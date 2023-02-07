Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
State champions Pulaski Academy, Parkview, Bryant celebrate college football signees
Defending state champions Pulaski Academy, Little Rock Parkview, and Bryant celebrate their college football signees with postponed Signing Day ceremonies.
wampuscatstudentnews.com
Wampus Cats Sign to Play College Football
The Conway Wampus Cat football program held its annual National Signing Day Ceremony in the football fieldhouse on Monday. Three Wampus Cats signed with college football programs this year. Running Back Boogie Carr and Linebacker Wade Simpson are both signing to play for Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, while Tackle Aaron Smith is accepting a preferred walk-on offer to the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
El Dorado School District hires Chris Hill as new head football coach
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, the El Dorado School Board met for a special-called meeting to vote on hiring Chris Hill as the new head football coach for El Dorado Schools. Hill’s vast knowledge and experience with high school, college, and out-of-state coaching will be beneficial to El Dorado. Hill is […]
magnoliareporter.com
SAU-Tech honors Fred Lilly Sr.
Fred Lilly Sr. has been named the February 2023 Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero at Southern Arkansas University-Tech. Lilly was born on May 4, 1956 in Camden to Mayfield “Jack” and Evelyn T. Lilly. Lilly has spent his entire 42–year career as a teacher, coach, and administrator at his alma mater – Camden Fairview School District.
myarklamiss.com
El Dorado School District school closure dates for Winter Break and Parent-Teacher Conferences
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 9, 2023, the El Dorado School District announced that students will be out of school on Monday, February 20, 2023, due to Winter Break. Officials also confirmed with NBC 10 that schools will be closed on February 21, 2023, for Parent-Teacher Conferences.
hopeprescott.com
Hope native named to Arkadelphia position
ARKADELPHIA – A Hope native has been chosen by the Arkadelphia Alliance and Chamber of Commerce as their new Communications and Marketing Manager. E’Lyse Thaxton will be joining the group effective February 21st. In collaboration with the Alliance CEO, Thaxton’s primary responsibility will be the creation and implementation...
aymag.com
Two New Whataburger Locations Opening in Central Arkansas
Whataburger locations have been announced for central Arkansas – this time in Maumelle and Malvern. There will be a groundbreaking for the location on Maumelle Boulevard later this month, according to Arkansas Times. Whataburger continues to expand across the Natural State, with rumors circulating about another location potentially opening...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Applications being accepted for AgDiscovery 2023; Deadline is March 31
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Applications are being accepted for AgDiscovery, a residential career and science exploration program for teens. Dr. Christopher C. Mathis Jr., AgDiscovery program director, said the program is scheduled for June 10-23 at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) campus. March 31 is the application deadline.
Whataburger coming to Maumelle & Malvern
MAUMELLE, Ark. — We've already told you about the new Whataburger locations being built in Little Rock and Benton, but two more cities in Central Arkansas can expect to see the fast-food chain soon. Two more Whataburger locations will be coming to Maumelle and Malvern. According to reports from...
thv11.com
Small town in Arkansas working through big food challenges
Altheimer is launching an initiative to help people who face challenges getting to a grocery store. The city is located in Jefferson County, which is a food desert.
Some surgeons in Arkansas now have a new robotic assistant
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — In order to help improve the safety and effectiveness of surgery, doctors at Jefferson Regional in Pine Bluff are using robots to do so. The extra help has been a dream come true for Dr. Roy Burrell— an orthopedic surgeon at the hospital who has performed hundreds of knee replacement surgeries over the last eight years.
arkadelphian.com
LETTER: To Gov.: Reconsider investing in SW Ark and our future
Congratulations on your election as the first female Governor of Arkansas and as the youngest Governor in the nation. I wish you well in your term as Governor of our great state. As Justice of the Peace for District 1 in Clark County, I am writing to inquire regarding your...
Forget the Lake House, How About a Stunning Arkansas Lake Mansion?
If you are looking for a beautiful lake house set on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs Arkansas then this is it. You're welcome. This house is amazing on the outside and on the inside. This Stunning Arkansas Lake House Has Amazing Views & Movie Theater. As you arrive to the...
Family calls for change after dad is hit and killed while crossing street near Oaklawn
A central Arkansas family is calling for change after their loved one was hit and killed while crossing the street near Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs.
myarklamiss.com
City of El Dorado encourages residents to stop by the City Hall to receive PPE Kits
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of El Dorado has announced that several PPE kits are located at the El Dorado City Hall and available to the public. Residents can come and receive the kits between 8 AM to 5 PM.
ROAD CLOSURE: Henry B Wesley Street in Camden will be closed for city officials to remove trees and limbs
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, the City of Camden announced that Henry B Wesley Street is closed due to city officials removing trees and limbs that were a result of last week’s winter storm. We will keep you updated with the latest.
onespiritblog.com
Hot Springs Receives Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission for Advanced Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement
Congratulations to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs for once again receiving the Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement by The Joint Commission. The certification, in collaboration with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, focuses on the pre-surgical orthopedic consultation to the intraoperative, hospitalization admission, rehabilitation activities and follow-up visit with the orthopedic surgeon.
KTLO
5-year-old boy’s body found in house fire in Hot Springs
HOT SPRINGS – The body of a 5-year-old boy was found in a burning home in the 300 block of Alcorn Street on Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Hot Springs Fire Department responded to the house fire at around 3 p.m. and extinguished the blaze at around 4 p.m.
OnlyInYourState
These 3 Small Towns Were Once Home To Arkansans Who Changed The Course Of History
Arkansas is a fascinating state that’s rich in scenic beauty and historic significance. In fact, Arkansas was the place where diamonds were first discovered! This state has also brought forth several gems in people who have left their mark on history — and some of the most famous Arkansans come from tiny towns you may never have heard of.
KATV
Drug bust in Calhoun Co. leads to 61 arrested, 52 firearms seized, and narcotics removed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office announced earlier on Tuesday they have successfully collected information, arrest warrants, and search warrants for alleged narcotic relegated criminal offenders for a narcotics operation. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office the 13th Judicial District Drug Force along with state,...
Comments / 0