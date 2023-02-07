ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Police search for person of interest in Springdale shooting

By Taylor Weiter
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10P2dn_0kejsyIG00

Police are looking for a person of interest after one person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Springdale Monday afternoon.

The Springdale Police Department said a person was shot at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike at around 4:15 p.m. Monday. The shooting was not immediately reported to police and officials said the person was taken to the hospital by another person. Their condition is currently unknown.

Surveillance footage from the gas station shows a person of interest in the shooting. Police said they were seen in a black Volkswagen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CzAQ6_0kejsyIG00 Provided by the Springdale Police Department

Anyone with information on their identity is asked to contact the Springdale Police Department at 513-346-5760 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

READ MORE
Cincinnati teen charged with four murders when he was 14 will be prosecuted as adult
Despite rough start, 2022 saw first drop in Cincinnati homicides since pandemic
Police: Man who shot mother, brother in Avondale murder-suicide also responsible for 2020 murder

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 11PM

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Man accused of shooting victim after online dispute, insulting baby

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington police are searching for a man accused of shooting someone nearly 10 times following an online dispute in which the suspect allegedly insulted the victim’s baby. Nicolas Turner is thought to be hiding somewhere in the Tri-State, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Good Samaritan tackles alleged robber in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A good Samaritan was in the right place at the right time when a robber tried getting away with a man’s stolen wallet. The alleged attack happened at the Hopple Street BP station on Wednesday. Larry Kephart says he just finished visiting his son and was...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Authorities investigate double fatality crash

WARREN COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a Feb. 2 single-vehicle accident on Clarksville Road that claimed the lives of two individuals — including 21-year-old Clinton Massie High School graduate Alyssa Zammert. According to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), preliminary investigation showed that at...
CLARKSVILLE, OH
WDTN

Dayton police searching for suspects after shooting on McArthur Ave.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are searching for three suspects following a shooting on McArthur Avenue in Dayton. According to Maj. Chris Malson with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to McArthur Avenue on reports of a shooting around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Officers later reportedly learned of a potential hostage situation […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Missing NKY man found dead

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - The search for a missing man has ended in heartbreak for a Northern Kentucky family. Danny Holaday, 64, was found dead inside his home on Wednesday, according to Bellevue Police Chief Jon McClain. The chief said Holaday is thought to have been for two to three...
BELLEVUE, KY
Fox 19

Family of missing NKY man pleads for answers

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Tri-State family is pleading for answers after they say their father disappeared nearly a week ago. They tell FOX19 NOW they fear he could be in danger and plan to search the area soon. Danny Holaday 64, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Thursday,...
BELLEVUE, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police seeking help investigating Over-the-Rhine shooting

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Over-the-Rhine this weekend and is asking for camera footage in the area. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. District One investigators are asking for citizens near the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy