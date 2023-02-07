Valdez already has the hard part of baseball figured out, his development is just dependent on whether he can improve on the little things. “He kind of just goes up to the plate and hits,” Ian Cundall, director of scouting for SoxProspects.com, recently told NESN.com. “When he makes contact, he hits the ball very hard and he hits it hard consistently. He definitely has an idea at the plate. There are other times where he’ll be over exuberant and get himself out. He definitely needs to take a step forward, and offensively it needs to come in quality of at-bats. He needs to get better at not chasing secondary pitches, not chasing outside of the zone, and making more consistent contact on pitches in the zone.”

