Sparkman, AR

wampuscatstudentnews.com

Wampus Cats Sign to Play College Football

The Conway Wampus Cat football program held its annual National Signing Day Ceremony in the football fieldhouse on Monday. Three Wampus Cats signed with college football programs this year. Running Back Boogie Carr and Linebacker Wade Simpson are both signing to play for Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, while Tackle Aaron Smith is accepting a preferred walk-on offer to the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
CONWAY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

SAU-Tech honors Fred Lilly Sr.

Fred Lilly Sr. has been named the February 2023 Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero at Southern Arkansas University-Tech. Lilly was born on May 4, 1956 in Camden to Mayfield “Jack” and Evelyn T. Lilly. Lilly has spent his entire 42–year career as a teacher, coach, and administrator at his alma mater – Camden Fairview School District.
CAMDEN, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hope native named to Arkadelphia position

ARKADELPHIA – A Hope native has been chosen by the Arkadelphia Alliance and Chamber of Commerce as their new Communications and Marketing Manager. E’Lyse Thaxton will be joining the group effective February 21st. In collaboration with the Alliance CEO, Thaxton’s primary responsibility will be the creation and implementation...
HOPE, AR
aymag.com

Two New Whataburger Locations Opening in Central Arkansas

Whataburger locations have been announced for central Arkansas – this time in Maumelle and Malvern. There will be a groundbreaking for the location on Maumelle Boulevard later this month, according to Arkansas Times. Whataburger continues to expand across the Natural State, with rumors circulating about another location potentially opening...
MALVERN, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Applications being accepted for AgDiscovery 2023; Deadline is March 31

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Applications are being accepted for AgDiscovery, a residential career and science exploration program for teens. Dr. Christopher C. Mathis Jr., AgDiscovery program director, said the program is scheduled for June 10-23 at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) campus. March 31 is the application deadline.
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

THV11

Some surgeons in Arkansas now have a new robotic assistant

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — In order to help improve the safety and effectiveness of surgery, doctors at Jefferson Regional in Pine Bluff are using robots to do so. The extra help has been a dream come true for Dr. Roy Burrell— an orthopedic surgeon at the hospital who has performed hundreds of knee replacement surgeries over the last eight years.
PINE BLUFF, AR
arkadelphian.com

LETTER: To Gov.: Reconsider investing in SW Ark and our future

Congratulations on your election as the first female Governor of Arkansas and as the youngest Governor in the nation. I wish you well in your term as Governor of our great state. As Justice of the Peace for District 1 in Clark County, I am writing to inquire regarding your...
CLARK COUNTY, AR
onespiritblog.com

Hot Springs Receives Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission for Advanced Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement

Congratulations to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs for once again receiving the Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement by The Joint Commission. The certification, in collaboration with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, focuses on the pre-surgical orthopedic consultation to the intraoperative, hospitalization admission, rehabilitation activities and follow-up visit with the orthopedic surgeon.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
OnlyInYourState

These 3 Small Towns Were Once Home To Arkansans Who Changed The Course Of History

Arkansas is a fascinating state that’s rich in scenic beauty and historic significance. In fact, Arkansas was the place where diamonds were first discovered! This state has also brought forth several gems in people who have left their mark on history — and some of the most famous Arkansans come from tiny towns you may never have heard of.
ARKANSAS STATE

