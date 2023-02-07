ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

philanthropynewsdigest.org

Penn Medicine, Children’s Hospital receive anonymous $25 million gift

Penn Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has announced a $25 million gift to establish the Center for Epilepsy and Neurodevelopmental Disorders (ENDD). The gift, made by an anonymous donor in honor of the late television executive Daniel B. Burke—whose son, Stephen B....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delmarvapublicmedia.org

Temple University cuts tuition and health benefits for striking graduate students

Temple University is withholding tuition and health care benefits for more than 100 working graduate students who are on strike for better pay. Some research and teaching assistants at the public school in Philadelphia received an email notice on Wednesday that their tuition remission had been revoked for the spring semester, "as a result of your participation in the [Temple University Graduate Students' Association union] strike." Tuition remission, a benefit offered by many schools to help finance employees' tuition costs, covers an average of $20,000 at Temple, according to the university.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Temple Student Strike Turns Ugly as School Ends Some Tuition Aid

The university is putting a halt on tuition aid to those striking. But Temple officials say there's nothing to see here. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. In case you’ve been thinking about nothing but the...
TEMPLE, PA
thedp.com

Penn fencing coach Andy Ma reflects on reaching 500-win milestone

Andy Ma is no stranger to success, but the Penn's men's and women's fencing coach, who has been awarded Ivy League Men's Fencing Coach of the Year three times, has hit another milestone in his storied career: 500 wins. Heading into the Philadelphia Invitational on Jan. 21 with 499 wins...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Penn Pride: women's lacrosse fosters new motto for 2023 season

After an uncharacteristically tough season last year for the women’s lacrosse team, the squad has come back with a new motto for the 2023 season: Penn pride. Last season, the Red and Blue went 3-4 against Ivy League foes and had a 6-9 overall record. This losing season was surprising for the Quakers, given that under coach’s Karin Corbett tenure, the squad has reached 11 Ivy League championships in 16 years, with the most recent wins being in 2016, 2017, and 2018.
PENN, PA
thedp.com

Penn community celebrates Black History Month with University-wide collaborations

Student groups, cultural centers, and other organizations around campus have planned events to commemorate Black History Month. UMOJA, Makuu: The Black Cultural Center, and the African American Resource Center, among others, have planned events ranging from speaker series and panels to musical performances and shared meals for the month. Makuu...
PENN, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Catholic School Investigating Racist Student Video

The backlash continues after a video surfaced on social media showing Philadelphia's St. Hubert's Catholic High School students doing blackface and invoking offensive stereotypes. The clip, the origin of which was not immediately clear, shows a group of teens coloring a girl's face brown and laughing. While doing so, one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Kian Vakili brings a new energy to Penn men's tennis

For most student-athletes, getting to college can test patience and willpower, as they struggle with increased competition, commitments, and challenges. But for freshman Kian Vakili, the daily grind required by Penn men's tennis is nothing new. The Longwood, Fla. native was coached by his father Babak, who played collegiately at...
PENN, PA
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Second N.J. School District To Have Post-Super Bowl Delayed Opening

A second New Jersey school district is giving parents a couple more hours to get their kids to school on Monday. The K-12 Washington Township school district in Gloucester County notified parents of the scheduling change on Wednesday (Feb. 8). The notice came shortly after the School District of Philadelphia also announced a two-hour delay for Monday. Since the Philadelphia Eagles are in the Super Bowl, the delays accommodate those who will be rooting for the Eagles .
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
thedp.com

After last season's Ivy League title, Penn men's lacrosse aims even higher

Entering last season's NCAA Tournament, expectations were sky high for Penn men's lacrosse. The team was coming off an Ivy League title with five wins against top 10 programs in the regular season, and defeats of No.1 Brown and No. 3 Yale in the conference tournament. The Quakers were seeded third, only behind Maryland and Georgetown.
PENN, PA
beckerspayer.com

UnitedHealthcare, Temple Health split after Medicaid contract impasse

UnitedHealthcare's Medicaid managed care plan is out of network with Philadelphia-based Temple Health after the two sides were unable to reach a new contract by Feb. 1. A UnitedHealthcare spokesperson confirmed the split to Becker's. The spokesperson said in a statement the cost of care at Temple is "significantly higher than peer hospitals participating in our UnitedHealthcare Community Plan network in the Philadelphia area, yet the health system demanded additional price hikes that are not affordable or sustainable."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Henseler, Coady of Penn baseball receive Ivy League preseason recognition

It’s an exciting time for Penn baseball, as not one, but two players have received preseason Ivy League honors. Junior third baseman Wyatt Henseler was named player of the year, while senior left-handed pitcher Owen Coady was chosen by D1Baseball as pitcher of the year. Henseler served as a...
PENN, PA

