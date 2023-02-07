Read full article on original website
Charlie McAvoy Explains How Bruins Have Reacted To Historic Run
The Bruins have been on a dominant run entering out of the NHL All-Star break, but there only is one clear goal on the minds of the players. Boston has 83 points ahead of their return game out of the break against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. That is seven more than the second-place Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins also hold a plus-81 point differential, which is 37 more than the next-closest team, the Dallas Stars.
Bruins Ready To Return To Game Action After ‘Really Good’ Practice
After some much-needed time off for the NHL All-Star break, it would be fair to assume the Boston Bruins would be a little sluggish returning to practice Thursday afternoon. But that wasn’t the case. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery liked what he saw from the B’s at Warrior Ice...
Doc Rivers Rips 76ers’ Defensive Effort In Loss To Celtics
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers was disgusted with how his team played against the shorthanded Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. The Celtics were without four starters by halftime as Jaylen Brown left in the second quarter due to a facial fracture, but the 76ers couldn’t take advantage as their abysmal defensive effort really irritated Rivers.
Celtics Wrap: Superb Shooting Helps Boston Survive Shorthanded Status
BOSTON — The Celtics found a way to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, overcoming their shorthanded status with a 106-99 victory at TD Garden. The C’s improved their league-best record to 39-16, while the Sixers dropped to 34-19. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics...
Joe Mazzulla Keeping Things Simple As Celtics Approach Trade Deadline
BOSTON — Though many other NBA teams would consider it a first-world problem, the Celtics’ potential to move under-utilized players in an effort to add reinforcements for an NBA Finals run is very real. In fact, the Celtics have been gauging interest on some of their own players,...
‘It Hurt Them’: Blake Griffin Subtly Pokes At Odd 76ers Game Plan
BOSTON — The Philadelphia 76ers took an odd approach to defending the shorthanded Celtics on Wednesday night, leading to a season-best performance from little-used veteran Blake Griffin. Boston entered the matchup extremely shorthanded, missing starters Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III and Al Horford. Those absences thrust the likes of...
Red Sox Prospect Outlook: Can Enmanuel Valdez Overcome Lack Of Defensive Identity?
Valdez already has the hard part of baseball figured out, his development is just dependent on whether he can improve on the little things. “He kind of just goes up to the plate and hits,” Ian Cundall, director of scouting for SoxProspects.com, recently told NESN.com. “When he makes contact, he hits the ball very hard and he hits it hard consistently. He definitely has an idea at the plate. There are other times where he’ll be over exuberant and get himself out. He definitely needs to take a step forward, and offensively it needs to come in quality of at-bats. He needs to get better at not chasing secondary pitches, not chasing outside of the zone, and making more consistent contact on pitches in the zone.”
Reminder: Celtics Have DPE From Danilo Gallinari Injury To Sign Players
The Celtics were not that active at the NBA trade deadline Thursday, but there still is the buyout market. Boston reportedly traded for Oklahoma City Thunder big man Mike Muscala in exchange for Justin Jackson. The C’s also will send their 2029 second-round pick and the worse of their two second-round picks in 2023, according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.
247Sports
2024 QB Henry Hasselbeck picks up first two football offers
Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers quarterback Henry Hasselbeck has recently received his first two football offers. He committed to Maryland for lacrosse in December, but that hasn't stopped football programs from recruiting the 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior. "It was a dream come true when I got my first football offer from UAB,"...
Celtics Down Two Starters Entering Matchup With Joel Embiid, 76ers
BOSTON — While trying to guard Joel Embiid is hard enough at full strength, the Celtics will be down two starters in their attempt on Wednesday. The Celtics announced that Robert Williams III (left ankle sprain) and Al Horford (right knee swelling) would both miss Wednesday’s matchup with Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Malcolm Brogdon Reveals Trade Talk ‘Motivates’ Celtics In Win Over 76ers
Even though the players on the Boston Celtics have said all the right things leading up to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, they aren’t oblivious to all the trade rumors flying around. And Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon revealed that those in the trade chatter felt like they had something...
End Of An (Annoying) Era? Kevin Durant Trade Puts Bow On Celtics Rumors
At first glance, Boston Celtics fans shouldn’t have necessarily been thrilled with news of the Phoenix Suns’ blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant. Sure, by acquiring Durant from the Brooklyn Nets the Suns essentially put the final nail in the coffin of Boston’s division rival, but the Nets were never a real threat to the Celtics in 2023. The 13-time All-Star’s presence in Phoenix is much more intimidating, as his pairing alongside Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul immediately thrusts the Suns into title contention alongside the Celtics.
Celtics Reportedly Among Teams Interested In Key Rockets Player
The Celtics have until 3 p.m. ET on Thursday to execute a trade. Boston doesn’t necessarily have to make a move at the trade deadline. It is atop the Eastern Conference, as of Wednesday. But there are weaknesses on the bench that president of basketball operations Brad Stevens can choose to address.
Payton Pritchard Open To Celtics Trading Him At Deadline
It’s no secret that Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard wishes he had a larger role on the floor this season. Pritchard’s playing time has been a casualty of a deep and talented Celtics team that has NBA title aspirations. The 25-year-old is averaging a career-low 12.6 minutes per game.
NBA Rumors: Celtics ‘Exploring’ Trade Value Of These Two Players
Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens is on the clock with Thursday’s NBA trade deadline quickly approaching. And while the C’s haven’t been linked to anything beyond a few small-name big men across the league ahead of the 3 p.m. ET deadline, it appears as though Boston’s front office is weighing its options before time is up.
NESN Announces 2023 Red Sox Spring Training Broadcast Schedule
NESN today announced the broadcast schedule for 2023 Red Sox spring training, which will include 27 Red Sox Spring Training games leading into the 2023 season. The first major league televised matchup will be against the Atlanta Braves at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 25, at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla.
Celtics React To LeBron James Breaking NBA Scoring Record
The Boston Celtics offered their congratulatory reactions to the history-setting performance of LeBron James from Tuesday night. In front of the Los Angeles Lakers home crowd, James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s new all-time leading scorer. James nailed a turn-around jumper in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder to claim sole possession of the historic feat. In doing so, the 38-year-old basketball icon shattered a previous 39-year-old record, while his scoring total reached 38,390 points — a record that many questioned whether or not anyone would ever reach.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Suffers Facial Injury, Ruled Out Vs. 76ers
BOSTON — As if they weren’t shorthanded enough, the Celtics lost yet another starter on Wednesday night. The Celtics officially ruled Jaylen Brown out for the second half of their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers. In the closing minutes of the first half, Brown collided with teammate Jayson Tatum before immediately grabbing at his face. After making it back to his feet, Brown swiftly made his way back to Boston’s locker room, failing to return for the second half.
Kevin Durant Trade: Nets-Suns Deal Benefits Celtics In Multiple Ways
The Brooklyn Nets officially tore down their foundation in the early hours Thursday morning as they reportedly traded superstar Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns some 14 hours before the NBA trade deadline. The Nets on Tuesday reportedly were turning down inquiries for Durant, but the 13-time NBA All-Star shared...
millburysutton.com
Bravehearts announce signings of nine local players
WORCESTER — The Worcester Bravehearts announced their first nine player signings on Monday, Jan. 30, highlighted by six returners. All nine players have local ties to Central Massachusetts, either attending school or growing up in the area. The Bravehearts welcome back Axel Johnson. The lefty out of Stevens Institute...
