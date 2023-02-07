Read full article on original website
REDW, HoganTaylor Honor Expanded Services to Tribal Nations with Tribal Art DedicationABSEESITALLOklahoma City, OK
Texas and Oklahoma will pay a combined $100M in forfeited revenue to leave the Big 12 early and join the SEC in 2024Jalyn SmootAustin, TX
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory SettlerJudyDGuthrie, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
California man killed in early morning accident on Interstate 40
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — A 27-year-old from Temecula, California was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 on Thursday morning. The crash happened at 2:30 a.m. just west of County Line Road. Troopers said Wyatt James Martin, who was driving a Volvo tractor-trailer, was pronounced dead at the...
Several crashes reported on icy roads Thursday morning; one dead in semi rollover
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Nearly every major interstate interchange in Oklahoma City had a wreck reported on it early Thursday morning. A thin sheet of ice covered elevated surfaces and bridges, causing major traffic headaches for commuters. On I-40 near Morgan Road, one person died in a wreck involving...
Police Investigating a Deadly Shooting in Southwest Oklahoma City
Police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight in Southwest Oklahoma City near I-40 and South Macarthur Boulevard. Officers received a call of shots fired around 3:00 am last night. Police found one man shot in a parking lot. The victim was taken to the hospital and later died. This is...
Edmond police identify the so-called 'Wet Bandit' suspect
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police say they have caught a suspect they're calling the Wet Bandit. That's after a neighborhood woke up to a scene straight out of Home Alone. According to police, they've had more than 30 reports in the last month of someone turning on outdoor...
OSCO says they rescued two children from a 'deplorable' home
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma County sheriff's deputies say they rescued two children from a 'deplorable' home filled with trash and human and animal feces. Deputies tell us it is some of the worst living conditions they have seen. Deputies say they were serving an eviction notice at...
OKCPD arrests third person in connection to 2022 murder at Plaza Inn
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have arrested a third individual in connection to a murder that happened at Plaza Inn in Oct. 2022. On Oct. 10, 2022, Anthony Dewayne Taylor, 42, allegedly shot 41-year-old Kentrell Kindred to death at the Plaza Inn in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police say...
Stillwater Fire Department recognizes officers for life saving actions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater Fire Department Chief Essary and Assistant Chief Halcomb presented some officers with awards for their actions on calls. Tuesday, Lt. Millermon, Sgt. Gripe, Officer Rudluff, Officer Noles, Officer Gee, and Officer Meridith were recognized for work done on Dec. 13, and Assistant Chief Jordan and Officer Droescher were recognized for work done on Dec. 21.
OKCPD looking for two people who allegedly beat up woman in Dollar General
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for two people who assaulted a customer at a business near Hefner/N. Western. Police say the assault happened on Feb. 1. According to investigators, this pair got into a verbal argument with a woman at Dollar General before the individual in the maroon beanie began punching the woman in the face.
Two-year-old girl found alone in OKC apartment, while her mother was passed out on Xanax
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 21-year-old woman is now behind bars after police found her two-year-old daughter abandoned in her apartment early Monday morning. Police say they got a call from someone who was concerned when they saw the child alone in the apartment around midnight on Monday. They later found the mother passed out inside of her truck.
PHOTOS: Scenes from a rainy February day in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Monday was a tremendous day with highs near 70 degrees across the Oklahoma City metro. Tuesday? Well, Tuesday hasn't been anywhere as good as temperatures plummeted from Monday along with a steady dose of rain. The rainy weather didn't stop FOX 25 photographer Nii-Mensah Nettey...
Furry Friends: Delilah
Good Day OK's Adam King and Shelby Love met with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Delilah and how you can give her a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City.
What's Going On In The Metro and Beyond
Have some valentine’s day fun at the OKC State Fair Grounds, clown around at Cirque Du Soleil: Corteo, or dance the night away at an 80's themed adult prom!. Here is what's going on in the metro and beyond. If you want to take your fun on the road...
Oklahoma Senator, OBI team up for 'Legislators for Life, Battle of the Chambers'
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma State Senator Blake "Cowboy" Stephens and the Oklahoma Blood Institute teamed up for a blood drive at the State Capitol. The blood drive was dubbed "Legislators for Life - Battle of the Chambers." The blood drive is a competition between Senate and House to see who can get the most donors.
'We need to take care of this': Canadian County businesses work to change Sunday booze law
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — A push to be able to serve mimosas at Sunday brunch. Businesses in Canadian County are working to change the region’s alcohol restriction, which says you can’t sell booze between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday's. Fox 25 stopped by Pauline's Southern...
OCDC inmate pleads guilty to murdering cellmate in 2021
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The suspect in the 2021 murder of an Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate pled guilty in Oklahoma County District Court earlier this month. Shaquile Brown, 29, entered the guilty plea to murdering his 40-year-old cellmate Brad Lane on Feb. 2. He was sentenced to life in prison with the first 30 years to be served and the rest suspended.
Yukon Public Schools ranks in Top 6A for starting salary pay in Oklahoma
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — Yukon Public Schools (YPS) announced they are the Top 6A starting salary pay in Oklahoma, with a salary of $42,525. In addition, YPS also ranks in the Top 5 overall districts in Oklahoma for starting salary. "Our team has worked tirelessly to continually budget for...
OU Nursing announces nursing partnership to address shortage
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The University of Oklahoma's College of Nursing is launching a new partnership to help address the nursing shortage in the state. The university is collaborating with two other schools in the state to build a qualified and educated nursing workforce. Starting this fall, the opportunity will...
4-2 game sparks new conversation on shot clock in HS basketball
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A high school basketball game is getting a lot of attention on Wednesday after the clock was simply run-down for most of the game. Points scored didn't even reach double digits. Tuesday night's game between Weatherford and Anadarko started with one three-point attempt, and not...
Growing Oklahoma: How to Make Your Valentine's Flowers Last
If you plan on giving or receiving flowers this Valentine's Day it's a good idea to know what it takes to keep them fresh. Horticulture Educator Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office shows us how to preserve fresh flowers so you can enjoy them well beyond V-Day. To...
OKC Zoo nominated for two USA Today's 10Best awards
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden has been nominated for USA Today's 10Best 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards in two categories, Best Zoo and Best Zoo Exhibit. “It’s an incredible honor to be nominated for this year’s 10Best awards,” said Dwight Lawson, OKC Zoo’s executive...
