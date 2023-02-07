LAONA, Wis. (WJFW) - Seniors in high school apply for scholarships as a way to help pay for college. For one student in Laona, a huge financial burden was lifted thanks to the herb Kohl Initiative Scholarship. "$10,000 like this can set up a path for a very successful future," said Taylor Novak. The Herb Kohl Initiative Scholarship recognizes students who achieve and overcome adversity in the classroom as well as their personal lives. "I think this is the first time we seen this scholarship with our current principal and myself being the counselor and it’s been excellent to be apart of that," she added.

LAONA, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO