Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
All About Pennsylvania and The Eagles: 3 Tasty Foods For Game DayMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Related
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Penn Medicine, Children’s Hospital receive anonymous $25 million gift
Penn Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has announced a $25 million gift to establish the Center for Epilepsy and Neurodevelopmental Disorders (ENDD). The gift, made by an anonymous donor in honor of the late television executive Daniel B. Burke—whose son, Stephen B....
delmarvapublicmedia.org
Temple University cuts tuition and health benefits for striking graduate students
Temple University is withholding tuition and health care benefits for more than 100 working graduate students who are on strike for better pay. Some research and teaching assistants at the public school in Philadelphia received an email notice on Wednesday that their tuition remission had been revoked for the spring semester, "as a result of your participation in the [Temple University Graduate Students' Association union] strike." Tuition remission, a benefit offered by many schools to help finance employees' tuition costs, covers an average of $20,000 at Temple, according to the university.
Phillymag.com
Temple Student Strike Turns Ugly as School Ends Some Tuition Aid
The university is putting a halt on tuition aid to those striking. But Temple officials say there's nothing to see here. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. In case you’ve been thinking about nothing but the...
thedp.com
Penn fencing coach Andy Ma reflects on reaching 500-win milestone
Andy Ma is no stranger to success, but the Penn's men's and women's fencing coach, who has been awarded Ivy League Men's Fencing Coach of the Year three times, has hit another milestone in his storied career: 500 wins. Heading into the Philadelphia Invitational on Jan. 21 with 499 wins...
Medical Report: Pandemic has made burnout in health care a more urgent problem
A new report about burnout among physicians and the further emotional impact of the coronavirus pandemic is cause for concern. KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough has more.
thedp.com
Penn Pride: women's lacrosse fosters new motto for 2023 season
After an uncharacteristically tough season last year for the women’s lacrosse team, the squad has come back with a new motto for the 2023 season: Penn pride. Last season, the Red and Blue went 3-4 against Ivy League foes and had a 6-9 overall record. This losing season was surprising for the Quakers, given that under coach’s Karin Corbett tenure, the squad has reached 11 Ivy League championships in 16 years, with the most recent wins being in 2016, 2017, and 2018.
Nationwide Ranking Service Lists 2023 Best Hospitals: Three Montco Sites Rank Tops
Healthgrades, the Denver-based national medical service analytics firm, has issued its 2023 rankings for best hospitals. The company’s statisticians examined the clinical performance of 4,500 U.S. hospitals across 31 common procedures and conditions. They included maladies such as:
thedp.com
Penn community celebrates Black History Month with University-wide collaborations
Student groups, cultural centers, and other organizations around campus have planned events to commemorate Black History Month. UMOJA, Makuu: The Black Cultural Center, and the African American Resource Center, among others, have planned events ranging from speaker series and panels to musical performances and shared meals for the month. Makuu...
Philly Catholic School Investigating Racist Student Video
The backlash continues after a video surfaced on social media showing Philadelphia's St. Hubert's Catholic High School students doing blackface and invoking offensive stereotypes. The clip, the origin of which was not immediately clear, shows a group of teens coloring a girl's face brown and laughing. While doing so, one...
thedp.com
Kian Vakili brings a new energy to Penn men's tennis
For most student-athletes, getting to college can test patience and willpower, as they struggle with increased competition, commitments, and challenges. But for freshman Kian Vakili, the daily grind required by Penn men's tennis is nothing new. The Longwood, Fla. native was coached by his father Babak, who played collegiately at...
Former Inquirer Chairman, Director of Upper Merion Printing Plant, Passes Away at 77
The former chairman and longtime publisher for The Philadelphia Inquirer, Robert J. Hall, has passed away at 77. His loss was chronicled by Gary Miles, correspondent at the paper to which he contributed so much. Hall led a long career in print. He also spent his time as a philanthropist...
thedp.com
'Safety and security is what we do': New chief of Penn Police talks priorities
New Chief of Penn Police Gary Williams told The Daily Pennsylvanian that he will prioritize "safety and security" and re-engaging the University and West Philadelphia communities. Williams — who was appointed as the interim chief of police in May 2022 — was announced as the new chief of police on...
thedp.com
Penn Young Democratic Socialists of America to host event with Phila. city council candidate
Penn Young Democratic Socialists of America will host Philadelphia city council candidate Amanda McIllmurray on Feb. 8. The event — titled “Meet and Hang” — will be held at the LGBT Center's Kaplan-Perry Reading Room. Mclllmurray is running for one of the at-large seats on the Philadelphia city council. At-large members are elected citywide.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Second N.J. School District To Have Post-Super Bowl Delayed Opening
A second New Jersey school district is giving parents a couple more hours to get their kids to school on Monday. The K-12 Washington Township school district in Gloucester County notified parents of the scheduling change on Wednesday (Feb. 8). The notice came shortly after the School District of Philadelphia also announced a two-hour delay for Monday. Since the Philadelphia Eagles are in the Super Bowl, the delays accommodate those who will be rooting for the Eagles .
thedp.com
After last season's Ivy League title, Penn men's lacrosse aims even higher
Entering last season's NCAA Tournament, expectations were sky high for Penn men's lacrosse. The team was coming off an Ivy League title with five wins against top 10 programs in the regular season, and defeats of No.1 Brown and No. 3 Yale in the conference tournament. The Quakers were seeded third, only behind Maryland and Georgetown.
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare, Temple Health split after Medicaid contract impasse
UnitedHealthcare's Medicaid managed care plan is out of network with Philadelphia-based Temple Health after the two sides were unable to reach a new contract by Feb. 1. A UnitedHealthcare spokesperson confirmed the split to Becker's. The spokesperson said in a statement the cost of care at Temple is "significantly higher than peer hospitals participating in our UnitedHealthcare Community Plan network in the Philadelphia area, yet the health system demanded additional price hikes that are not affordable or sustainable."
thedp.com
Henseler, Coady of Penn baseball receive Ivy League preseason recognition
It’s an exciting time for Penn baseball, as not one, but two players have received preseason Ivy League honors. Junior third baseman Wyatt Henseler was named player of the year, while senior left-handed pitcher Owen Coady was chosen by D1Baseball as pitcher of the year. Henseler served as a...
In Delco, That Neighbor Next Door Could Be a Philadelphia Eagle
Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce may be from Ohio, but he’s put down local roots, writes Erik Gunther for realtor.com. Kelce settled in Haverford Township after he got a bargain on a four-bedroom home that went for $680,000 in January 2018 after listing for $800,000 in May 2017. The...
Chester, February 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Chester. The Faith Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Chester Charter Scholar Academy on February 09, 2023, 13:00:00.
Comments / 0