Temple University is withholding tuition and health care benefits for more than 100 working graduate students who are on strike for better pay. Some research and teaching assistants at the public school in Philadelphia received an email notice on Wednesday that their tuition remission had been revoked for the spring semester, "as a result of your participation in the [Temple University Graduate Students' Association union] strike." Tuition remission, a benefit offered by many schools to help finance employees' tuition costs, covers an average of $20,000 at Temple, according to the university.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO