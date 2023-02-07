Read full article on original website
Tomahawk wins fourth straight with home win over Burnett Blizzard
TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)- While Tomahawk may have been overlooked in a strong Great Northern Conference this season, they have overproduced. The Hatchets have had a solid season so far, holding a 16-5 overall record and finishing tied for third in the regular season standings in the Great Northern Conference. The Hatchets had a halt in their momentum when they were upset by Antigo in the first round of the Great Northern Conference tournament, but have not let that loss affect them in any way.
Lakeland Union now 10-0 in Great Northern Conference with win over Tomahawk
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union is looking to ride the Great Northern Conference gauntlet this season and win every single conference game. Currently, they are 9-0 in the Great Northern Conference, and looking to win their 10th game and stay at the top of the leaderboard. The T-Birds are also on a four-game winning streak heading into their matchup with Tomahawk on Tuesday.
Lakeland Union advances to final of Great Northern Conference with win over Antigo
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Lakeland Union boys hockey team was in the semi-finals of the Great Northern Conference tournament, hosting Antigo. The T-Birds took down Waupaca 5-1 in the opening round, and were looking to make the championship game. Standing in their way was Antigo, who were coming off of a huge road win at Tomahawk, beating them 5-2 in the first round of the GNC tournament.
Medford remains undefeated in Great Northern Conference with road win over Rhinelander
Rhinelander is also looking to bounce back from a loss. In fact, they're looking to bounce back from six consecutive losses and snap their losing streak. The Hodags were 5-12 on the season and 3-5 in the Great Northern Conference. Medford jumped on Rhinelander early this game and didn't look...
Mosinee moves on to Great Northern Championship game after win over Rhinelander
MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- It was a Great Northern Conference matchup between Mosinee and Rhinelander. Both teams are coming off of a win in their last game. Mosinee secured a win over Medford 13-0, while Rhinelander took a victory over Ashland 4-1. Mosinee sits at number two to Lakeland Union in the GNC rankings while Rhinelander is number three. Mosinee had a 15-6 record coming into this match up. The Hodags have also been doing well with a 15-4 record.
Medford at Rhinelander Boys Basketball Highlights 2-7-23
Medford remains undefeated in Great Northern Conference with road win over Rhinelander. Rhinelander is also looking to bounce back from a loss. In fact, they're looking to bounce b…
"I knew it was reachable;" Rhinelander's Ava Lamers scores 1,000 career points
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Hodags faced-off with Medford February 7th with the hopes of winning and helping a teammate to her career high. Ava Lamers was 25 points away from reaching the 1,000 point milestone in her career. She knew it was obtainable but didn't want it to be her only focus. Lamers is an all-around talented athlete with many impressive attributes such as team captain of the Rhinelander soccer team, playing on the Rhinelander volleyball squad and having a high grade point average. She's the only senior on the team, which has pushed her into the leadership role with the help of Coach Clark.
Middle school students compete in traditional Ojibwe games
Lac Du Flambeau, Wis (WJFW) - Across the Midwest, Ojibwe games that date back hundreds of years are being revived and it can be traced back to Lac Du Flambeau. Wayne Valliere started reviving the snow snake game back in 2010 and recently demonstrated the game and other traditional games for UW-Madison students and staff. Valliere says there are over 50 communities in the Midwest where snow snake is now played.
Snowmobile trail in Vilas Co. closing permanently
VILAS CO. (WJFW) - A snowmobile trail just east of St. Germain will be closing permanently. The trail is located between intersection 287 and 288. According to the St. Germain Bo-Boen Snowmobile Club, the reason behind the closing is because of off-trail riding and trespassing, disregard for trail closure and detour signage and unsafe riding along HWY 70 E.
An Eagle River man has been arrested following a vehicle pursuit in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD (WJFW) - A 43-year-old Eagle River man was arrested following a police pursuit today in Marshfield. A 41-year-old Rhinelander man was also taken into custody but was later released after further investigation. According to the Marshfield Police Department, the Eagle River man was known to have a felony body-only...
Another case of chronic wasting disease found in northern Wisconsin
WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed another case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in northern Wisconsin. According to a release, the deer was hunter-harvested in the Town of Wolf River, Langlade County. It is the first confirmed wild deer CWD-positive detected in Langlade County.
Town of Lac du Flambeau continues discussions about road blockades
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WJFW)- Four roads in the town of Lac du Flambeau continue to be blocked off. On Wednesday, a special town board meeting was held to talk about the next steps. The four roads which continue to be closed to traffic are Annie Sunn Lane, Center Sugarbush Lane, East Ross Allen Lake Lane, and Elsie Lake Lane.
Laona High School student receives scholarship for overcoming adversity
LAONA, Wis. (WJFW) - Seniors in high school apply for scholarships as a way to help pay for college. For one student in Laona, a huge financial burden was lifted thanks to the herb Kohl Initiative Scholarship. "$10,000 like this can set up a path for a very successful future," said Taylor Novak. The Herb Kohl Initiative Scholarship recognizes students who achieve and overcome adversity in the classroom as well as their personal lives. "I think this is the first time we seen this scholarship with our current principal and myself being the counselor and it’s been excellent to be apart of that," she added.
All lanes blocked on Hwy 8 from Tannery Rd to County U due to crash
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - All lanes are blocked on Hwy 8 from Tannery Road and County Road U near the Town of Bradley due to a vehicle accident. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has issued the following detour routes: Detour for EB traffic, WB is reversed: Get off US 8 and take County CC EB to County A, NB on County A to NB on County U back to US 8.
No injuries were reported following a structure fire in Lac du Flambeau
LAC DU FLAMBEAU (WJFW) - No one was injured after a structure fire in Lac du Flambeau on Monday morning. On Monday, just after 9 a.m., the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department responded to a structure fire on South Artishon Lane, in the Town of Lac du Flambeau. Upon...
Man charged with domestic abuse in 3 Wisconsin counties in a 9-month span
(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin man has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery, in three different counties within a nine-month period. A release provided by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday announced that Frank Schuman, a 29-year-old from Lac Du Flambeau is facing charges in Oneida County, Vilas County, and Outagamie County.
Gov. Evers, Lac du Flambeau Tribe meet after failed negotiations continue
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers traveled to Lac du Flambeau Saturday to meet with the Tribal Council, Tribal Land Management Director, Tribal Administrator, and the Tribe’s Legal Council regarding the status of communications between the Tribe, the town, and title companies. In a story reported...
DOJ announces domestic abuse charges in three counties against Vilas County man
A Lac du Flambeau man is facing 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery in three counties. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation announced the charges against Frank Schuman Thursday. The DOJ says the incidents happened over nine months against three different people. Schuman faces charges...
Valentine's Day gift shopping
NORTHWOODS, Wis (WFJW) – Valentine’s Day is just a few days away and people are trying to find the perfect gift for their significant others. Two local businesses have options that will entice your senses. Forth Floral in Rhinelander has traditional options of flowers like roses, tulips, and...
DOJ: Lac du Flambeau man charged with abuse against three different people
(WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) announced that a Lac du Flambeau man has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery. Frank R. Schuman, 29, is facing charges from Oneida, Vilas and Outagamie Counties for abuse against three different...
