises sheltered and unhoused people across seven counties in the Denver metro area. That includes Boulder, Broomfield, Adams, Arapahoe, Jefferson, Douglas and Denver counties. That count found only 27 unsheltered people, down 50 from the previous year. A total of 30 people were living in temporary housing. The county said its new homeless initiative and campaign to stop giving handouts is working. "Give compassionately not in intersections, not in places that are going to incentivize more dangerous situations for you and people asking for resources. Give to a trusted community foundation," said Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon. The Denver Coalition for the Homeless will collate and release all the numbers. 
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Man pleads guilty to murdering wife in Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo. — The husband of a woman killed in a November 2020 shooting in Littleton pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. Court records show Scott Lee Smith, 47, was also given a sentence enhancement for a violent crime causing death or serious bodily injury for killing 47-year-old Kanokwan "Nok" Smith.
LITTLETON, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police investigating outdoor death in area of S. Hudson Street

The Denver Police Department is investigating an outdoor death that occurred in the area of S. Hudson Street. Authorities say the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the identification of the victim and the cause of death. DPD will provide an update if the status of the investigation is upgraded to a homicide. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Westminster man courted ex-girlfriend by firing bullets into her car

Sixty-two-year-old Michael Thomas Delguidice was sentenced this week to more than ten years in prison. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office (District of Colorado), Westminster police arrested Delguidice on Dec. 5, 2020, after woman found bullet holes in her car. The woman later received a text from Delguidice, her ex-boyfriend, asking her to take a trip with him to a Colorado gambling town. When the woman refused, Delguidice replied via text to her: "Ready for round two then?"When police arrived, the woman told them Delguidice was circling her her neighborhood on his motorcycle. Officers found Delguidice sitting on...
WESTMINSTER, CO
CBS Denver

New podcast: FBI paid violent felon to undermine racial justice movement

The FBI worked to undermine racial justice protests and other actions in Denver in 2020, a new podcast alleges."Alphabet Boys," a 10-episode documentary podcast from Western Sound and iHeartPodcasts, debuted Tuesday and details efforts from the FBI to infiltrate and undermine the racial justice movement following the police killing of George Floyd.The podcast is based on hours of secret FBI undercover recordings regarding a paid informant who allegedly encouraged violence and destruction and attempted to set up unsuspecting activists in crimes."Federal law enforcement caused violence and destruction in the summer of 2020," said Zebbodios "Zebb" Hall, a racial justice activist...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Loved ones of Venezuelan men who died in crash seek answers

DENVER — Editor's note: All the quotes in this article were originally spoken in Spanish and translated into English. Two men, originally from Venezuela, were killed in a car accident in the early morning of Jan. 29th. They were last seen at a nightclub the night prior. According to...
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy