FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Heartwarming Connection Between Barber and Child with Down Syndrome Captured on VideoSara IrshadCincinnati, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
NFL Superstar Announces RetirementOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
CovCath’s leading wrestler drawing more attention from college recruiters as tight end in football
Covington Catholic junior Willie Rodriguez said he began competing in the sport of wrestling when he was in the first grade. He has won more than 100 matches during his high school career and enters the Region 5 tournament this weekend ranked No. 4 in the state in the 285-pound weight class.
Guardians trade Will Benson to Reds for OF Justin Boyd, player to be named
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians traded former No.1 pick Will Benson to Cincinnati on Wednesday. They received right-handed hitting outfielder Justin Boyd and a player to be named from the Reds in return. Boyd was Cincinnati’s second-round pick in 2022 out of Oregon State. He batted .373 with 24 steals...
WLWT 5
Oklahoma, Texas, two of Cincinnati's Big 12 competitors, to leave conference one year earlier
CINCINNATI — The University of Oklahoma and The University of Texas, two of the University of Cincinnati Bearcats' new competitors in the Big 12 conference, are set to leave the conference for the SEC one year earlier than expected, a release from the Big 12 said Thursday night. The...
Dates announced for 2023 Taste of Cincinnati
The festival, started in 1979, is the nation's longest running culinary arts festival and attracts over 500,000 people each year.
WKRC
Skyline shows up to take its dip to the next level
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's not a football watch party without the Skyline Chili dip. Brooke Mason is the district manager for Skyline. She's shows how to take it to the next level. Click HERE for a recipe.
Times Gazette
Tournament brackets are set
The brackets are set for the 2023 Ohio High School Athletic Association basketball tournaments. Below is a list of the date, time, location and opponent for all Highland County teams. Records listed were at the time of the tournament drawings:. GIRLS. In Division II, No. 17 seed Hillsboro (3-16) visits...
You can get 10 free minutes on Cincinnati parking meters: Here's how
Whether you need to run a quick errand, grab take out or stop for a cup of coffee, here's how you can get 10 free minutes on Cincinnati parking meters.
dayton.com
Dayton Donut Festival On Tour kicks off Friday with 12 participating shops
Donut lovers get ready! 🍩 Dayton Donut Festival On Tour presented by Planned2Give is kicking off Friday, Feb. 10. The festival is a self-guided donut tour and costs $30 per booklet. Each booklet includes coupons to 12 donut shops in the Dayton area. The coupons are valid for two donuts, said Jeff Jackson, co-founder of Planned2Give.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in and around Cincinnati (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Since 1960, this family-owned restaurant has been serving some of the best fried chicken in Cincinnati. Their chicken is juicy and tender on the inside while being crunchy on the outside. Check out their fried chicken dinners, which come with two sides of your choice (customers highly recommend the hot bacon slaw, coleslaw, or German potato salad). You can't go wrong with the half-chicken dinner, which comes with a perfectly cooked chicken breast, thigh, leg, and wing. Patrons also enjoy the fried chicken livers and chicken & waffle, which come with a chicken breast and made-to-order waffle with syrup and butter. The restaurant also has a great chicken sandwich with a hand-breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and mayo inside a toasted bun.
WLWT 5
Thousands without power as strong winds push through Cincinnati area
CINCINNATI — Thousands of customers are without power as strong winds blow through the Cincinnati area Thursday. Currently, over 4,000 customers are without power with the largest impacts in New Richmond, Harrison, Springdale and Tylersville. Expect sustained winds 20 to 30 mph through the day and gusts possible of...
WKRC
Business picks up at local pizzeria after it announces closure
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Since announcing its plans to close, a longtime local pizza parlor is the hottest spot in town. Milillo's opened in Hamilton in 1968. Owners announced their closure Tuesday. They say construction in the area hurt the restaurant, along with the pandemic and higher prices for ingredients.
WKRC
Apartments with aim of bringing nature indoors near completion
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An apartment complex that’s aiming to land baby boomers and empty nesters as its occupants is nearing completion in Columbia Tusculum. Four23 Hoge, located at 423 Hoge St., is a 62-unit apartment complex located in the heart of Columbia Tusculum’s business district. Construction began...
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1.2-Mile Trail In Ohio Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
There’s nothing like getting lost in the woods for an afternoon, and believe it or not, Ohio has lots of woods perfect for such an endeavor. California Woods is one of Cincinnati Parks’s East Side parks. It will sneak up on you; one minute, you’re cruising down Kellogg Avenue admiring planes and boats; and the next, you’re turning onto a one-lane, dirt road and into the woods. Within this wondrous hidden expanse, the Trillium Trail and Moon Valley Loop offer an easy breezy hike with lots of hidden surprises, including a little-known Ohio overlook sure to make you catch your breath.
Fox 19
Cincinnati native wins Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic album
BURBANK, Calif. (WXIX) - An Avondale-born music producer won his first Grammy Award Sunday night for his work on Beyonce’s “Renaissance” album. SEE MORE: AVONDALE PRODUCER NOMINATED FOR GRAMMY AFTER WORKING WITH BEYONCÉ. Sal Dali, 40, says he was celebrating with friends at his home in Burbank...
WLWT 5
Three Cincinnati restaurants named among the most romantic in the country
CINCINNATI — Looking to make Valentine’s Day plans? Three Cincinnati restaurants are among the most romantic in the nation, according to a new report. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation service, released its list of 100 most romantic restaurants in America for 2023. The list is created by analyzing...
3 Cincinnati restaurants listed among '100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America'
OpenTable's list was compiled by analyzing more than 13 million reviews. Other than Cincinnati's three restaurants, Ohio's only other mention was Cleveland's Pier W.
dayton247now.com
DBJ: Millions invested in Salem Ave., Indiana firm acquires Dayton shopping center
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, speaks with Elyse Coulter about a new project coming to Salem Avenue. Plus, an Indiana firm acquires a Dayton shopping center.
West End business owner seeks FC Cincinnati's help
Ahmed Hmoud, owner of Liberty Used Tires LLC, said he was told to move his business by Feb. 28 as a condition of FC Cincinnati’s purchase of the building.
linknky.com
Fort Thomas welcomes new business for gamers of every age
The gaming store Cerberus Den, which specializes in Dungeons & Dragons, is spreading its wings and expanding to Fort Thomas. The store, which also specializes in crafted wood items, hosts regular Dungeons & Dragons every Friday and Saturday. Anyone can use over 2,500 miniature libraries at one of their custom-made gaming tables.
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Mexican fare ranks second among Americans’ favorite global cuisines, according to Chef’s Pencil. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case. To be sure, Americans have been influenced […]
